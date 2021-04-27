The Public Pulse: Differing volleyball perspectives; Mayoral contest; Help the children

Recently, I drove past where the Gene Leahy once graced our city. The area is now filled in with dirt, concreted, pock marked with unsightly boulders and sticks where mature trees used to stand. I was overwhelmed with anger and grief. The Gene Leahy mall is gone forever, and we the citizens of Omaha sadly had no voice in the matter.

Important changes such as this should be brought to a vote of the people. Omaha has endured eight long years of Jean Stothert’s unyielding control. Ask yourself, isn’t it time for new leadership?

Jon Nelson, Omaha

Yes to Stothert

I just watched the first debate between the two candidates for mayor (news story, “Candidates face off for first time,” April 23). I saw Mayor Stothert as a poised, knowledgeable and confident public official who outlined the many accomplishments during her tenure and gave specifics as to where she wants to take the city of Omaha over the next four years. I’m all for her platform.

Many thanks to the Omaha Press Club for hosting the debate and to WOWT’s Brian Mastre for serving as an effective and fair moderator.

Theresa Rodino, Omaha

We can help them