The Public Pulse: Differing volleyball perspectives; Mayoral contest; Help the children

Volleyball success
Oh my gosh! One of the greatest sporting events on Earth! The NCAA Women’s National Volleyball Championship Event held this past couple weeks at Omaha’s CHI Health Center. The continuous action displayed by these great athletes, the precision, the quickness, the skill and the physical conditioning bring out repeated responses of “amazing,” “unbelievable” and more from the fans throughout the matches. These ladies can really “bring it!”
Kudos to our great city of Omaha, the NCAA, MECA, volunteers and all others involved in successfully coordinating all the facets involved in running this special and unusual two-week 48-team “bubble” tournament. And congratulations to the national champions, the Kentucky Wildcats!
I have been fortunate enough to attend six national finals over the years, and even with limited fans this year, the thrill in being in attendance was as great as ever. Already looking forward to the 2021 tournament! #GBR!
Bob Mackie, Omaha
Volleyball failure
Not sure what four-letter entity (NCAA, ESPN, MECA) was responsible for the blame of the just-played-in-Omaha crap show known as the NCAA National Women’s Volleyball Championship. From conversations with Nebraska season ticketholders as well as multiple volleyball fans, this tournament couldn’t have been any worse for players or fans.
Why not use other facilities like the basketball tournament just played in Indy? You had Creighton, Baxter, Ralston, MAC, all within driving distance of the CHI Center. I realize that COVID precautions were in place, but it was just done successfully for the basketball tourney.
To have the best of the best play in the convention center with a dividing wall like a big wedding hall banquet room was just a terrible venue. This caused for poor telecasts, some stoppage in play for balls hitting the ceiling, and some games being played late, late into the night.
One would’ve thought with all the brain trust between these three entities, a better plan could’ve been devised.
J.R. Walber, Ralston
Stothert, time to go
The Gene Leahy Mall was the magical heart of downtown Omaha. From the very busy and noisy streets, folks could take a few steps down into a sanctuary of nature, peace and tranquility. A wonder of design, I often marveled at how quiet and remote it seemed from the busy world. Year round, the mall was a place for all to enjoy and take time away from the hustle and bustle. Photos of our city always proudly displayed this iconic landmark.
I especially remember one special winter night after a concert at the Holland, walking hand in hand over the foot bridge as a gentle snow began, marveling at the beautiful lights all around.
Recently, I drove past where the Gene Leahy once graced our city. The area is now filled in with dirt, concreted, pock marked with unsightly boulders and sticks where mature trees used to stand. I was overwhelmed with anger and grief. The Gene Leahy mall is gone forever, and we the citizens of Omaha sadly had no voice in the matter.
Important changes such as this should be brought to a vote of the people. Omaha has endured eight long years of Jean Stothert’s unyielding control. Ask yourself, isn’t it time for new leadership?
Jon Nelson, Omaha
Yes to Stothert
I just watched the first debate between the two candidates for mayor (news story, “Candidates face off for first time,” April 23). I saw Mayor Stothert as a poised, knowledgeable and confident public official who outlined the many accomplishments during her tenure and gave specifics as to where she wants to take the city of Omaha over the next four years. I’m all for her platform.
Many thanks to the Omaha Press Club for hosting the debate and to WOWT’s Brian Mastre for serving as an effective and fair moderator.
Theresa Rodino, Omaha
We can help them
Last week, after reading that Gov. Ricketts is not going to allow migrant children to come to Nebraska, I Googled “How to help migrant children at the border.” I found the website of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS). On the LIRS website was an application to become a foster parent to migrant children who are awaiting unification with family members here in the U.S. I immediately completed and submitted that application.
As a member of a Catholic parish that regularly prays for the well-being of refugees and migrants, and that encourages us to welcome immigrants and refugees as our faith teaches, I was deeply saddened that Gov. Ricketts chose to do just the opposite, i.e., to disallow migrant children from even coming into our state. In her recent letter to the Public Pulse, Susan Johannes pointed out that Gov. Ricketts has no right to decide for the rest of us Nebraskans whether refugee and migrant children are welcome in this state. She is right.
Eileen L. McBride, Omaha
Rules of behavior
A civilized society demands basic rules of behavior (laws). Lately, hardly a day goes by when I am not astonished after reading about or seeing an incident (video is everywhere) showing a citizen interaction with law enforcement, where law enforcement is being vilified. And yet in every one of those situations, whether a traffic citation or a response to an illegal or possible illegal activity, had the person of interest or the perpetrator cooperated with authorities (gee — no fight, no chase, no gunfire, no video worth anyone’s time, and no manufactured outrage over police overreach since they were just doing their job), then there would be no problem.
So how about a sports analogy? There are rules and therefore penalties for violation of the rules. Imagine the ref being attacked or the players running off the field because they didn’t agree with the call or felt they were wrongly accused.
News flash: I repeat, a civilized society demands basic rules of behavior (laws). Anarchy has no rules. Time to choose!
Richard Smiley, Tekamah, Neb.