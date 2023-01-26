 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Discovery of documents; EVs get free ride; Skyscraper needs PR campaign

Discovery of documents

The Jan. 11 edition of the World-Herald included an Associated Press article, “Biden ‘surprised’ government records found at his old office,” that chronicles the continuing discovery of classified materials at various locations frequented by President Biden over the past several years.

Just as the discovery of classified materials at the Florida home of Donald Trump last year was disturbing, the current Biden incident only deepens the disgust that Americans have for the national leaders who believe rules are “for thee and not me.”

Inattention to safe handling and storage of these materials on the part of Biden, Trump and their respective staffs is inexcusable. Their blatant disregard for security shows no respect for the people, sources, methods and sometimes risk of life necessary to assemble the classified information that keeps us safe, free and competitive.

Paul Berg, Bellevue

EV Road Tax

Everything lately seems to be “everybody paying their fair share”. The gasoline road tax went up this year to help keep our roads maintained. There are more EVs on the road now and the media is making note of it. The government is even using our tax dollars to help people purchase them. The EV vehicles are heavier vehicles due to the weight of the batteries, thereby producing more wear/tear on our roads. Yet they seem to be getting a “free” ride relative to the gasoline road use tax. Just saying!

Dean Briscoe, Papillion

Benefits of a skyscraper?

On the streetcar issue, the politicians have walked into a trap. Whether pro or con, the arguments always boil down to Mutual of Omaha wanting to give the city a skyscraper if Omaha builds a streetcar. This means from the very beginning, Mutual of Omaha bears the burden of proving not only the benefits of the streetcar, but the benefits of a skyscraper.

Generally, the public expected Mutual of Omaha to put forth a public relations campaign to promote both the ideas of a skyscraper and a streetcar. Yet, Mutual of Omaha has not persuaded a skeptical public, not even on the skyscraper. If they want to do something truly revolutionary, place the skyscraper at 24th and Lake Streets.

Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha

Waning support

I have been a supporter of Mayor Jean Stothert ever since she took steps to rein in the out-of-control fire department. However, if she continues in her determination to deny Omaha citizens an opportunity to vote on the streetcar, she has had my last vote. Ditto for any city council members or anyone else involved in this issue.

Donald D. Baker, Omaha

Famous and infamous

Two McCarthy puppets come to mind: One, Charlie, was the creation of a very funny ventriloquist and comedian, Edgar Bergen. The other, Kevin, is a sycophant of Donald J. Trump. The latter McCarthy, now Speaker of the House, is humorless. The House of Representatives looks like one big joke. Then there was the censured Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-WI, 1947 to 1957) who was a bully and whose innuendoes and outright lies ruined many innocent people’s careers and lives before he was finally condemned by the U.S. Senate in 1954. Déjà vu!

Mary Ruth Stegman, Omaha

Bigger vision

I am weighing in as an outsider and an occasional Omaha tourist visitor in favor of the proposed streetcar. While I enjoy visiting Omaha, the city does lack many of the urban amenities of other peer metro areas in the Midwest and other parts of the U.S.

Among the features lacking are attractive mass transit options connecting “hip” neighborhoods with museums, restaurants and other cultural amenities. A streetcar would definitely add to Omaha’s cachet in a similar way that modern streetcars have contributed to recent substantial economic development and growth in downtown Milwaukee and Kansas City.

It is disappointing to read so many discouraging letters from Omaha-area residents, including Warren Buffett, who seem to be unable to envision broader visions for a future Omaha beyond the car-centric, rather austere, “big-small town” mentality they have long associated with the Omaha metro area.

I hope the naysayers don’t succeed in their efforts to stop Omaha’s efforts to add attractive amenities to its downtown and central core. I applaud city government and business leaders for embracing a bigger vision of what Omaha can become and as it hopes to attract more residents and visitors with more diverse ideas of what features of urban life they value.

Mark Pfeifer, St. Paul

