The Public Pulse: Disguised poll tax?; Canceling student loan debt; On transportation

Initiative 432

My initial reaction to Initiative 432, which would require voters to show a valid photographic identification before voting, was that this seems to be a reasonable requirement. After all, who doesn’t have a photo ID? However, according to the OWH article “Coalition kicks off campaign against voter ID measure,” there are 50,000 to 70,000 Nebraskans who don’t have a valid photo ID.

This problem could be solved by requiring the state to provide a free valid photo ID to any voter who doesn’t have one. However, a recent Public Pulse writer described the difficulties and over $50 in costs that his relative incurred in procuring the supporting documents, such as lost birth certificates and marriage licenses, that are required in order to get a valid photo ID.

Therefore, before I can vote for Initiative 432, there needs to be a provision for the State to provide free valid photo IDs, including reimbursement of the costs of procuring supporting documents. Otherwise, isn’t the photo ID requirement a disguised poll tax?

Randall Greer, Omaha

College debt relief

I was dismayed to note the headline “Feds: College debt relief may aid 232K Nebraskans.” A more appropriate headline would have read: “Nearly 1.7 million Nebraskans may be disadvantaged by college debt relief plan.” This would be especially appropriate with the recent analysis by CBO indicating the original analysis may be off by as much as half.

Mick Jensen, Blair

On transportation

There is so much current Omaha news about trolleys, bikes and more. I get it. I’m all for safe biking lanes, but I’m against purposely ripping up our crummy streets in order to imbed metal rails for a “trolley” to go from Point A to Point B and back. Omaha’s freeze-thaw winters are hard enough on our pavements.

In the meantime, try being a pedestrian in this town. I can walk from my house to the Saddle Creek Breakfast Club in about 20 minutes, (I am not very fast) but I must continually look carefully down at the sidewalk to make sure I don’t trip on the cracks, ridges, rubble and more. Then I have to take my chances walking in the street, because about one-third of that journey doesn’t even have any sidewalk. Both private lots and city spaces send a person on foot to the street.

I thought there were rules about that. There are entire neighborhoods in Omaha that have no sidewalks at all. If I were the “Blues Brothers” nun, it would be no problem. I would just float. But alas, I only walk.

When will the city council address this?

Helen Jordon, Omaha

High-speed internet

Again I read that “higher” speed internet access will be in store for Omaha residents when Google builds a new facility in the area. And again I wonder when those of us in rural (farms and ranches) Nebraska will receive any sort of internet access beyond the satellite dishes, which we pay exorbitant rates to use and yet is barely better than the original dial-up speed of yesteryears.

Many days, our access is so slow we can’t even access any part of Google or other sites. Students who live on farms and ranches need the internet to do school work. Farmers and ranchers need it to access various sites for their businesses. But still we have nothing more than dinosaur access. Local towns receive upgrades every couple of years. When those of us living in the country ask for access we’re told, “Maybe in a couple years when we get the new system working in town.” Those years never arrive. A small rural telephone company provided a DSL line to their customers several years ago. One mile from where we live, they have that access. We asked when the line was being laid if we could be added to that line. Yes, for $16,000 paid out of our own pockets.

Time to consider Nebraska’s rural population.

Jan Johnson, Wakefield,

Nebraska

Progress?

In 1990, we were involved in a sexual discrimination class action lawsuit against the Omaha Police Department.

The unanimous jury verdict, after only five hours, in favor of Belcastro-Gonzalez regarding sexual discrimination, makes one wonder what progress has been made in the Omaha Police Department.

The city has improved in the window dressing, superficial changes that can be counted or seen by the naked eye. The percentage of female police officers more accurately reflects the Omaha population, promotion of women has improved, and there is more equity in assignments. But these changes are easy.

The most important aspect of change, organizational culture, does not appeared to have changed. The latest lawsuit started because the department did not properly investigate charges of sexual harassment/discrimination against a male officer. Had that investigation been conducted properly, an accurate finding probably would have prevented the male officer from being promoted to senior rank before retiring.

Thirty years ago, 20 years ago and now, police administration tried to justify their actions. Many of the successful candidates exhibited the same flaws but were not held to the same standard. The department’s reasons are pretext to cover up the true motivations. The jury saw through the department’s effort.

Organizational culture is created top-down. Senior administration has responsibility to change the organizational culture. If the current senior administration is not able/willing to do so, then it is time for a new police administration. The citizens of Omaha deserve a police department that follows the law, not a “good old boy” organization.

Shari Palmer, Omaha

(Retired OPD Captain)

Steven Palmer, Omaha

(attorney)

Pansing Brooks support

Even though I’m a bit of a political junkie, I used to be a little ho-hum about the race for 1st District Congress. I have long respected State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, but I figured this election would go just like all the others for umpty-ump years.

But then came the Dobbs decision, putting the government in the exam room elbow-to-elbow with a patient and their doctor. Then came the June special election to fill Jeff Fortenberry’s shoes, which was unexpectedly close. Plus, I became increasingly aware that Mike Flood is taking some extreme positions on issues we all care about. He’s begun to sound like a ventriloquist’s dummy whose lips are flapped from somewhere outside Nebraska.

Meanwhile, Patty is staying true to the legislator she has always been: a consensus builder. That doesn’t mean she’s a pushover — far from it — but she is willing to join hands with others to find constructive ways forward.

There is a lot at stake in this election. Don’t be ho-hum about it. Give Patty Pansing Brooks a chance to show what she can do in a Washington sorely in need of consensus builders.

Kathleen Rutledge,

Garland, Nebraska