The Public Pulse: Display of kindness; Gun violence; Frost's refrain

Kudos to Bryant Morrison, Sonic franchise owner, for stepping up to pay for the funerals for Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert and out-of-pocket medical expenses for Kenneth Gerner and Zoey Lujan.
No amount of money can bring back loved ones nor ease the pain of the wounded. However, this gesture can somewhat relieve their loved ones, who are probably still reeling from such a great shock, from worry about how to pay for what needs to be done. Not many businesses would do this. I don’t get the feeling that this was done to generate publicly but rather a sense that Mr. Morrison did it because he felt it was the right thing to do.
The world can always use more kindness, especially during this pandemic.
Lois F. Hurd, Grinnell, Iowa
Gun violence and moral awareness
I cannot fathom the pain one feels to know that their loved one’s life was taken because of gun violence. No matter who a person is or what they have done, I see no killing by gunfire to be justified. To make a determination that a shooting is warranted in any case is to say that a person’s life has no value. I simply cannot believe that.
From the moment we take our first breath, to the final second of our last, should not be dictated by the barrel of a gun. Guns are for sport or for hunting — not taking the lives of other community members. The more we dehumanize each other, the more we risk the loss of our entire humanity.
We are not the labels we place on each other. We are not just the one incident which thrusts us into the spotlight. We are whole beings with lives full of loss and love, and we deserve to be able to live them to the fullest.
It would be naive of me to think that each of us is wholly good or wholly bad. There are those who wish ill on others and act on it. Our troubles do not equal a death sentence by anyone’s hand, especially those whom we entrust with our safety and protection. I will continue to mourn every person who loses their life to senseless gun violence in our city and beyond.
Kenneth Jones. Nathan Pastrana. Ryan Helbert. Mario Herrera.
Each life equally matters, despite whichever side of the polarization you choose to be on. We should all care about and respect each other. That is our fundamental purpose.
Cammy Watkins, Omaha
Omaha ordinance is sensible
Although not an attorney, I believe that the City of Omaha obviously needs to appeal Douglas County Judge Hendrix’s decision that Omaha Municipal Code 20-44 is unconstitutional. It would seem obvious that this statute, neither by purpose or intent, was aimed at limiting freedom of speech. At most it is just a modest regulation pertaining to freedom of assembly in order to protect the (health and) safety of the general public by thwarting impeding traffic.
Judge Hendrix seems to think that rights are absolute, when in truth they have always had modest and minimal restrictions in the U.S. Even when the issue is relative to freedom of speech, there are governmental restrictions against libel and slander.
Instead of upholding law and order, Judge Hendrix seems to want to make what I believe to be a strained interpretation of law by relying on what is likely an outlier case from the federal district court in St. Louis. Even assuming the facts would be comparable, I believe there would be hundreds or thousands of historical cases on freedom of assembly upholding such modest statutes meant to protect the public safety.
I believe the judge’s decision reflects bias towards the naive juvenile anarchists ranting about “defunding the police” and other nonsensical positions. There is no excuse for not upholding reasonable law and order ordinances and supporting the police.
Gary Mauer, Council Bluffs
Understanding crime statistics
Tim Riley’s recent Public Pulse comments on the UNO report on “racial disparity in arrests, prison populations in Nebraska,” (Nov. 28) points out the problem in many studies on racial disparity in arrests. Take homicide arrests. Homicide is one of the most accurately reported crime statistics. In the United States, black males make up about 6% of the population yet they are arrested for almost 50% of the homicides. A clear racial disparity in arrests, but this does not prove racial discrimination.
While the UNO study may not have labeled the findings as racially biased, their graph on arrests by county hints at it. This country needs a clear discussion on crime without the “racism” label being thrown about. Mr. Riley said more in three paragraphs than the researchers did in their study as presented in the article.
Ken Bovasso, Omaha
Keep the Electoral College
Recent letters in the Public Pulse have advocated election of the president by popular vote and abolition (or circumvention by interstate compact) of the Electoral College. Hopefully, Nebraskans are not so gullible and uninformed of history as to fall for that left-wing strategy.
Without the Electoral College, voters in less-populous states like Nebraska might just as well cancel their voter registrations -– unless they actually would like to permanently surrender the White House to the likes of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Gavin Newsom, Andrew Cuomo, Bill de Blasio, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff.
New York City alone has a population greater than the populations of 39 individual states. Six Democratic-controlled, financially mismanaged and bullet-ridden cities (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Boston and Philadelphia) have a combined population greater than the combined population of 14 states. On a popular vote basis, the voters in those 14 states would not be able to match the voting power of those six cities.
The Electoral College requires a candidate to appeal to a broad cross-section of the American people. Due to the Electoral College, Abraham Lincoln was elected with less than 40% of the popular vote — and lucky for us.
The Founding Fathers wisely provided the Electoral College as a protection of our federal system. Their wisdom has sustained us for over 220 years. It’s not broken, so don’t be duped into changing it.
Robert Cannella, Omaha
Mask use is worth it
Our friends and neighbors who cite personal freedom as a reason to refuse to wear masks and object to other health measures meant to limit the spread of the pandemic are misguided. They have turned Patrick Henry’s famous cry on it head. What I hear from them is, “Give me liberty and give me death!”
We can fight back against the pandemic if we all wear masks, socially distance and avoid unnecessary outings. Australia has virtually no cases and values its freedom nearly as much as we do, but has followed these simple measures.
Robert Thornhill, Papillion
There are limits on my rights
Near as I can tell, Kelly Jensen is saying I have a right to sicken and die if I so choose (“Man behind anti-mask group knows virus is real,” OWH, Nov. 29). But I do not have a right to cause my neighbor to sicken and die. OK?
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
Frost’s tiresome refrain
Scott Frost has been saying the same thing for three years after every loss: It’s the “little things” that are hurting us.
Well, after three years, I would think he would have fixed the “little things.” But Nebraska is still losing games it should win.
So, maybe its not the little things. Maybe it’s a really big thing — like the coach?
Something needs to be done to turn this team around. Three years should have been enough, but it doesn’t seem to be, so how many seasons is Nebraska willing to stand by Frost?
John Wright, Omaha
