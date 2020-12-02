The Public Pulse: Display of kindness; Gun violence; Judging the police; Frost's refrain

Display of kindness

Kudos to Bryant Morrison, Sonic franchise owner, for stepping up to pay for the funerals for Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert and out-of-pocket medical expenses for Kenneth Gerner and Zoey Lujan.

No amount of money can bring back loved ones nor ease the pain of the wounded. However, this gesture can somewhat relieve their loved ones, who are probably still reeling from such a great shock, from worry about how to pay for what needs to be done. Not many businesses would do this. I don’t get the feeling that this was done to generate publicly but rather a sense that Mr. Morrison did it because he felt it was the right thing to do.

The world can always use more kindness, especially during this pandemic.

Lois F. Hurd, Grinnell, Iowa

Gun violence and moral awareness

I cannot fathom the pain one feels to know that their loved one’s life was taken because of gun violence. No matter who a person is or what they have done, I see no killing by gunfire to be justified. To make a determination that a shooting is warranted in any case is to say that a person’s life has no value. I simply cannot believe that.