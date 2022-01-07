The Public Pulse: District 2 voting; Thanks to newspaper carriers; No to library demolition

Political issues

It’s all political to a politician. Reference to two letters in the Dec. 28 Public Pulse regarding efforts to discourage vaccinations. The letters correctly state this critical issue is a national health issue, not a political issue. The problem is, all issues are political to a politician and re-election is the only thing that matters.

Christmas gift

On Christmas Eve day, I was grocery shopping at Baker’s on 170th and Center, the store was very busy. The man in front of me put his items on the counter, and I put the bar down for mine. The next thing I knew, my things were gone. I said “wait, those are mine.” The clerk said “he paid for yours.” I was absolutely stunned, no one in my life had ever done something so kind for me. I sat in my car for an hour before I could drive home. His name is Doug. I told him my son is named Doug also and I will never forget him or his face.