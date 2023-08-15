Opportunity movement

Segregationists began opting out of public schools as a backlash to Brown vs. Board of Education in 1952, and the movement has grown since then, whether it be by class, race, religion, or disability. While there is no doubt that not every student excels in public schools, diverting money from those schools is not the answer. Billionaires and religious groups behind the “opportunity” movement are not interested in improving public schools, for if they were, investing in affordable housing, providing low-cost child care, assuring quality healthcare for families, supporting after-school programs, and making sure no child goes hungry would be their focus. Let’s come together and deal with the real issues, not use public funds to sort our students into “like-minded” groups.

Pat Hutchings, Omaha

Retired principal, Westside High School

Bad tax policy

Legislative Bill 753 should be repealed to re-establish the level playing field for charitable donations in Nebraska. LB 753 creates private school scholarship-granting organizations, and when an individual or corporation donates to those organizations they receive a dollar-for-dollar income tax credit up to half of their income tax liability. So instead of the taxpayer’s income taxes going into the state’s general fund to support the state budget, those dollars go to the organization which provides a scholarship for a student to pay their tuition to a private or parochial school.

All other charitable donations in the state receive a simple tax deduction. And approximately 90% or more of taxpayers get no reduction in income taxes because they take the standard deduction rather than itemizing.

The new tax policy created by LB 753 is bad tax policy for Nebraska. It incentivizes one charitable donation above thousands of other worthy charities in our state including donations to churches, cancer research, youth organizations, city missions and many others.

So please sign the petition to give Nebraskans the right to vote on whether to keep or repeal LB 753. You can find out where to sign a petition at www.supportourschoolsnebraska.org I encourage Nebraskans to keep the playing field level for charitable donations in our state.

Dave Welsch, Milford, Neb.

Missing something?

I understand that Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has met the “metrics” and will receive $3.5 million in salary for the upcoming season. Perhaps that metrics bar needs to be set substantially higher from what I and other casual observers have seen on the court!

Gregg D. Rhoades, Plattsmouth, Neb.

Robust economy?

I keep seeing news stories and reading about how “robust” our economy is. I am so glad to hear how our economy is both thriving and robust. When I go to purchase groceries or put gas in my car I wonder to myself: Where is this great economy I keep hearing about? Senior citizens on a fixed income or young families just getting started are certainly not experiencing it. Our politicians on both sides of the aisle are so far removed from the people they pretend to represent that any common sense solutions to the real life day-today problems will not be solved in the politicized circus of Washington, D.C. The media now gives us opinions instead of reporting facts. Let’s set down our “smart” phones and start talking and listening to each other about real issues. Let’s take back the power we’ve relinquished and regain a country run by citizens and not tottering lifelong politicians elbowing to get in front of a camera.

John Daley, Council Bluffs

Global health program

PEPFAR isn’t a household name but it should be. It’s an incredibly important global health program.

The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief was founded in 2003 by President George W. Bush to stem the seemingly insurmountable tide of HIV/AIDS, largely on the African continent. Now, 25 million lives saved later, PEPFAR is widely recognized as one of the most successful global health programs in history — a shining example of the power of bipartisan leadership.

A recent television news story about PEPFAR missed the humanity of the program: 25 million mothers, fathers, children saved from a preventable, treatable disease. More than 5 million babies who were born without needing a lifetime of medicine to survive.

It also diminished the astounding contributions of our country — our communities — to ending HIV/AIDS. According to the ONE Campaign, Nebraskans alone have helped PEPFAR save 153,758 lives since 2003. That’s a legacy we should be proud of — and one that compels us to see the job through to the end.

To allow a program that is currently keeping millions of people alive to lapse would be a stunning abdication of moral leadership. I urge Rep. Don Bacon, Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, and their fellow lawmakers to see the bigger picture and maintain this important US legacy. PEPFAR must be reauthorized this year.

Tom McCabe, Omaha

Another perspective

Three different letters from the Aug. 8 Public Pulse made me pause.

1) Pierce Carpenter’s letter “Surge in evictions” was an interesting perspective regarding jury trials for eviction proceedings, but I think his last sentence took away any value of his opinion: “If the jury requirement goes through, the solution will be even more tax dollars to house all these pariahs.” Gosh…pariahs? Aren’t they people, families, children, workers, and neighbors? Isn’t there a crisis of affordable housing and childcare?

2) Janyce Dawson’s letter agreeing with writer Scott Darden and questioning why anyone who does not have children pays taxes to support the education of others. My question: Did they attend school? Do they want educated individuals to be police, nurses, insurance agents, wait staff, cashiers, service people, neighbors, and on and on, that make their lives possible in our community? It is all of us that makes us a vibrant, successful, and safe community. Strong local public schools contributes directly to Omaha as a draw to workers and employers and our economy as a whole. I am glad to support our schools.

3) Richard Wurdeman questions those who are transgender and the healthcare professionals that provide services to these neighbors, family, and friends and expresses support for LB 574 prohibiting needed healthcare. I am not transgender and I am not a healthcare provider, but I was brought up to believe “judge not, lest you be judged.” Private healthcare decisions are none of my business. Does Mr. Wurdeman know anyone who is transgender or talked to a healthcare professional who works in this specialty? I think not.

Marcia Anderson, Omaha