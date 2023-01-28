 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Dog leash enforcement; MUD math; Garlock wants what all Nebraskans want

Dog leash enforcement

I am astounded at my inability to take a walk in one of our beautiful Omaha parks and not be accosted by a dog. Yes, we have a dog leash ordinance here in Omaha, but who is enforcing it? A blatant example is dog owners congregating up at Memorial Park on Saturday and Sunday mornings, letting their dogs socialize and run off the leash. I have news for them — Memorial Park is not a dog park. I like dogs, but I choose not to own one, and I certainly don’t want one bounding up to me while I’m taking a relaxing walk in the park. Hey dog owners: we have nine dog parks in the immediate Douglas County, Omaha area. Use them.

Melanie McLeod, Omaha

MUD Fees

So MUD plans on another rate hike because of the streetcar? I did a quick check of my most recent bill and did a little bit of math. The January bill includes a “gas infrastructure replacement” fee of $3, A “water infrastructure replacement” fee of $4 and, of course, the City of Omaha sewer fee of $88.98, which adds up to $95.98 per month/$1151.76 per year. Add in the service charges of $14 on the gas and $13.29 per month on the water brings the monthly fees to $123.27/$1479.24.

Fifteen-hundred dollars a year just in fees? Just stop!

Kim Christensen, Omaha

MUD bill blues

We have four accounts with MUD and pay our accounts monthly on time. We recently sold a house and the new owner and us called in and the service was switched over on Dec. 20, 2022, to the new owner. It was our understanding that someone from MUD would come out and do a final read on the meters. Wrong. We received our final bill and noticed that MUD estimated the final reading. According to MUD representatives (three of them), they estimate the usage instead of doing an Actual Final Reading. They do not inform you of that when you call in requesting a final reading. When they read the monthly meters, which are electronic, they drive by and send you the bill from that electronic reading.

The new owner of the property’s gas and water usage is based off of the estimate on our final statement. Nobody from MUD will actually read the meter and the new owner is charged a fee for having it transferred into their name. Is that fair to the new owner? One of us is paying too much and the other not enough. Not fair to either party.

We believe this is very deceptive on the part of MUD and, being a public utility, they should be more transparent.

Joe and Dot Krajicek, Bellevue

Refreshing choice

Wow! How refreshing it would have been had John “Buzz” Garlock been appointed our senator to replace Ben Sasse (Midland Voices, Jan. 22). To have a Nebraska senator who understands that both parties are responsible for our national debt; who suggests that both raising taxes and cutting spending are necessary, who recognizes that Social Security’s coming shortfall can be addressed by extending the retirement age and raising the income ceiling for FICA taxes, not “cutting Social Security.” He recognizes that our health system costs far too much and is expensively administered. And best of all, he supports term limits and putting Congress on a time clock.

With Sens. Fischer and Ricketts, we can look forward to more toeing the party line, speaking the party themes and doing almost nothing to improve either Congress or Nebraska.

Patricia Ohlmann, Seward

Three cheers

Maybe Gov. Jim Pillen should ask Mr. John “Buzz” Garlock to be part of his staff. Nebraska needs men and women like him who are willing to help. Three good fiscal ideas get three cheers. If I could add a fourth, it would be to eliminate federal debt by reducing yearly budgets of all departments by 1%, for seven years, so at year seven, all budgets are at 93%. Not so big of a challenge. Seven years of austerity would bring us “back in black” or close to it.

Jim O’Hara, Omaha

Document revelations

Classified documents discovered in the president’s home, his former office, even in his garage next to his Corvette.

Classified documents discovered all over the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

And now classified documents in former vice rresident Mike Pence’s house.

Wow! Next thing you know classified documents will be discovered in Taylor Swift’s dressing room.

Those pesky things just want to hide anywhere other than The National Archives.

Kevin Penrod, Blair

National Archives

With all the concern regarding finding classified documents in unsecured locations (current president, past president and vice president offices and living spaces), isn’t it up to the National Archives to keep tabs on when and whom took them? I’m sure that any librarian worth their salt would have documented the when and by whom that they were taken from the secured location, just as they would do for any book checked out of the library. If the National Archives are to have been cataloging these documents, how come they did not know that they were missing? They should be the ones being investigated as well.

Norm Kaspar, David City, Nebraska

Raising the debt ceiling

Raising the debt ceiling is not about new spending. The debt ceiling is about paying the country’s current credit card bill. It is about paying the interest on the money that has already been borrowed. If you default on a credit card payment on your personal account, it is a mess. If the country defaults it is a catastrophe. Interest rates, unemployment, anything involving the government, and our money basically will collapse as creditors who borrowed us money either pull out their money to a safe place, or charge a heck of a lot more interest.

A recession is a certainty. It would be like igniting a forest fire in a dry forest and helplessly watching to see the consequences with no way to stop it. If a key election mantra is in fact “it’s the economy stupid,” a debt ceiling default would pretty much guarantee a Democratic president and Congress in 2024.

Michael Erdmann, Omaha

Where’s the transparency?

Streetcars named desire, monsters named ORBT and the Crossroads are all examples of economic projects .

There are few, if any, ORBT riders at rush hour, and most stops are at places of large employment. Many bikes now seem to go unused, and the bike lanes reduce traffic lanes, which cause safety issues. Will we be demolishing homes and business’ along both sides of Dodge, Douglas, Harney and Farnam? Who knows? By the time you hear about it, it’s a done deal. Where’s the transparency?

Larry Storer, Omaha

LB77

I have a great deal of respect for Sen. Tom Brewer, but for the life of me, I do not comprehend the logic of allowing guns into the Nebraska Legislature, the capital building, hearing rooms, etc. Just because we do not have metal detectors and or enough security staff, why in the world do we think this is OK? It is not overreach of the government. The senators, employees and staff have rights also. Please do not allow weapons into the state capitol. I know a number of you will disagree, but no one wants to sit in a small hearing room and see people carrying guns and try to give testimony on a particular issue.

Joe Valenti, Omaha

