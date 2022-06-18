The Public Pulse: Dollars should go where needed; Gun purchases; Political extremists

Help students thrive
Successful, thriving children is what makes teaching rewarding to educators. The last two years have not been the best for children due to remote learning and certainly not as rewarding to the educators. The students have suffered and the teachers have struggled watching this. Funds should be used to assist the students in improving their mental health and their need for a sense of belonging. Hiring more counselors, interventionists and even therapists is a serious need. Spending $4,500 on each staff member does not benefit the learning environment for the children. It actually is a waste of taxpayer dollars which simply maintains the status of the current environment.
David Zach, Treynor, Iowa
Gun purchases
Is it amazing that an 18-year-old can buy an AR-15, however, they can not buy a pack of cigarettes?
Joyce Abariotes, Omaha
Protect children
I wish I could think of something to say to both sides of the debate on keeping school children safe that would bring them together for productive conversations. It seems there is no give on either side.
For me personally, I would give up any of the firearms I own if asked to make the schools safer. I don’t own an AR-style rifle or a semiautomatic pistol. I don’t like either one. They are not necessary tools for me. But then this whole thing is not about the gun, it’s about the reason implied in the Constitution that we should have them. The men who wrote the Constitution wanted to be sure the government knew that they were being watched by a group that could actually do something if they had to. But they also gave us a way to change the Constitution if future circumstances dictated it. The lives of our children are certainly worth considering as a reason to add to our Constitution the words needed to protect the children.
Please, to all parties, do whatever it takes sit down and find a realistic place to start making some progress to solve this issue.
Leon A. Bresley, Omaha
Only in America
In addition to the already-stringent gun control laws in Canada, the Canadian government is proposing a freeze on handgun sales and transfers, and a mandatory buyback of “military-style assault weapons.”
Perhaps parents concerned about their children becoming victims of mass shootings at school should send their children to school in Canada.
Robert Ranney, Omaha
Old-fashioned opinion
Robert Gronstal, (“Safeguards are essential”) did you by any chance write your opinion with quill and ink?
Harry Nelson, Omaha
Political extremists
Both political parties in our political system have their own demigods and lunatics. It’s easy to imagine how Republicans would react if a Democratic president tried to thwart the results of an election he lost. Just look at how Obama’s late-term pick for the Supreme Court was stopped by Republicans, only to have those same Republican leaders totally reverse that logic, when it came to Trump’s late-term pick.
Does anybody really think there’s any difference between political extremists? To be sure, many of the most fervent supporters of the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation are Democrat politicos hoping to score political points for the upcoming mid-term elections. They are hoping to exploit the findings to their benefit. This should be no surprise. The thing I think is most important to remember, is not what motivates taking a close look at the Capitol insurrection and its causes, it’s what we discover that matters.
Are we naïve enough to believe that Jim Jordan, Josh Hawley, Marjorie Taylor Green or Ted Cruz would be honest, cooperative members of an investigation committee, looking into Donald Trump’s behavior? Gee, I wonder why not — they say they love America — surely they would put country ahead of politics, right?
The sad fact is neither political party has the market cornered on honesty or morality. It’s us poor slobs in the middle who have to sift through what is political gamesmanship and what is reality. As far as I’m concerned, there is very little difference between Fox News and MSNBC. Both will only tell you what they want you to know. If you want the truth, you’ll need to listen not only to the news you agree with, but also suffer listening to the goofballs you don’t agree with. Somewhere in the middle, may be the truth.
Robert Hathaway, Omaha
