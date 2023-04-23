





Fate of Fox

As an ancient graduate of the UNL J-school (Advertising Emphasis) and a lifelong journalist, I follow with bemusement the fate that has befallen Fox “News” — an entity that once touted itself as “fair, accurate, and balanced.”

Now “deceitful” must be added to those adjectives. As recent news has played out, that shrill outlet emerges as little more than a money-grubbing empire whose sole purpose has proven to be misleading, at best, and divisive, at worst.

It’s sad enough that their antics have helped split our nation. It’s doubly tragic that their practices have created rifts between friends and family members.

Steve Paschang, Omaha

Patient freedom at risk

Many caring Nebraskans think LB 574, the bill seeking to ban gender care for children is about protecting kids. It is not. It will harm children and all Nebraskans in several important ways.

It’s a pernicious precedent for the government to interfere with complicated health care decisions. All those who believe in limited government should be very concerned about the legislature’s attempted intrusion into the medical exam room. Complex, private medical decisions should be between a patient and their doctor only.

The legislators pushing LB574 point to support from the Nebraska Board of Health. Nebraskans should know the Board of Health members are political appointees with zero training on trans health care. The 16-member board includes only 3 medical doctors, not one specialist in gender care. Do not be fooled by the Board of Health support. This is bad medicine; the experts do not support it.

LB 574 will hurt health care for all Nebraskans by driving good doctors out of our state. Nebraska is home to several excellent academic centers with robust capacity to train our next generation of doctors. But when politicians try to restrict a doctor’s ability to provide appropriate treatment, conscientious doctors will be forced to practice elsewhere. Many doctors in training are already sharing plans to exit our state because of this specific bill.

Patient freedom is at risk in Nebraska. Your autonomy to make health care decisions will be harmed if LB 574 passes. Do not be fooled by the benevolent sounding label for this bill. It will open the door to egregious government intrusion into complex medical decisions. It is politicians trying to play doctor and it will drive the real doctors out of our state. Tell your state senator we do not support LB 574.

Kim Coleman MD, Lincoln

Medical care needs safeguards

I am responding to Gayle Bradley’s Pulse letter (“Biblical corollary”) commenting on my Midlands Voices column (April 6) regarding human dignity. The response on April 9 “judged” that my vision might be clouded by something. That is true. I do have cataracts.

But to the point of the editorial about transgender surgery in minors, let me add these thoughts.

When a person with perfectly normal male or female anatomy and physiology comes to believe that their body is defective, our usual medical response would be to assume that it is more likely that the mental perception needs help. We would not call a surgeon to perform radical surgery. We would call a psychologist. When a normal young woman weighing 100 pounds is convinced that she is obese, we do not offer liposuction or gastric bypass surgery. We call the psychiatrist.

Performing surgery clearly would be medical malpractice.

This current issue has become highly politicized. “Woke” medical societies are afraid to say no. Many school administrators are afraid to say no. There will always be doctors who will perform transgender transition surgery, so if it is not allowed in Nebraska, anyone who really wants it can find it in another state.

But I will reiterate my personal medical opinion that amputating normal body parts (mastectomies), and medical castration (puberty blockers) or surgical castration of minors does not enhance human dignity. It diminishes from the human dignity of being “fearfully and wonderfully made” in the “image of God.”

Richard French, MD, Hastings

Who do they represent?

Who does your state senator represent, you or some lobbyist?

One senator has a bill allowing concealed weapons without a permit. He claims that it is a constitutional right. He obviously did not read the Heller decision.

The majority of Nebraskans want reasonable gun laws, yet he ignores them in favor of the gun manufacturer’s lobby.

Then we have a senator pushing a bill to have taxpayers fund struggling religious schools by use of a voucher bill. What happened to Thomas Jefferson’s wall between politics and religion? Is she representing you or the lobbyist in Michigan who supported her bill by funding elections of new Nebraska state senators?

And finally, we get the six-week abortion bill that basically ends abortion in Nebraska. Who does this senator and her compatriots represent, you or the anti-abortion lobbyist? Most Nebraskans are against such a bill, yet it is moving along at a rapid pace.

There are several other bills equally counter to most Nebraskans’ wishes. But one or more of these bills might become law. We didn’t ask these senators who they intend to represent — and look what we got.

Bert Peterson, Hastings