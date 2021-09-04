The Public Pulse: Don Bacon was right about Afghanistan; Ricketts failed the children

Those who decided to accept St. Francis’ original bid should be held accountable but instead they will probably be elected to the U.S. Senate.

Thomas Sanchez, Omaha

Marxist threat

I was born during the Great Depression, which was a difficult period. In the 1940s, we defeated Nazi Germany, fascist Italy and imperial Japan. I served as a Marine in the Korean War. We as a nation survived all these events because we were united. However, we didn’t eliminate Marxism ideology. Marxist writer Saul Alinsky wrote “Rules for Radicals,” indicating that radicals should infiltrate our schools and news media in order to divide us.

Modern progressive revisionists believe that the Republican Party is the party of racism, when history reveals the opposite. Democratic leaders in the 1800s regularly promoted white supremacy. During Reconstruction, the 13th Amendment (abolishing slavery), the 14th (providing equal protection) and the 15th (enabling Black male suffrage) were passed by Republican Congresses. In the 1960s, school segregation was defended by radical Democratic governors in Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia. Today, progressives claim this is old history, yet they want to return to 1619 and claim Critical Race Theory.