The Public Pulse: Don't abandon political decency; A dedicated Omahan

Don’t abandon decency

Liz Cheney is close to the kind of Republican I remember working with, as a registered Republican for over 50 years. We disagreed respectfully, rather than wallowing in Trump’s version of verbal mud wrestling. And lockstep was not a requirement for membership.

At one time, or for at least a few shining moments, Nebraska and the nation had some courageous, strong, Republican leaders with integrity, who cared almost as much about our democratic republic form of government, their constituents, and truth as they did about their own ambitions and keeping their jobs. Names like Jerry Warner, Nobby Tiemann, Doug Bereuter and Chuck Hagel come to mind. There must be some like those still in Congress, but their ranks must be declining precipitously, given all the announcements of Republicans who are choosing not to run for another term.

Sen. Mitch McConnell repeatedly declares that 100% of his focus is on stopping the Biden administration, which was also his stated goal concerning the Obama administration. Never mind the urgent needs of the American people and the world, the job he was hired to do, or issues concerning governing. And nearly all Republicans in Congress are falling in lockstep behind him and Trump. It’s “winning,” at any cost, even if the ultimate price is their soul.