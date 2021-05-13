The Public Pulse: Don't abandon political decency; A dedicated Omahan

Don’t abandon decency
Liz Cheney is close to the kind of Republican I remember working with, as a registered Republican for over 50 years. We disagreed respectfully, rather than wallowing in Trump’s version of verbal mud wrestling. And lockstep was not a requirement for membership.
At one time, or for at least a few shining moments, Nebraska and the nation had some courageous, strong, Republican leaders with integrity, who cared almost as much about our democratic republic form of government, their constituents, and truth as they did about their own ambitions and keeping their jobs. Names like Jerry Warner, Nobby Tiemann, Doug Bereuter and Chuck Hagel come to mind. There must be some like those still in Congress, but their ranks must be declining precipitously, given all the announcements of Republicans who are choosing not to run for another term.
Sen. Mitch McConnell repeatedly declares that 100% of his focus is on stopping the Biden administration, which was also his stated goal concerning the Obama administration. Never mind the urgent needs of the American people and the world, the job he was hired to do, or issues concerning governing. And nearly all Republicans in Congress are falling in lockstep behind him and Trump. It’s “winning,” at any cost, even if the ultimate price is their soul.
Rheta Johnson, Lincoln
Listen to Cheney
In last week’s Washington Post, Liz Cheney penned an op-ed declaring that the “Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution.” Cheney displays real moral courage in her commitment to integrity, considering the short-term political consequences she has now faced: loss of her House GOP conference chair and competition from well-funded Trump sycophants.
Cheney’s bold position is good for Nebraska, though. First, it gives hope for a future GOP based on conservative principles, one that outlasts “the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality.” In their adult lives, college-age Republicans have not experienced a GOP leader that puts country first, treats every American with dignity and respect, and holds fast to the rule of law. Cheney’s voice is a glimpse of light pouring into the darkness, signaling the hope for a revitalized GOP with ideas to secure our safety and prosperity.
Second, Cheney’s voice continues to tip the scales back to a GOP of principle. Will Cheney’s comments and others like them be enough to nudge a GOP candidate for governor back to conservativism grounded in rule of law? Are Trump-voting Nebraskans willing to turn from personality back to principle? I’m cautiously optimistic that the answer to these questions is yes.
Cheney reminded us that “Reagan formed a broad coalition from across the political spectrum to return America to sanity, and we need to do the same now.” Too many conservatives agree but are afraid to take the first step. Luckily for our country, the tide may be turning — all we have to do is follow Cheney and others like her.
Jay Jackson, Papillion
A dedicated Omahan
A word about my longtime friend and fellow rugby player RJ Neary. For many years RJ and his family have made significant contributions to our community. It is not many people who would take time from a successful business and serve first on the Planning Board and then make a run for mayor. This has been a terribly difficult time for our community. RJ set forth a vision for Omaha’s future which bears our attention. He did so with the upmost integrity and understanding for the pain we all have felt over the past year. He deserves our thanks and gratitude for a race well run.
Brad Ashford, Omaha
Not a cheat
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s trainer Bob Baffert is not a cheat. Is Tom Brady a cheat? Maybe the NFL should have demanded he take a drug test after winning his seventh Super Bowl. How about Michael Jordon? Is he a cheat?
This is all about Kentucky blue blood breeders, owners and trainers tired of getting slapped in the face. Bob Baffert is a superior talented trainer. He consistently wins in some of the world’s richest and sacred races. and the blue bloods are getting tired of being dominated. There is something wrong here. This reminds me of Trump losing the election and his base crying foul.
Joseph Anania, Omaha
Voter suppression
A recent Midlands Voices essay by Don Stenberg (a Republican, to be clear) suggests that H.R. 1 would be a disaster for voters across America, that it would be too confusing. Oddly enough, I think many Americans are confused by the recent concerted efforts of many Republican-run states to restrict the rights of voters across the board for future elections.
Why might that be, one wonders? Why would Republicans across this country be working to remove ballot boxes, shorten time periods when voters could drop off a ballot, stop voters from dropping off the ballots from their household rather than making each individual hand it over personally themselves, stop mail-in ballots, reduce voting locations to the extent that in some states, there is one location for over a million people who must drive long distances and wait in long lines for their right to vote on a workday?
Have you ever stood in line to vote and signed the form showing you are you? The clerk then compares that signature to the one they have on file. Do you know how hard it is to forge someone else’s signature? Our handwriting is unique. To say that widespread fraud is occurring would be to suggest that millions of people have the ability to successfully forge other people’s signatures. That is patently impossible.
Today Republicans appear to be working very hard to ensure only certain voters (loyal Republicans) can vote in future elections. Come Memorial Day, listen closely as you walk through the cemetery honoring those who fought and died for this country in the past. That rumbling is those old soldiers rolling in their graves.
Sandra Kent, Bennington