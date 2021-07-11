The Public Pulse: Don't abandon the interpreters; A veteran remembers; Can-do spirit

Don’t abandon them

The July 3 opinion essay written by Jay Jackson was spot on. America needs to step up and help those who helped and supported our military efforts. These individuals allied themselves with us out of a hope that we would be there for them.

Mr. Jackson mentioned our abandonment of the rebel fighters in Syria. If we think back a few decades, we might learn that we have a rather dismal record of supporting those who have allied with us. We left uncounted (and since forgotten) Vietnamese allies including civilians, Montagnard fighters and South Vietnamese troops.

It does not bode well for any nation to ask the assistance of native born, foreign citizens, only to abandon them at the end of conflicts we abandon. The United States should be better than that.

Barry Marsh, Central City, Neb.

