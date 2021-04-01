The Public Pulse: Don't add to burdens of trans children; Feds, help ratepayers; Jays fans

Terry Haney, Omaha

Hooray for Jays

It’s with selfishness that I am sad to see the Jays’ season end. They have given me something exciting to look forward to, even if it’s one to two hours. It must be hard for the team to focus without their dedicated fans. All the screaming and hollering when Zegarowski and Ballock make their threes — so much added enthusiasm! Jefferson making his strong layups, Mahoney making his steals, and Bishop making his famous dunks!

It’s not quiet on the homefront here, either. The couch potato comes to life!

Re Coach McDermott, I too have said remarks to loved ones I regret. Not the same as yours, but you have admitted your mistake and apologized. In all the games, including previous years, I have seen his love, care and concern toward all his players. I also agree with Tom Shatel’s statement re getting in another bracket other than with the Zags.

I’ll be a “basket” case without my Jays!

Coleen Bockelmann, Omaha

Election schedule