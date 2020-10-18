The Public Pulse: Don't believe pro-gambling lobby; Presidential election; Act of kindness

I am appalled by the current president, who seems to demand personal loyalty above all else. That is not what our oath is now, nor was it ever. I am appalled by the current president, who claims credit for improving veteran health care, when in fact most of the improvements were passed during the previous administration. I am appalled by a president who, behind the scenes, ridicules the sacrifice and service of our veterans, especially the ultimate sacrifice of those who have died. I personally know some who have died in service to the nation. I have escorted remains, and I have presented the American flag at the funerals of fallen service members.

It does not make me a “far-left extremist” to want to elect a man who knows what it is like to be a military dad. I would like to elect a president who understands that not only military service, but all public service, is an honorable and worthy endeavor, one that puts nation ahead of party or of self. That is why I already voted for Joe Biden.

James Harrold, Plattsmouth, Neb.

America’s future is on the ballot

My vote this year is done with eyes wide open. My vote this year is for results, not personality or morality. My vote this year is for family, friends, our nation and our future.