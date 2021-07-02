The Public Pulse: Don't dismiss river concern; CRT debate

Stewardship need
“A mile wide and an inch deep.” “Too thick to drink; too thin to plow.” These well known, historical descriptions of our Platte River fit its capricious nature. However, Don Stenberg (Pulse, June 29) is shortsighted in using the Platte (does he forget the long legal battles that created the environmental trust to address water flow and wildlife habitat there?) as an analogy for what happened on private ground to the Snake River west of Merritt Reservoir in Cherry County.
In the midst of the fragile ecosystem of the Sand Hills, a landowner created a massive and man-made “sandwash” from his land into the Snake River. Mr. Stenberg appears to be letting his personal opinion overrule his legal knowledge and experience as a former Nebraska attorney general in making light of the impact of one person’s actions on a river that he himself knows is not any one person’s to alter. Riparian rights are one thing, but a “meh” response to the massive and man-created sand dump into the Snake would’ve worked to encourage even more bad tradeoffs for our state’s unique geography and resources.
It’s worth noting that even though the landowner has agreed to do restoration work, the news story quoted him as saying that the million-plus tons of sand he sent into the Snake wasn’t a big deal.
Mindsets like that and Mr. Stenberg’s illustrate the reason for government intervention to discourage individuals from acts which clearly and overtly negatively impact lands and waters and wildlife that can only exist if such oversight is present. Years of lack of adequate state oversight at Alt-En near Mead, though a different problem, come to mind.
Mr. Stenberg, just because what happened on a remote and private stretch of land along the Snake is “out of sight” makes it even more important that what was done by one man’s actions isn’t “out of mind.” Think, “Rule of Law,” Don.
Scott Yahnke, Bennington
CRT radicalism
In regard to critical race theory and its proponents, I find myself in the uncomfortable position of having to side with those GOP figureheads who have expressed opposition to it. CRT is a toxic ongoing scam put forth by such “racialist” frauds as Nikole Hannah-Jones in order to advance their own power and/or income. The entire premise of their malignant hard sell is that the American people (specifically school-age children) are too simple minded to embrace the position that the entire white populace is inherently racist and that all blacks are noble victims of this racism which denies them “equity,” security and other vague conditions/degrees of ongoing victimhood which must be redressed by immediate, radical social engineering. Therefore this deficiency must be addressed by self-appointed experts utilizing CRT.
I submit that such steps have already been ongoing for the past 60 years. Hundreds of billions of dollars have been expended on such efforts as Job Corps (failed), federal set asides, affirmative action programs, enforced admissions to universities, enforced preference in promotions in the military and on and on, all with negligible results.
Meanwhile, immigrants from Africa proper (who by virtue of their skin color should be hindered by the same racism) thrive in this so-called racially intolerant country, as did the fathers of both Barack Obama and Vice President Harris. I think it is time for these people to look in the mirror and see who is the real cause of the violence and mayhem which sweeps the streets of our cities on a nightly basis.
John Brodston, Omaha
Warped meaning
Apparently I am late to the party. I do not know the origin or evolution of the term “critical race theory.” I do know how I see it used. It is a catch-all whipping-boy label used to derail serious study of racism. The trick is to load this term with slanders. Then any uncomfortable discussion about race can be squelched because it is just critical race theory.
This is the same as the abuse of the words “socialism” and “liberal.”
Robert Leech, Omaha
Part of history
I read with interest the June 27 essay entitled “Let’s educate ourselves on racial history” by Cynthia L. Robinson, Ph.D., and chair of the Department of Black Studies at UNO. She wants to blame the raping and enslavement of indigenous populations on race. For being an educated scholar I’m surprised that she does not mention the role of the Catholic Church in this matter. In fact I don’t think she even mentions the church in her whole tirade.
Perhaps she is unfamiliar with Pope Alexander VI’s papal bull of May 4, 1493, which stated that any land which was not inhabited by Christians was available to be discovered, claimed and exploited by Christian rulers. It declared, and I quote, “The Catholic faith and the Christian religion be exalted and be everywhere increased and spread, that the health of the souls be cared for and the barbarous nations be overthrown and brought to the faith itself!” The Catholic Church’s main man, the pope, gave them permission! That’s a pretty big issue for the writer to leave out.
It’s not always just by skin color, Ms. Robinson.
Don Rhoden, Plattsmouth
An embarrassment
Pete Ricketts needs to shut up! His political grandstanding is embarrassing. He is a lame-duck governor trying to keep himself viable.
First, the Unicameral emphasized his irrelevance by overriding his veto. Then, he tries to show how tough he is by sending Nebraska’s State Patrol to Texas to help rally the Republicans’ favorite war cry: immigration. I would really like to know, how much are his machinations costing the people of Nebraska?
Obviously not satisfied with his political irrelevance, he decided to inject himself into the College World Series and the NCAA. He complained students should not have had to forfeit a game after they were given an option to be vaccinated. Some chose not to and thus caused the forfeit. They gambled (as was their choice) and they lost. The players knew the rules going in, but our lame-duck governor decided he needed to take the NCAA to task publicly.
Pete, direct your remaining time in office to focus on solving your failures, like the state prison problems and the ecological damage on the Snake River.
Pete Ricketts, stop! Go out gracefully with the last of your dignity and stop being such an embarrassment to rest of us!
Robert Baye, Omaha
Catholic principles
Mr. Aliano (July 1 Pulse) seems to forget what Catholics believe to be what Jesus said to the apostles the night of the last supper: “Take this, all of you, and eat. Take this, all of you, and drink.” No exceptions were given. What part of these two statements do you not understand?
Margie O’Hanlon, Omaha
Right to speak out
I agree with Sister Hlas (June 12 Pulse) 100 percent. Comments from Pulse writers such as Rich Herold (“Biden wrong again”) dated June 22 in the Public Pulse will never be reported nationally because of very supportive national news media journalists, many if not most of whom are members of the liberal Democratic coalition. You go girl!
Arlene Zack, Omaha
Waiting for the experts
Even though the World Health Organization is advising not to give the coronavirus vaccine to children under the age of 18, I’m going to wait for experts like Jimmy Kimmel and Lebron James to weigh in before ultimately making that decision for my two children.
Evan Trofholz, Columbus, Neb.
Iowa recklessness
Well, I’ll be! Iowa is moving into “assisted suicide” mode. I wonder if all Iowans realize that?
The Wednesday W-H, June 30, reported that gun deaths in Iowa in 2020 rose 20% from the previous high in 2019. Of the 353 2020 gun deaths, 85 were homicides, and 263 were suicides. One can purchase a gun without any background check, without a license, without any training, without any waiting period.
If one were really desperate to be done with a terminal illness, or get out of a huge debt, or get away from a bad relationship, one does not need to consult a physician, counselor or loan officer anymore. Just buy a gun! Done! Gun & Done!
Iowa, what have you done?
Helen Jordon, Omaha