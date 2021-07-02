The Public Pulse: Don't dismiss river concern; CRT debate

Mindsets like that and Mr. Stenberg’s illustrate the reason for government intervention to discourage individuals from acts which clearly and overtly negatively impact lands and waters and wildlife that can only exist if such oversight is present. Years of lack of adequate state oversight at Alt-En near Mead, though a different problem, come to mind.

Mr. Stenberg, just because what happened on a remote and private stretch of land along the Snake is “out of sight” makes it even more important that what was done by one man’s actions isn’t “out of mind.” Think, “Rule of Law,” Don.

CRT radicalism

In regard to critical race theory and its proponents, I find myself in the uncomfortable position of having to side with those GOP figureheads who have expressed opposition to it. CRT is a toxic ongoing scam put forth by such “racialist” frauds as Nikole Hannah-Jones in order to advance their own power and/or income. The entire premise of their malignant hard sell is that the American people (specifically school-age children) are too simple minded to embrace the position that the entire white populace is inherently racist and that all blacks are noble victims of this racism which denies them “equity,” security and other vague conditions/degrees of ongoing victimhood which must be redressed by immediate, radical social engineering. Therefore this deficiency must be addressed by self-appointed experts utilizing CRT.