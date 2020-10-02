The Public Pulse: Don't doubt Kleine's professionalism; Trump has it right; Trump has it wrong

Kleine is a solid professional
Don Kleine is no more a white supremacist than I am a Rhodes scholar. For anyone to hold or act on racist beliefs would ensure a fast exit from my former Douglas County Attorney’s Office.
I was heartened to see those Democratic officials who came to Don’s defense. More importantly, the statements of support from the Omaha chief of police and the Douglas County sheriff speak to the fine job Don Kleine has done as the Douglas County attorney. Don is a skilled professional prosecutor who understands the immense power a prosecutor yields in deciding who and what, if any, charges should be filed.
The people of Douglas County are fortunate to have a leader of Don’s caliber whose only wish is to do the job he was elected to do.
I’ve had the privilege of serving with and under Don Kleine. He has and will continue to represent the people of Douglas County in the best tradition outlined by Donald “Pinky” Knowles whose decisive actions are based on the law and facts and not on the color of one’s skin.
Thomas P. McKenney, Omaha
former Douglas County prosecutor
Kleine has served with integrity
As a lifelong Democrat, I was disappointed when the Nebraska Democratic Party passed an ill-worded and immature resolution that insinuated racial bias on the part of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. It is important to note that a handful of people participating in a Zoom meeting do not reflect the rank and file voters who are the true Democratic Party in Nebraska.
I speak from experience when I say Don Kleine is a man of integrity and an honorable public servant. I have a long history of advocating for equity in the labor movement during my 44 years as president of the Omaha Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. I also marched for civil rights in Mississippi, and led citizen efforts in Omaha for school desegregation and scattered site housing. I deplore racism and I also defend without hesitation the reputation of Don Kleine.
We must come together to recognize our nation has become bitterly polarized. It is my hope the election of a new president who is committed to serving all of us, regardless of party or race, will help our nation heal. And I hope rank and file Democrats appreciate the service Don Kleine has provided as our elected Douglas County attorney.
Terry L. Moore, Omaha
president emeritus, Omaha Federation of Labor
Trump understands local control
Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are accusing the president of not doing enough during the COVID-19 pandemic. They would have the federal government mandate wearing masks for everyone in the country, as well as other controls someone in Washington thinks necessary. Can you imagine forcing the town of Royal, Neb, population 63, to wear masks?
The mayor of that town, like the mayor of every town in Nebraska, has a better handle on what is needed than some bureaucrat in Washington. The president did just as he should: He gave the governors the tools they needed to make decisions that are best for their states. The only states complaining about not enough federal support are the Democratic states, and they want the federal government to do everything for them.
The Democrats would have the federal government micromanage every facet of your life from cradle to grave. I, for one, don’t need big brother watching over my shoulder. We here in Nebraska, and pretty much all of us west of the Mississippi, can take care of ourselves just fine, thank you very much.
John Wright, Omaha
Trump is a danger to the country
The president thrives off of and attracts chaos while truly, deeply, not caring about others. He is a weak man pretending to be a strong one. When he attacks the integrity of U.S. elections, I hear a corrupt person who is scared to lose and hungry to hold on to power. He is a bad loser.
By being entirely submissive, the GOP has given him more power than is truly his. Voters cannot make the same mistake; the stakes are too high. He is a strongman, and if the American people fall for this act in November, then the great American experiment in democracy is done. We face many great challenges, but to vote for Donald Trump is to throw in the towel.
I believe that we can come together to face our challenges and that voting for Trump would rob us of that opportunity. Look at him for who he is and do not give in to the fear he is magnifying. Look at the man behind the curtain and see clearly that he will not fix your pain nor does he care to. He will mock your dead, dictate delusions, cheat the working, laugh at reality and disrespect Black Americans, Indigenous Americans, immigrants and women at every step.
Donald Trump wants you to believe he is the one that can keep you from your fears, but he is only preying on your fear.
This election represents one issue: whether or not we choose to live in a democratic society or an autocratic one. There is no going back. Vote Nov. 3 because everything is on the line.
Michaela Wolf, Omaha
President took the right approach
Personally I am happy that our president did not take to the mic early this year and proclaim it was the end of the world because of the coronavirus. I was worried sick about my son in Phoenix who has COPD. And to listen to my president telling us things would be better was important to me. If the left could only find one good thing that the president has done instead of nitpicking almost every single word, what a happier place the country would be.
Marilyn Jacobsen, Columbus, Neb.
They need to pay their fair share
Let’s everyone in this great country of ours (including all the Dems) not forget the statement made by one Mr. Warren Buffet (who is richer by tens of billions of dollars than Mr. Trump) that his secretary paid more taxes than he did! Just maybe the tax system needs to be overhauled for the rich and famous!
R.E. Kistner, Omaha
Cavanaugh for Legislature
On Sept. 28 The World-Herald reported that Marque Snow received a $40,000 donation from someone outside Nebraska who makes donations to LGBTQ candidates. Although I do not live in LD 9, this story made me look into this race. I learned that the Nebraska State Education Association endorsed Cavanaugh, which I found surprising since Mr. Snow is on the OPS school board. Another surprise was a large Omaha landlord who has been criticized for the condition of his properties was also a donor to Snow’s campaign. Poor living conditions affect children’s ability to learn, especially with home-based learning due to COVID. Finally, I looked at the League of Women Voters’ Voter Guide. Cavanaugh had complete answers to his positions, and Mr. Snow did not.
I hope the good people of LD 9 are not influenced by money, but do their homework and make an informed choice.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
Appalling abuse of the detained
ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has now capped their numerous, immoral and shameful policies toward refugees/migrants who are being held in our abhorrent detention centers by the unconscionable performance of hysterectomies on woman without consent.
As a Catholic, this is a direct denial of our church’s strong social justice teachings on the Right to Life, an ethic that life is sacred at every stage of life, not just conception but also decisions about conception.
As a member of the Notre Dame Sisters of Omaha, we have taken a public stance on the Consistent Ethic of Life.
As a retired nurse practitioner, I am reminded that I and my colleagues are bound legally to follow the document of patients’ rights, one of which is informed consent. This is being blatantly disregarded. The majority of women in this detention center are non-English speaking and did not understand the procedure.
As a woman, I am terrified at violence against women.
As a human being, I am appalled.
S. Mary Kay Meagher, Omaha
Support the Just Recovery initiative
Since March, over 200,000 people in the United States have died from the COVID-19 pandemic, millions have become unemployed, climate-fueled disasters have destroyed lives, and racial injustice has continued to compound the impacts of these crises on Black, Indigenous, communities of color, the elderly and working people. Our government has failed to respond adequately to these dire crises. We need to know that the politicians who represent us will do everything in their power to ensure communities can recover from the devastating and compounding impacts of the climate crisis, a struggling economy, systemic racism and COVID-19.
If we are to have a just recovery, our local leaders must integrate the following principles in their response to the current health, economic, climate and racial injustice crises:
Protect all workers and provide Medicare for all. Provide relief directly to people, regardless of immigration status. Protect our democracy. Prioritize community-led recovery in hardest hit communities. Stop fossil fuel extraction. Invest in a Green New Deal. Hold politicians accountable.
To do right by our community and generations to come, we cannot afford to stop short of a full Just Recovery. The Just Recovery pledge is a project led by 350 Action, along with a coalition of partners. We call on our mayor, Congress members and state officials to join us in reimagining how we build back better by demanding our leaders at all levels of government put people over profit.
Ben Stallings, Omaha
