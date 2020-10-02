The Public Pulse: Don't doubt Kleine's professionalism; Trump has it right; Trump has it wrong

The Democrats would have the federal government micromanage every facet of your life from cradle to grave. I, for one, don’t need big brother watching over my shoulder. We here in Nebraska, and pretty much all of us west of the Mississippi, can take care of ourselves just fine, thank you very much.

John Wright, Omaha

Trump is a danger to the country

The president thrives off of and attracts chaos while truly, deeply, not caring about others. He is a weak man pretending to be a strong one. When he attacks the integrity of U.S. elections, I hear a corrupt person who is scared to lose and hungry to hold on to power. He is a bad loser.

By being entirely submissive, the GOP has given him more power than is truly his. Voters cannot make the same mistake; the stakes are too high. He is a strongman, and if the American people fall for this act in November, then the great American experiment in democracy is done. We face many great challenges, but to vote for Donald Trump is to throw in the towel.