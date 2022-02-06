The Public Pulse: Don't end basic skills tests; All-around All-American; Let Gretna retain chamiponship

It is a pathetic thing to read about students and others complaining about how hard it is for some to get through the barrier of basic skills testing. How would we feel about prospective physicians complaining about annoying anatomy tests? If future docs keep flunking those tests, how are they to achieve their goals? What about those state exams for nurses? Oh, what the heck, let’s just let everyone off the hook. There is no need to demonstrate actual knowledge contained in the mind of a professional is there?

Nicklin Hames

How could you not admire this young lady and her wonderful positive outlook on life and the goals she has set, not only for herself, but for others associated with Coach John Cook’s outstanding University of Nebraska-Lincoln volleyball program. I’m referring to Lincoln Arneal’s wonderfully written article on setter Nicklin Hames. After an outstanding All-American four-year career as a starter for Coach Cook’s volleyball team, Nicklin gives refreshing responses to questions pertaining to her involvement as a non-starter on next year’s team, such as “I’ll find new ways to contribute,” “I just want to help the team, that’s what’s best for the future of this program,” and “I’m just gonna be there and help in anyway I can,” among others. In these days of selfishness, it’s very refreshing to hear from a young athlete who is willing to help others in their development and have goals that are set to benefit those in her future plans. This article would be ideal reading for all of our athletes and all people in general! Nicklin Hames all-around All-American.