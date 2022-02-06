The Public Pulse: Don't end basic skills tests; All-around All-American; Let Gretna retain chamiponship

Basic skills
I was saddened by the article (“Would-be teachers back end to skills test,” Feb. 1) concerning the frustration endured by students trying to pass the basic skills testing required to enter teacher prep programs in Nebraska colleges. As a former professor myself, I recall several cases where students of mine (a very small percentage, well under 15%) were unable to pass the tests in writing, math, and English. My heart went out to them.
However, in every case that I know about, it was a good thing that the tests stopped the students from progressing to the next level. Full-time teachers should be at a professional level. To admit those into the teaching profession who have large gaps in their basic knowledge of English, writing, or math, lowers the standards of our state’s entire education program. Even more importantly, students are short-changed in the quality of the teaching that they experience. In fact, there are cases where it is downright embarrassing as teachers are corrected by their own students about basic language usage or elementary math concepts.
To admit students into the profession who fail basic knowledge tests over and over again would be a travesty. Perhaps they might become paraprofessionals or go into another field. To make teaching into a respected profession, I would like to see the tests increase their difficulty by about 10%, not lower the standard, or, heaven forbid, eliminate the tests entirely just for the sake of getting more bodies to stand in front of a class, or to make sure that those bodies are “properly” diverse.
It is a pathetic thing to read about students and others complaining about how hard it is for some to get through the barrier of basic skills testing. How would we feel about prospective physicians complaining about annoying anatomy tests? If future docs keep flunking those tests, how are they to achieve their goals? What about those state exams for nurses? Oh, what the heck, let’s just let everyone off the hook. There is no need to demonstrate actual knowledge contained in the mind of a professional is there?
Well, of course there is! Please stop the griping and use the time saved to study, to learn and to pass those tests. You will thereby benefit yourself, your future students and ultimately, our nation.
Michael Gendler, Omaha
Nicklin Hames
How could you not admire this young lady and her wonderful positive outlook on life and the goals she has set, not only for herself, but for others associated with Coach John Cook’s outstanding University of Nebraska-Lincoln volleyball program. I’m referring to Lincoln Arneal’s wonderfully written article on setter Nicklin Hames. After an outstanding All-American four-year career as a starter for Coach Cook’s volleyball team, Nicklin gives refreshing responses to questions pertaining to her involvement as a non-starter on next year’s team, such as “I’ll find new ways to contribute,” “I just want to help the team, that’s what’s best for the future of this program,” and “I’m just gonna be there and help in anyway I can,” among others. In these days of selfishness, it’s very refreshing to hear from a young athlete who is willing to help others in their development and have goals that are set to benefit those in her future plans. This article would be ideal reading for all of our athletes and all people in general! Nicklin Hames all-around All-American.
Bob Mackie, Omaha
Pillen ad
I watch political ads in an effort to understand the candidates’ positions on issues that affect their constituents. So, when I listen to candidates for Nebraska governor, I want to hear how they will manage the state and what their priorities will be. I had reserved judgment on Jim Pillen after his first background ad. I was offended by his second ad, where he insults our president and laughs at Dr. Anthony Fauci, then turns back to his hunting and cocks his shotgun. Please, Mr. Pillen, you had a chance to explain how you’re going to help Nebraskans regarding taxes, education, protecting the rights of those marginalized and addressing inequality, and you literally “blew it” by cocking your shotgun and saying that you would “keep Nebraskans safe.” I’d respectfully suggest that you get a new marketing team.
Gloria Jensen, Omaha
History examination
Hysterical comments about critical race theory and “woke-ness” abound on right-wing media. And just like political correctness, the over-wrought responses are mostly made-up, designed to inflame and divide.
What, after all, is someone who is not woke or awake? Asleep? Put me down as awake. As for CRT, this is really just Black history, which is to say American history. Are people so ashamed of their own history they refuse to have it taught?
I feel cheated that I was not taught the terrorism that was Jim Crow; nor the bloodthirsty destruction of Black Wall Street in Tulsa (1921); nor the overthrow and pillaging of a thriving Black community in Wilmington, North Carolina (1898).
Of course, things have improved, but centuries of slavery and terrorism and discrimination have meant that White families on average have more wealth than Black families. Thus, the assertion in CRT that racism is “structural” ... of course it is.
As for reparations, our nation was (partially) built on the backs of people whose lives and labor we stole. White America owes Black America!
Stuart Williams, Omaha
Tax payoff
Shortly after receiving my 2021 (payable in 2022) property tax statement, the OWH ran an article (Jan 13) on the status of the five new OPS schools approved with the 2018 school bond ($270,000,000 for the new schools and $140,000,000 for improvements to 25 existing schools.) While tax rates have decreased or stayed about the same since 2018 (schools -1.6%, school bonds +3.4%), my taxes have increased significantly (schools +21.1%, school bonds +27.3%) due to increased valuation of my house. I would love to see an OWH analysis on what the dollar increase OPS is receiving from all taxpayers due to increased home valuations and how OPS would have addressed the situation without the additional funding.
As for the new schools, they will have many “amenities” which I assume are expected to improve the academic performance at OPS. A December article (“Nebraska test scores dipped last spring amid COVID disruptions”) showed English language and math skills were far below other local school districts, both prior to and after COVID “disruptions.” For example, Math skills in OPS were 30% prior, 20% after, while at Westside they were 59% and 51%.
Scott Darden, Omaha
Party politics
In response to Randy Moody’s article on the Republican Party (Midlands Voices, Jan. 16) — I’ve never heard of Mr. Moody until now, though I’ve followed politics all my life. I was reading with interest his history of the party when I got to the last paragraph where he says; “Is there a way to remove the Trump stain from the Republican Party without total warfare?” Here’s what folks like Mr. Moody and John McCollister don’t get — they are all about “the party” and even in a lengthy articles that they write they never mention what is best for “we the people.” Most of us Trump folks aren’t enamored with the man or personality, we’re all about what he accomplishes for us, the tax-paying citizens . He represents dinosaur politics like so many in Congress now who just protect their own turf. Enjoy retirement in Arizona, Mr. Moody.
Mark Cavalieri, Omaha
