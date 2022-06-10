The Public Pulse: Don't miss 'The Sound of Music'; Vargas understands the difference; Science is solution

Opportunity knocks

My wife and I have seen the “Sound of Music” more than once in theaters and multiple times on television. We should keep track of the small additions and subtractions that each would have when compared to the original movie.

A few years ago, we had the chance to attend “The Sound of Music” at the Rose Theater and we left thinking what great artists Rogers and Hammerstein were to allow tweaks that would enhance the product and leave us full of positive “vibes.” What was amazing was the replacement of Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer with performers who were equal to the task. I imagine that this version is worth comparing to see how well the current cast can make me feel like they were interchangeable.

Suffice it to say, we were impressed by all of the actors and couldn’t find a weak link. If we had never attended any version we could tell when folks were in someone’s house or in the Abbey. The director pointed us in the right direction and made many subtle changes to make us feel that the show was complete.

These were our opinions and what a person would really want to know is if The Rose Production was worth the effort. One doesn’t need to see the movie or other versions to capture the fun, the excitement or the music of previous versions,

This should do the trick for anyone and you might hurry for tickets because the show closes on June 19.

Jerry Golmanavich, Omaha

Well-formed conscience

Reading the OWH article about Congressman Bacon and State Sen. Vargas (May 19), I was reminded of the phone call I made to Bacon’s office on May 16, following the Buffalo shooting. I first congratulated him on a recent bill he introduced. I went on to ask if with his new-found effective leadership would he be willing to introduce a bill to ban assault weapons. The response of the young staffer was that the Congressman supports the Second Amendment and depends on policing to enforce that right. I attempted to explain that the Second Amendment really had nothing to do with assault weapons as the guns available at the time of the Constitution were muskets which required hand-packed shots, one at a time. (Automatic weapons were not even available in the imagination of the signers.)

In the article, it mentioned that Bacon follows his conscience. If that is the case, he has an ill-formed conscience. As adults, we are responsible to develop what theologically is considered a “well-formed conscience,” if indeed we missed the opportunity to do so in our formative years. Furthermore, as a retired USAF officer he is well aware that, other than in combat, all authorized firearms are checked out and returned to the armory on a daily basis. No one leaves with a gun of any type.

It will be difficult for Congressman Bacon to develop a “well-formed conscience” between now and the November election. However, his military training and sense of history should provide him with the knowledge that there is no connection between assault weapons and the Second Amendment. Furthermore, it is purely reckless to allow the use of assault weapons on the streets when they are highly controlled on military instillations across the country.

Vote for Tony Vargas, he understands the differences.

Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion

Alternate solutions

Securing schools and making them safe would be a better solution than gun control and it would actually work. Avoiding pregnancy by saying no or getting protection would be a better solution to unwanted pregnancies than abortions.

Science would be a better solution to the energy problem rather than taking fossil fuels away from everyone. Keep working on wind, solar and other alternatives until they are cheaper and better than fossil fuels.

Forcing people to pay more for fuel by closing down production has caused inflation and has hurt everyone with higher prices. What problem are they trying to solve?

This country has lots of problems and it seems like the solutions are worse than the problems most of the time. What happened to common sense and working together?

B. L. Cork, Omaha

Second Amendment thoughts

“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” This is the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

One primary thing, if you look at our first 150 years of the our constitutional republic is that we did not have a large standing military as we do now. Yes, we did have a standing military but they were a pittance of what we have had since WWII.

Before the end of WWII, the brunt of our military going to war were militias from the different states (what we now call the National Guard). Hence, the part of this amendment speaking of a “well regulated militia.” We Americans have lost sight of this aspect of our history.

The next thing is “right of the people to keep and bear arms.” It doesn’t define “arms.” Arms generally have been understood to be items a person can afford to posses and utilize for their defense — whether that defense is of themselves, their families, their community, their state or their nation.

Our revolutionary war was fought with personal arms of whatever type, style and nature a person could afford to own, maintain and operate. There were some who provided ships (our first navy was mainly privateers who decided to fight) with arms and canons.

We would not have been a nation if it weren’t for the concept of the Second Amendment. I contend the more we restrict this concept, the more likely we are to cease to be as the original Pledge of Allegiance says: “One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” We will no longer be a constitutional republic.

Steven Wiseman, Bellevue

The Ollie plan

I have an idea. Instead of streetcars, why not get a fleet of Ollie-the-Trolley type buses to travel the 3-mile corridor from downtown Omaha to the Med Center every 10 minutes? Ollie is almost as cute and adorable and attractive to tourists as streetcars and wouldn’t be nearly as expensive. The buses really would be more efficient and safer too. I actually remember hopping off streetcars in traffic and being skinned by careless drivers. The only downside would be the fossil fuel that little buses consume, but hey, they could be electric, couldn’t they?

Athena Combs, Omaha

Gun control legislation

Several facts seem clear to me regarding the current state of firearms in the United States:

The language of the Second Amendment to our Constitution, with its reference to a “well-regulated militia,” is confusing and open to disparate interpretations.

The Second Amendment was drafted in 1789 and ratified as part of the Bill of Rights in 1791, a time when there was no organized law enforcement and no official national army and a time when the state-of-the-art in firearms was the muzzle-loading musket.

We have a large gun industry in the United States that has aggressively, and sometimes unethically, marketed its products, aggressively advocated in its own self-interest, and poured millions of dollars into political campaigns.

We have the opportunity to learn from other democracies, such as Australia, who do not experience the levels of gun violence that we do in the U.S., regarding the impacts of increased regulation of firearms.

It is clearly time to modernize our Constitution with respect to firearms, through new legislation that considers both individual freedoms and the need to sacrifice some individual freedoms when it is in the best interests of our fellow citizens. To move forward on this issue, we need to elect leaders who are not biased by political contributions from the gun industry, who are open to learning and who have the courage to challenge the status quo.

Mike McMeekin, Omaha

Higher valuations, no improvements

In response to Dick Wilson’s letter (Pulse, June 5) regarding his property tax assessment going up $66,000 with no home improvements, only a new bird feeder. Dick, all I can say is Nebraska isn’t taxing all our social security check. You saved a whopping 5%. That should buy you bird seed.

You make a great point that your evaluation skyrocketed despite no improvements made. One would think that your house repairs would devalue your house rather than cause it to be worth more. Just wondered if you live in an area where they are planning high-end condos and row houses, in case they are causing everybody else’s valuations to climb?

Barbara Krzemien, La Vista

A united cause

Since I last submitted a letter three months ago urging U.S. support for the brave Ukrainian people in their admirable effort to resist and repel the murderous Vladimir Putin, much has been achieved in that regard. Through their repeated displays of courage and resourcefulness, the Ukrainians continue to inflict huge setbacks on the invaders. I urge all Americans to redouble their efforts in support of this cause. This is a just cause in which the entire free world is united.

Putin is our enemy. He is the enemy of every freedom-loving, democratically governed republic on this planet. Long live Ukraine.

John Brodston, Omaha