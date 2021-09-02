The Public Pulse: Don't put these residents at risk; Tax-policy reality; Reform we need

I suggest Carol do more research on taxes and their effect on quality of life and residency decisions, and perhaps take a course in economics!

Jeff Sena, Bellevue

Afghanistan fallout

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was a member of the planning staff at the United States Central Command. I was proud to be one member of a much larger team that participated in the military planning for our initial operations there. I was on that same staff in 2003 when as a nation, we took our eyes off the ball and invaded Iraq. I later deployed to Iraq. I have numerous friends and colleagues who have deployed to one or both of these locations during the past 20 years, many more than once.

Like many of my fellow veterans, I have been distressed and sickened by recent events as they have unfolded in Afghanistan. I am disheartened that once again Americans have lost their lives. I am equally appalled by a government of Afghanistan that seemed to abandon its own people and its responsibilities. But, I am also sickened, appalled and disheartened by the many elected officials, including the five from Nebraska representing us in the Senate and the House, who have turned this tragedy into short-term political advantage.