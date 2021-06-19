The Public Pulse: Don't sidestep past racial injustice; High-tech CWS

Learn from the past

Iowans should be questioning the House Bill 802 that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law on June 8, a law that will turn back the clock on race relations in this state. The law is an attempt to whitewash history. To whitewash means to cover up or conceal, and what the governor is doing is the white supremacy practice of racial whitewashing or the attempt to hide the “sins” of the past, that is, 300 years of America’s racial immorality.

Why do the governor and the Republicans oppose the critical examination and discussion of history? Could it be that the telling of the truth will implicate white America, white consciences will be stirred and there will be talk about accountability and reparations? And one thing white America hates more than acknowledging its racial sins is being called to account for them. In an autocracy, laws are made to crush historical fact; in a democracy, it is not racist to talk about race; it is racist to refuse to talk about race. History reveals our sinful past, and if we do not learn from it, we will perpetuate those sins.