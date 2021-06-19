The Public Pulse: Don't sidestep past racial injustice; High-tech CWS

Learn from the past
Iowans should be questioning the House Bill 802 that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law on June 8, a law that will turn back the clock on race relations in this state. The law is an attempt to whitewash history. To whitewash means to cover up or conceal, and what the governor is doing is the white supremacy practice of racial whitewashing or the attempt to hide the “sins” of the past, that is, 300 years of America’s racial immorality.
Why do the governor and the Republicans oppose the critical examination and discussion of history? Could it be that the telling of the truth will implicate white America, white consciences will be stirred and there will be talk about accountability and reparations? And one thing white America hates more than acknowledging its racial sins is being called to account for them. In an autocracy, laws are made to crush historical fact; in a democracy, it is not racist to talk about race; it is racist to refuse to talk about race. History reveals our sinful past, and if we do not learn from it, we will perpetuate those sins.
Edward L. Kelly Jr., Red Oak, Iowa
High-tech CWS
When I started on the journey of building a mobile communications platform for college game day in 2015, it was all about getting butts in seats. It was about making memories at the game, having great experiences and continuing traditions — generation after generation.
As I move into the my sixth year in business post-COVID, there is a sense of nostalgia that we’re all craving. A year without live sports has us longing for those traditions that we all hold so dear. Here in Omaha it’s no surprise that the College World Series is our hometown tradition.
What 40 year-old baseball fan can’t tell you a story about the Road to Omaha? Getting to this annual championship event is a dream for so many young people. It’s an annual tradition, a generational thing, and what an honor it is to play “digital host” to this iconic sporting event.
This year, as we rebuild game day, we are hyper-focused on preserving traditions while also enhancing them. Now our CWS fans can really have it all. It’s sort of a “two paths leading into one” type of thing, where digital meets physical on game day, and we’re very excited to be part of it. Fans can hit the age-old Road to Omaha with the College World Series app in their pocket. It’s a really special thing for us.
Sue Thaden, Omaha CEO, From Now On
Stop wasting time
Infrastructure work has been delayed long enough. Our last major investments were in the 1950s! Finally, negotiations are underway! Will there be positive action? If Congress listened to frequent coffee talk “out in country,” they would hear:
“We’ve had enough D.C. chatter; cut the political crap (language laundered), we have a right to expect Congress to negotiate a number, pass a bill and get projects going!”
“We heard the reports of a cracked beam on a river bridge. There are decaying roads and bridges all over the country.”
“Rural businesses and students lack broadband connections.”
“For God’s sake, don’t wait for a disaster to act!”
Congress, you’re wasting valuable time!
Lavon Sumption, Lincoln
Why no outrage?
I see from the Pulse letter by Derk Castaneda, in the Thursday, June 10, World-Herald that I’m not the only one who is wondering where the outrage from the Black Lives Matter people is? I have also overheard the same question in other people’s conversations.
I am coming to the conclusion that Black lives only matter if the black person is killed by a white policeman or white person; otherwise, black lives don’t matter.
Several young black men killed by black men this month and not a word from BLM. Sad, so sad.
Pete Lowder, Gretna
Biden, China
Lou Totilas (June 11 Pulse) says the Biden administration is doing “nothing” about China. Below is a verbatim quote from the Department of Defense budget proposal presentation for fiscal year 2022. This is public domain information that anyone can find on the DOD website. Under the broad category “Defend the Nation,” the DOD says its aim for the budget request is to:
“Prioritize China as the Pacing Challenge
Develop right operational concepts, capabilities, and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain our competitive advantage
Utilize Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) to focus and adequately resource capabilities and efforts toward the China challenge.”
By the way, the same DOD FY2022 budget presentation has language on Russia, North Korea and Iran. Facts matter. If members of Congress (and by extension the public) want to debate whether one administration is proposing too much or too little with regard to national defense, that is fine. That is what Hamilton, in Federalist Papers No. 24 and No. 26, said Congress should do. But such debates should also include facts, not simply something someone picked up watching their favorite cable news channel.