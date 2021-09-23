The Public Pulse: Don't split Douglas County; Federal overreach; Abuse of Haitians

Don’t split Douglas

As a resident of northwest Omaha, I take issue with recent efforts at redistricting Nebraska congressional seats. Why should Bennington and Elkhorn, or even Valley, want to be excluded from the urban portion of Douglas County? I believe public sentiment favors keeping both Douglas and Sarpy Counties whole, but separate.

There would be enough population if Dodge and Washington Counties were added into District 2 with all of Douglas County (three total). Moreover, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties of District 1 would include Cass, Otoe, Seward, Butler and Saunders Counties (seven total). If, as expected, the growth rates in Sarpy and Lancaster Counties will exceed those of Douglas County, then Seward and Butler could be merged into District 3 to even out the populations of all three districts, as I believe Cass and Otoe Counties want to be in the same district as Lincoln.

Steve Klemm, Omaha

Federal overreach