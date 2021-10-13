The Public Pulse: Don't stereotype landlords; Flawed state bid process; Teacher standards

Responsible landlords

In response to the Oct. 10 Pulse letter from Andy Vuorela, I and most of the landlords that I associate with have done the best we can to help our tenants through the last year and a half during COVID. We have forgiven late fees, reduced rents, gone month after month with no rent from some of our tenants who are struggling.

With some tenants not paying rent and government assistance coming slow and sometimes not at all, we still are expected to pay the mortgage payment, insurance, property tax and maintenance. The rent I collect is also my source of income so I can pay my own mortgage payment. If the rent doesn’t come for any reason, I can’t make the mortgage payment on the rental property. The bank will foreclose on the property and the bank will evict the tenant.

With the rent being my income to live on I also would not be able to make my own mortgage payment and the bank will foreclose on my home and I, the landlord, will be homeless. Will you represent me at no cost when the bank evicts me?