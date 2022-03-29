The Public Pulse: Don't throw democracy away; Hat's off to Creighton; More thoughts on Pillen and Herbster

Democracy takes work

After reading the many articles about government overreach, and — specifically — the truckers’ protests about too much government, I want to stress we are the government. Our votes, the policies we support and what we involve ourselves in creates our government. Granted, we do not always feel represented and the Supreme Court decision on Citizens United has put too much money into campaigns, but we still need to go through the hard work of democratic parameters.

Why, even the highways those truckers were blocking were created by the government. While protest plays heavily in democracy, it should not be allowed to subvert the laws. If you think getting a vaccine is not OK, or wearing a mask is not something you are willing to do, vote. If your candidate does not win, live with it, as I have had to in Nebraska. If it bothers you to the point of wanting to get something changed, reach out to your representatives and ask for discourse. You may not get your way, but you can be a part of a community that is willing to work with people who disagree with you.

Instead, what you are asking the rest of us to do is to follow your Facebook-created ideas of government. You are using social media to replace democracy and the vote. The same thing happened on Jan. 6, 2021. A mob, grown through social media and fueled by self-serving lawmakers like Ted Cruz, took the law into their own hands and tried to take our vote away. And this is happening at all levels. At school board meetings, parents have aggressively shouted down people with opposing views. What a thing to teach our children.

I’m begging people, please do not throw our democracy away! It can happen, it has happened in many places and I do not want my children and grandchildren to be the generations we sacrifice to learn this lesson.

Deanna Reilly, Omaha

Ads embarrass Nebraska

You know what really ticks me off? Those crazy Jim Pillen ads. I’ll also include the Herbster ads in this category. I wholeheartedly agree with Helen Jordon and Rebecca Shuster. These ads are embarrassing and disgusting. Nebraska, we can do better than this! I urge you to research the other candidates, Republican and Democrat. Heaven help Nebraska if Jim Pillen or Charles Herbster become our next governor.

MJ Durand, Omaha

Pros and cons

I’m confused. In the March 13 issue, there was a “pro” column about the Postal Reform Act, written by an expert, Max Sawicky, for InsideSources.com. In it, he (partly) blamed the USPS’s financial problem on having to pre-fund it’s “employees’ retirement benefits.” On the same page was a “con” column, written by another expert, Paul Steidler, also written for InsideSources.com, blaming the required pre-funding of “employee health benefits.”

For several years now, some sources have blamed the required pre-funding of retirement benefits. While other sources have blamed the required pre-funding of health care benefits. As I read it, the bill (H.R. 3076) eliminates the requirement of pre-funding future employee health care benefits. And my understanding is that there is no requirement for pre-funding retirement benefits, aside from the norm.

My confusion: Who, if either, is correct? And if experts can be so diametrically opposite, how can we laymen figure out what’s going on?

Geoffrey Arnold, Bellevue

Not these two

I appreciate the dramatic hyperbole that constantly spews from the airwaves by the Jim Pillen and Charles W. Herbster political camps. The endorsements that each have received really made it easy for me to know which two not to vote for.

Jimm Murray, Papillion

Creighton basketball

Hats off to the men’s and women’s basketball teams of Creighton University! Incidentally, if Kansas and South Caroline win the national titles, and they certainly are the favorites, CU’s only defeats in the NCAA tournament will be to the national champions.

James E. Burns, Omaha

Governor’s race

I’ll bet the reason Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen won’t debate other candidates is because the only thing he is knowledgeable about is shotguns and bashing immigrants. Come on people, open your eyes and ears. Pillen and Herbster are a couple of phonies.

Bill Pfeffer, Waterloo, Neb.

Green entrepreneurs

It’s no secret that sustainable business practices are imperative to helping the world in a bigger perspective. Unfortunately, small enterprises often fail to adhere to this principle for several reasons, whether it be that sustainability initiatives don’t fit their model, lack of guidelines, or lack of incentive.

It is imperative that entrepreneurs explore ways to create sustainable, bio-compostable alternatives to everyday items while stressing the importance of promoting high standards of public health, responsible consumerism and environmental protection — principles all entrepreneurs should live by.

Entrepreneurs can give their community a vision and become an inspiring voice of advocacy. Blazing new trails by incorporating green products and processes for employees, consumers and the public.

Want to make an impact? Start by building an environmentally conscious consumer base. Improving social relations by promoting green practices will raise your brand’s value. Pioneer sustainability by tapping into the local creator economy, collaborating with other small businesses.

Facebook and Instagram are great tools to use for targeting other like-minded visionaries in the green space. This is where one can showcase ongoing collaborations with other startups — designing, prototyping and manufacturing new earth friendly products.

The journey you take as a green entrepreneur will not only contribute to a cleaner, healthier future but can also support your local community.

Joe Nauman, Seward, Neb.