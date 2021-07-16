The Public Pulse: Don't undermine Nebraska conservation; Big Mac businesses stressed

Conservation vital

Conservation has never been a partisan issue, so why is Gov. Ricketts stirring up trouble about soil and water conservation? Does he think he can tell a lie often enough that folks will believe it? Doesn’t he understand that climate change is impacting our state?

Big Mac businesses

I am informing you of the hard times that has falling on small business at Lake McConaughy. When Nebraska Game and Parks decided to do the big plan on the lake, they did not think about the support businesses that serve all the people that come to the lake. The problem is no people, no business for us. By cutting the population in half they also cut our business in half. I have spoken to Mr. Swanson from Game and Parks and was told this will all work out in time. The thing that he does not understand is, we as business make our money in the summer. We cannot afford to wait till they figure out what they are doing at the lake.