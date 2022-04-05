The Public Pulse: Don't waste taxpayer money; Russian invasion; Attack ads

Nebraska priorities

The Legislature has it wrong. The last things the state taxpayers need are a canal and a lake. Their priorities should be: Fix the bridges, fix the roads, repair the sewers and water lines and upgrade the electrical power infrastructure. Anything else is a waste of taxpayer money.

Jim Edwards, Omaha

Putin’s problemI am a veteran. I served as a company commander in the demilitarized zone in Korea. My mission, as I understood it, was to achieve the highest level of combat readiness possible. In this way, my unit would be the most effective and suffer the fewest casualties in action, whether it be on the offensive of the defensive. We were ready to go to way to keep free people free.

I think Vladimir Putin has a problem with selfish ambition. I do not know what initiated this — whether it is a product of his own doing or not. He may want more than Ukraine. I think he would like to see the return to glory of the old USSR. James 3:13-16 from the Bible seems to apply to what is going on here. Sanctions may not work if he is not sane.

If I were commander in chief of the U.S. military — and by implication the leader of NATO, I would issue an ultimatum. Russia would be given enough time to start to withdraw from Ukraine, that would be obvious to all. If Russia chooses not to start a withdrawal, it would be subjected to a destruction in some ways similar to what has been instituted against Ukraine.

We do not desire that any lives be lost. However, the blood of these Russians would be the result of a Russian decision. To me, failure to take these actions would indicate selfishness and cowardice on the part of the Western powers. The leaders of these countries are subject to the cries of their populaces. We can indicate our resolve by going to the streets. If we cannot do at least this much, God help us.

Gary Bruns, Council Bluffs

Dictatorship over democracyLike Trump, looks like Bolsonaro and Modi are more dedicated to their buddy Putin than to the democracy for their people.

George Douglas, Omaha

Attack adsJudging from many recent Public Pulse articles, it is apparent there are others out there appalled by the constant barrage of negative ads for the two Republican frontrunners for governor. They have made it impossible to watch local news, our favorite TV shows or even listen to the radio! We should be ashamed of the obscene amounts of money already wasted on this election, which could be better used for important causes in our state, such as education, infrastructure and lowering the tax burden on our middle-class families and farmers.

Aside from attacking each other, these ads also target immigrants, transgender and other already marginalized Nebraskans. It is concerning these two candidates do not realize struggling rural communities across Nebraska are experiencing a revitalization due to our immigrants, who supply much-needed labor for industries and agribusinesses. Immigrants are also breathing new life into our state with their vibrant and diverse cultures. Aside from our also marginalized indigenous people, Nebraska families were all immigrants at one time, facing many of the same challenges as those coming to live and work in our state today. For the financial and cultural future of our state, we should be welcoming these newcomers with open arms.

This indecent waste of money has me looking past the muck being slung by the two frontrunners and researching what the other — much better-qualified and more-deserving — candidates have to offer. Praying others will too. Instead of being brainwashed by the same old tired political rhetoric, let us seek a governor with a fresh perspective. For the sake of our children and future generations, Nebraska deserves a true leader with sound ideas and the strong ethical and moral values to lead us forward and keep us current and competitive in this ever-changing world.

Jon Nelson, Omaha

Protect the truthNebraska state lawmaker Bruce Bostelman went public with the assertion that Nebraska schools had placed “litter boxes” in their restrooms to accommodate children who self-identify as a cat or dog. His comments that “he had heard” from a never-revealed source went viral. Taken as truth by many of his supporters, he deliberately mislead the public into believing.

Many politicians today are using that technique to bring them credibility with their extreme right of left constituency. Even though he apologized for the never researched comment, 300,000 people viewed and some of them had their false views given credibility. Is this what he wanted? Only Bostelman knows.

Same type of story went viral with a pizza restaurant in Washington D.C. where rumor said children were being held for sexual abuse by Democrats. Not true. The objective had been achieved. Now, a too-large percentage of Republicans believe that Democrats support child sexual abuse. Lawmakers must do due diligence before they go on record espousing rumors they read online. Senator Bostleman did not try to find out the facts. He just opened his mouth and spewed forth the story as fact. The simple apology won’t get to all the people who read and now believe his words. His fact-checking after his mouth opened is no defense. His objective has been achieved. His base now believes this lie. Lawmakers must be held responsible for the words that exit their unfiltered mouth. “I’m sorry” won’t cut it. Nebraska legislative leaders must stand up and take action to protect the truth, not their members.

Larry Brandstetter, Red Oak, Iowa