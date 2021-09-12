The Public Pulse: Economic development vision is broadening; Nebraska redistricting

First Five Nebraska has some solid successes supporting child care legislation at our Unicameral. The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, the Buffet Early Childhood Institute and others have grassroots efforts all across the state bringing expertise, training and funding to the local level.

The barriers to successful solutions are many, as are the causes, but we are seeing an expanding coalition working daily to find smart solutions.

Dan S. Mauk, Nebraska City, Neb.

executive director,

Nebraska City Area

Economic Development Corp.

Unavoidably partisan

There are many opposing views on redistricting, many seemingly wanting it both ways. Many voices have rightly claimed the 2nd District must cut over 47,000 voters out of the district and say that if Douglas County is not divided the district will very likely become Democrat-controlled. On the other side of the same coin, those same voices claim that if Douglas County is divided, it would be a “partisan act” by Republicans. Which one is it?