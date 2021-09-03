The Public Pulse: Ed Asner in the Bluffs; Political moderates; A fuller story on Afghanistan

My retired police brother says police are only authorized to use minimum force in self-defense. That principle is included in guidance issued by the National Institute of Justice, part of the U.S. Department of Justice. More and more, it seems like lethal force is used prematurely.

On Jan. 6, while rioters were attempting to overrun the U.S. Capital, a woman was shot and killed by a federal policeman. While the situation was chaotic, in reviewing the video of the shooting I saw no lethal threat to the policeman. There was no club or knife within reach of the policeman, and no gun visible. She was merely attempting to make her way through the door window.

We expect the police to remain calm in a crisis, as I know my brother would have been in this situation. No charges are being filed against the policemen, but the woman paid the ultimate price. I question this officer’s character for continued service.

Joseph Slattery, Omaha

Please help veterans

I know Warren Buffett does a lot of good with his charitable donations, and l am sure it is much more than l am aware of. But how about putting Americans First!