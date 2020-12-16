The Public Pulse: Election debate continues; vaccine priorities

Trump fights corruption
A significant danger of Trump to the established political machines that run this country is that Trump is not a dedicated part of the political machines. Donald Trump is a true free agent, an independent actor, on the political stage. He has no vested interest in perpetuating or protecting the established political racketeering system.
The outsider, especially an honest person, does not share an interest to protect the political club. The outsider might actually have much to gain by complaining about the cheating to the public, to expose the regular and routine cheating to the public, the people.
And there lies the danger of Donald Trump. To advance within his political party, Lyndon Johnson had reasons not to question the cheating that made him a senator. Richard Nixon had some reasons not to expose the cheating that went on in the 1960 presidential election, for he too was a deeply committed member of the political club.
And there lies the current threat of Donald Trump. As an outsider invading the corrupt playpen of politics, Donald Trump can actually advance his disruptive career by exposing and fighting the corruption in the election game. As just an American citizen, it is in Donald Trump’s interest to return honesty to the election process.
And if honesty becomes a requirement in politics, many career politicians will be greatly challenged to adapt to honesty. They might have to give up being bosses and accept that we, the people of the United States, are the boss.
Jay S. Purdy, Omaha
These officials failed us
When candidate Trump infamously declared that he could shoot someone in cold-blooded murder and his supporters would stick with him, we assumed it was hyperbole. However, it soon became obvious that this cult leader did have an inexplicable hold on his fans. No matter how outrageous the lies, insults, conspiracy theories, misdeeds and sophomoric tweets, many cheered his bravado.
What no one at the time foresaw, though, was that they would become complicit in the deaths of thousands that could have been prevented with responsible leadership. A responsible leader would have listened to experts, prioritized testing and contact tracing, and promoted (rather than ridicule) wearing masks. Nor was it foreseen that many Republican leaders would be complicit in attacking the very foundation of American democracy.
I am forever grateful to local state Republican officials who, even under great pressure to do otherwise, did the right thing to uphold our fragile democracy and speak truth. They give me a shred of hope for our country. Shame on those who chose instead to nefariously wedge deep cracks in our democratic foundation in order to curry favor with a tyrannical despot.
Anita Jeck, Omaha
Lawsuit was justified
Jane Kleeb, head of the Nebraska Democrat Party, said that by signing onto the lawsuit, Nebraska was effectively saying that state legislatures, and not voters, should decide elections.
No, Jane Kleeb, Nebraska was effectively saying that state legislatures and not governors or courts can change election law, as defined in the U.S. Constitution. If you have to lie to defend your position it is probably wrong.
Troy A. Burress, Papillion
Danger to the country
How can the people of Nebraska have any faith in an attorney general, the chief election officer, and a governor who would support the Texas lawsuit to overturn the presidential election? Where are the statesmen who will speak truth to power? Even more scary is the question, “Who are the people among our voters who support this type of seditious rhetoric and behavior”?
Atley Wedemeyer, Omaha
Sanctions appropriate
Hooray for our courts! Out of the three branches of government, the judicial branch (federal and state) is the only one that has remained faithful to the rule of law by rejecting the absurd, frivolous lawsuits that, without any evidence of widespread election fraud, sought to disenfranchise thousands of voters for purely political reasons. The only thing the courts failed to do was to assert monetary sanctions against both the litigants and their lawyers who brought these baseless lawsuits. Maybe it’s not too late to apply for such sanctions.
Maureen McGrath, Omaha
Proud to support suit
This election has been so completely fraudulent that I cannot support or abide by any Biden administration initiatives, including potential taxes to support Planned Parenthood, reparations, paying college tuition debt, increased taxes on ammunition, free health care for illegal immigrants as well as a host of other Democrat initiatives. I’m so proud to stand with Nebraska in its support of Texas’ suit against the unconstitutional changes to voter laws allowing an unprecedented amount of voter fraud. Abe Lincoln said in a speech in 1837 that this country could only be destroyed from within. This election proves how right he was!
Drew Whitler, Omaha
Vaccine priorities
The Dec. 8 Midlands Voices article by Eric A. Evans and Tania Diaz outlined the lack of planning by our state for accessible COVID-19 testing for the disabled population in our state, despite 10 months and multiple requests, including a lawsuit. I’d like to know if the same issues will arise when it comes to distribution of the vaccine. I hope that Mr. Evans and Ms. Diaz have included that in their pursuit of equality for our disabled community. I also hope that group homes, medical group homes, and medical day centers for the adult disabled are included in their efforts. The organizations sponsoring these alternative living settings have nurses on staff who could, presumably, administer the vaccine. These clientele are not in “nursing homes” but are a population of citizens who are just as vulnerable as the elderly and disabled in the nursing home setting.
Vicky Vandervort, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!