The Public Pulse: Election debate continues; vaccine priorities

Proud to support suit

This election has been so completely fraudulent that I cannot support or abide by any Biden administration initiatives, including potential taxes to support Planned Parenthood, reparations, paying college tuition debt, increased taxes on ammunition, free health care for illegal immigrants as well as a host of other Democrat initiatives. I’m so proud to stand with Nebraska in its support of Texas’ suit against the unconstitutional changes to voter laws allowing an unprecedented amount of voter fraud. Abe Lincoln said in a speech in 1837 that this country could only be destroyed from within. This election proves how right he was!

Vaccine priorities

The Dec. 8 Midlands Voices article by Eric A. Evans and Tania Diaz outlined the lack of planning by our state for accessible COVID-19 testing for the disabled population in our state, despite 10 months and multiple requests, including a lawsuit. I’d like to know if the same issues will arise when it comes to distribution of the vaccine. I hope that Mr. Evans and Ms. Diaz have included that in their pursuit of equality for our disabled community. I also hope that group homes, medical group homes, and medical day centers for the adult disabled are included in their efforts. The organizations sponsoring these alternative living settings have nurses on staff who could, presumably, administer the vaccine. These clientele are not in “nursing homes” but are a population of citizens who are just as vulnerable as the elderly and disabled in the nursing home setting.