The Public Pulse Election Guide; Readers give their final thoughts on candidates and issues

*Editor’s note: No more election-related letters will be published after today. To read past letters to the Public Pulse, go to omaha.com/opinion.

2022 Election Guide

The 2022 Election Guide came in the Oct. 26 Omaha World-Herald. It is an excellent source for candidate information. In the future, this should be sent out earlier so the many people who vote by mail-in ballot have access to the same information.

Harlan Holmes, Omaha

Pillen’s campaign tactics

In refusing to debate his opposition, Jim Pillen has undermined a basic tenant of democracy, that of allowing the public to hear and compare his opinions to that of other candidates. He also displayed a frightening lack of respect for the democratic process by holding a telephone town hall call during the debates, insuring anyone on that call did not get to hear the other candidates. Now, he won’t debate his Democratic opponent. Apparently, the only folks he wants to talk to are those he believes are already in his corner. This way of campaigning undermines the democratic principles this country is so proud of. It is those principles that have brought us our status as a world leader, as well as our prosperity. “Freedom isn’t free” is a phrase I see a lot. It doesn’t just mean fighting on a battlefield. It means each of us standing up for our shared values. It means listening respectfully to each other. It means expecting our elected officials to hold tight to our democratic standards and honor them.

Carol Schooley, Grand

Island

Social Security

The Oct. 16 World-Herald had an (Associated Press) article explaining Social Security as a whole and the record increase that is expected for next year’s payments. The article contained much detailed information that I am sure many people were not aware of. However, it included one misleading statement and did not include a very important fact that significantly affects the amount a person actually receives in his or her check each month.

The writer states that many feel that the cost of living adjustment (COLA) should not be based on the data the government uses because the “typical” beneficiary does not incur the same types of costs and in the same proportion as the “average” family. This may even be true to some small extent, but there was no mention of the expenses the “average” beneficiary experiences that are greater than the “average” family. Those expenses include medical.

The article does not discuss the cost of Medicare that is automatically deducted from the gross payment each month and therefore determines the actual amount that can be used to buy groceries. To demonstrate, my gross monthly payment amount increased 5.88% from 2021 to 2022. My Medicare premium increased 14.86% resulting in a 2.29% decrease in my monthly check. To infer that a Social Security beneficiary does not incur the same inflationary costs of the “average” family is just wrong.

Since the cost of medical care, in all forms, is one of the fastest increasing costs incurred by anyone, to not address the possible increase in mandatory Medicare deduction in 2023 when discussing the “record” increase in Social Security is misleading.

Frank Blank, Omaha

Core for OPPD board

On behalf of IBEW unions representing employees of OPPD, we are writing in support of Matt Core for OPPD Subdivision 4. Matt has taken the time to listen to our ideas and perspective and build relationships with our members in order to best represent the people of this district. Matt is the best candidate to represent not only the employees of OPPD, but the customers and community we serve.

We are proud to support Matt because his dedication and leadership to our community demonstrate the commitment he will bring to the board. He will advocate on our behalf and ensure OPPD services remain affordable, while growing and adapting to our ever-changing needs. He is an honest and trusted leader who will work hard for us.

Join us in voting for Matt Core on November 8th.

Dave Benak, Bennington

President — IBEW Local 763

Mark Salerno, Omaha

President — IBEW Local 1483

Trojan horse

Those that are voting in favor of the voter ID change are releasing a trojan horse. Will mail-in ballots be a thing of the past? Will a copy of your driver’s license have to accompany your mail-in ballot? The measure says the ID requirement applies to all elections with no distinction between mail-in ballots and those cases in-person. I don’t know about you, but I am not comfortable to have to send a copy of any identification with my ballot. The next issue is what types of identification can be used. It would be up to the legislature to determine what types of ID are acceptable. Governor Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen have both stated there have been few cases of voter fraud. This whole fiasco started when a failed presidential candidate, who could not accept defeat, reached for something to soothe his ego and it has gained traction among his base. This will affect seniors in assisted living and nursing homes, forcing them to go get state identifications. This measure needs a resounding “no” vote. Let’s keep voting in our current manner, encourage people to vote and keep the most important part of our democracy alive.

G.R. Willis, Omaha

Voting record

If in Congress, will Tony Vargas be “present, not voting” when Nancy Pelosi is up for Speaker? If radicals are up for leadership, will he be “present, not voting” again? If Congress tries to defund law enforcement, will he be “present, not voting?” Considering his record of not taking an actual vote in Lincoln, voters deserve to know the answers to these questions.

After watching the debate, my only question is will Tony Vargas vote “present, not voting” again when he returns to Lincoln next year?

Adam Gotschall, Bennington

Governor’s race

God forbid that Nebraskans vote another millionaire Republican businessman into the governor’s office. Here’s what we got from the last eight years : 1. No tax breaks to help the middle class and people of color. 2. No true property tax relief. 3. The worst penal system in the nation. 4. Anti-women legislation, especially regarding abortion rights. 5. Anti-gay and LGTBQ legislation. 6. Hypocritical stances: pro-life but pro-death penalty, too. 7. Thousands of Nebraskans’ money by sending Nebraska law enforcement to border states . 8. Attorney general adding Nebraska to lists of Republican states questioning the 2020 election results. 9. A convicted felon former congressman. It’s time to put the most qualified person into the governor’s office.

Stephen Brennan, Omaha

Bacon support

I was a lifelong Democrat. I worked and raised money for Al Gore, Ted Kennedy and Bill Clinton (and 49 other campaigns). Brad Ashford was one of my best and longest friends, and working alongside him and Ann on their campaigns for Congress were some of the most joyful moments of my life.

Last year (18 months ago), Don Bacon asked if I would come work with him. I want readers to know that this experience working with Don has been equally joyful. Don is genuine, thoughtful and effective — he is the leader all of Omaha needs in Congress.

I encourage my friends across this district to have confidence casting their ballots for Congressman Bacon this November.

Mary Barrett, Omaha

History lesson

Third-world countries with gangs of homeless in their desperate slums can rightly be called “failed states”; states that fail to care for their people. We were once that way, as the disturbing photographs of Jacob Riess showed. Suffering was immense. “Muckrakers” like Riess roused the public, and pressure for reform exploded. Mary Elizabeth Lease toured the country, urging her fellow farmers to “raise less corn and more hell.”

In 1892, the Populist Party was founded in Omaha. In his keynote speech, Ignatius Donnelly condemned a system that creates “the two classes of tramps and millionaires” and Nebraska elected a Populist-Democrat governor. But studies show that the higher the income, the more likely you are to believe the system is fair, so reforms such as abolition of child labor, legalization of unions, women’s suffrage and a minimum wage, were bitterly opposed.

William Jennings Bryan gave voice to the exploited miners, farmers and factory workers. Willa Cather lived through what happened next and later wrote about it. “I think ‘Two Friends’ is the best short story I have ever done,” she said. It tells of two life-long close friends in a small Nebraska town whose friendship is tragically destroyed by the political polarization of the time.

It makes for uncanny reading. Back to the 1890s; the GINI Index shows inequality has returned to levels not seen for a century, as has the level of polarization. The midterms are approaching: Do we continue reforming or become a failed state?

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Inflation and profits

With the staples needed for us every day people, we all know that it’s about inflation. From the grocery store to the gas station to everything that big business controls, they are a huge part of the problem. We all are talking about the 40-year high inflation stats, but maybe we should also mention the profits that are also high? Obviously this isn’t about politics, but for the ignorant it’s something to chew on for the elections. It’s sad to think that this particular group truly believes we aren’t smart enough to recognize what really is the problem.

Kathe Strand, Omaha

Minimum wage

Dr. Thomas Sowell has done numerous studies showing the actual effects of minimum wage. The results are always bad for those entry level jobs meant for younger, unskilled laborers. With minimum wage, those types of jobs simply just go away.

The unemployment rate in Nebraska and truly the United States is extremely low and the availability of jobs are plentiful. For those who need to make more money to make ends meet, I would suggest getting a second job and work on budgeting skills.

Government mandated wages and additional taxes only raise costs to businesses, who in turn, pass those costs to consumers. Or the businesses eliminate those jobs with labor saving devices. Controlling payroll is a major task in most all businesses. Let the market decide what a job is worth, not the government.

Vote no on Initiative 433. Help our youth enter the work force to learn the necessary skills for later life.

Tony Staup, Waterloo,

Nebraska

Neary support

Sadly, we have too many candidates running for office whose campaigns are rooted in spreading false information that instills fear: calling teachers groomers and sexual predators, manipulating data to undermine our public schools. Fear can be seen as an acronym: False Evidence Appearing Real. The National Assessment of Educational Progress was released on Oct. 24 and Nebraska’s 2022 fourth- and eighth-graders scored higher than the national average and higher than most other states across the country in math and reading scores. No other state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth grade math. Do we have areas that need attention? Absolutely. There is much work to be done to make sure that every student in Nebraska is proficient. But to achieve this, we need to elect leaders like Deb Neary who will continue to focus on improving our schools, not on tearing down educators who have devoted their professional lives — and often their personal finances — to student success. We cannot afford to play the fear game — using students and educators as pawns — that Neary’s opponent wants to play. Please elect Deb Neary and other candidates whose campaigns are rooted in progress, not fear.

Madaline Fennell, Omaha

Reproductive restrictions

Watching KETV’s debate on Oct. 16, I was impressed with Congressman Bacon’s answer on abortion. Most Americans, whether they consider themselves pro-life or pro-choice, are supportive of a 15-week restriction on abortion. Mr. Bacon made clear that he stands with this majority of Americans.

Tony Vargas, however, was asked what restrictions on abortion he would support, and he did not name one.

Bacon earned the voters’ trust on this issue. Voters should cast their ballot for Don Bacon without reservation.

Kels McBlain, Omaha

Blood support

If Jim Pillen agreed to a debate, what would the questions be?

“Tell me more about your plan to make local school boards require daily prayer from Catholic, Jewish or agnostic children?”

A different question decided it for me: Who endorsed him?

The answer is Gov. Pete Ricketts. I do not want the same Ricketts leadership that: did not solve Nebraska’s long-standing property tax issues; whose administration signed the contract to manage foster care with St. Francis; who did not solve the prison problem until just before the primary; and who refused federal relief money “on principal.”

This lifelong Republican will vote for Sen. Carol Blood. I probably disagree with her on most major issues, but I trust that she will actually govern the state, as did Kerry, Exon and Nelson.

Michael Getty, Omaha

Kleine support

I have been a lifelong Democrat and supported almost all our candidates in the past. However, I cannot in good conscience vote for Dave Pantos for county attorney. While I disagree with many of the Republican policy positions, in my opinion the work of the county attorney is primarily apolitical until some outside commentator attempts to make it political. I will vote for Don Kleine and urge others to do so as well.

Tom Purcell, Omaha