The Public Pulse: Election laws need overhaul; Let Kyle Burwick wrestle; Controlling inflation

Election laws
I was stunned and appalled by the League of Women Voters in their Public Pulse letter of Nov. 1 on voter ID.
Nebraska election laws are mostly based on an honor system and have not been updated substantially for decades. Today, names, addresses, birthdays and voting history of Nebraska registered voters is available to nearly anyone working in politics. This information can be exploited with considerable ease with a bit of know-how.
I concede voter ID is not much of an improvement but this is because Nebraska election laws are poorly written and outdated. With the use of drop boxes, and mail-in ballots, the laws need a substantial overhaul.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
Let Kyle Go
The U of Wisconsin wrestling coach, Chris Bono, needs to do the right thing and release now-Husker wrestler Kyle Burwick so he can compete this season. Why take a year of eligibility from a student-athlete when you have the power to release him? The politics need to stop. Now, the season has begun and Kyle still can’t compete. You have dragged this out long enough. Let the kid do what he loves.
David Rochford, Waterloo
Controlling inflation
Controlling inflation by raising interest rates or reducing government spending is inefficient because the impact of these variables on inflation is indirect. The only direct means of reducing inflation is to cut back the demand for goods and services. If everybody simply stopped spending money, prices would drop drastically and immediately. No business will price themselves out of the market. How do we do this? With a massive campaign. Get the word out: “Consumers revolt! Put your money in the bank! How’s your savings account lately?” If even 20% to 30% of the population stopped spending on anything not absolutely necessary, it would be enough to bring prices down in a hurry.
Andrew R. White, Hastings
Biden’s ‘warning’
Joe Biden’s Chief of Staff Robert Klain has declared that Biden’s speech on Nov. 2 was the final “warning” to voters that democracy was on the line on Nov. 8. I want you to let that sink in for a minute, the Biden administration had issued a “warning” to us.
You have been warned that if you don’t like the direction of the country right now, and in the ultimate act of democracy exercise your freedom at the ballot box in an attempt to change the direction, you will have not heeded their warning.
The language coming from this administration is absolutely chilling. I don’t need Joe Biden or any of his representatives issuing any warnings to me. Make your case on your policies and let the chips fall where they may. Don’t issue any warnings to me about how, as a free citizen, I will be killing democracy because I vote Republican. You are the public servant and we are the served, get it straight.
Ed Leahy, Bennington
Letter response
I totally agree with Mike Dworak (“Reproductive freedom”). So true!
Sr. Mary Hlas, Omaha
Ward DUI conviction
On Oct. 31, several local news outlets reported that Lincoln City Council Chair Tammy Ward pleaded guilty to a DUI from June 21. Since her conviction, Councilwoman Ward has remained silent with the exception of a brief statement by her attorney.
In my own background at Wayne State College in student government, even a MIP citation would trigger the immediate termination of that student’s involvement with the student senate. In the University of Nebraska’s ASUN, they hold students to the same standard for violating any regular city ordinances. We should certainly hold our elected city leaders responsible more than college students hold themselves. The people of Lincoln expect better from their elected leaders. It’s time for Councilwoman Ward to resign.
Blake Aspen, Lincoln
Support for Ukraine
I am no foreign policy expert, but I really don’t get the arguments by some Republicans against support for Ukraine. The Ukrainians are fighting back against Putin and Russian tyranny. Do we want to support the Ukrainians, who seem powerfully motivated to fight for their freedom, or do we want to sit back, save some money and hope they somehow succeed by themselves? It feels like a “pay now” or “pay later” situation where the difference might be measured in American lives if we wait until later.
Nancy Dickinson, Omaha
Elmwood Park grotto
As long as we’re “cleaning up” things in Omaha, could we find someone who would reinvigorate the Elmwood Park Grotto where so many photos were taken at weddings and other fancy events?
Jerry Golmanavich, Omaha
