The Public Pulse: Election wasn't rigged; Don't dismiss rural people; Don't overdo mandates

Election wasn’t rigged

I do not recall any “rigged” or “stolen” election being accomplished by anyone other than the incumbent of the office in question. Look at Putin in Russia, Lukashenko in Belarus, Maduro in Venezuela, many in Central Asian and African countries — they are people in office who do not wish to leave. Their opponents have not been able to “fix” or “rig” the elections in their respective countries.

When you consider the huge variety of ballots here in the United States in all the states and the subdivisions of those states with candidates for office for the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, state legislatures, county offices, city offices, school boards and the various initiatives and referenda, it would be next to impossible to put together enough “fake” ballots to influence any race, let alone get the ballots into the hands of electors. It is time to get over the idea that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been chosen by any sort of rigged or stolen method. If that had been possible it seems that some Senate and House seats would have been included. So let’s get on with a normal transition from one president to the next and stop implying that the election is rigged or stolen.

Don’t dismiss rural people

During this election cycle there has been a lot of talk about the Electoral College and whether it’s still relevant and needed. Many folks say it should be scrapped and elections decided on a purely “majority rules” basis. If you need a reason to be in favor of the Electoral College, read the Pulse letter by Laird Loomis (“Nebraska is superior to Texas,” Nov. 11). Mr. Loomis, a former Nebraskan now living in San Antonio, states that President Trump got all of the Texas electoral votes even though Joe Biden won all the major cities, the problem being that “small town and rural voters” voted for Trump. He then goes on to laud Omaha voters who were able to rescue themselves from the “great sea of Midwestern misinformation and indifference” and cast an electoral vote for Biden. So in Mr. Loomis’ mind we poor ignorant citizens, hicks from small towns and farms in Nebraska and Texas, can’t make an informed decision as to who we want for president. We’re mostly indifferent, content to plant corn and slop hogs and easily swayed by any huckster who tells us how to vote or wants to sell us a rain-making machine. Make no mistake, this is how the vast majority of “city slickers” view the rural citizens of this country. We’re nice enough, but a little slow, not really dangerous, but not to be trusted with a sharp knife or a presidential vote. If we do away with the Electoral College, all I can say to the rest of us slow-witted Midwesterners is “Run, Forrest! Run.”