The Public Pulse: Eliminate drug-price middlemen; Judge Coach Frost fairly

Drug-cost hurdle
In reply to Froma Harrop’s column “Let’s finally let Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices,” the problem lies with the middle man, the Pharmacy Benefit Managers — Express Scripts, CVS/Caremark’s, UHC/Optum’s and so on. They control the pharmacy industry and suck the majority of the money out of it. These PBMs are not health care providers or insurance companies; they are mere middlemen. They use spread pricing, paying the pharmacies pennies and turning around and billing the payers up to hundreds of dollars more.
They make huge money from making customers use brand-name medications, then they negotiate rebates from these companies and keep the majority of the rebate money. They do this even when there are low-cost generics available. Often the patient could purchase the generic without insurance for less than the copay using the brand-name their PBM is forcing them to use. The PBM can make hundreds of dollars on a single prescription just from the rebate. You will never be able to see the extent of this because they are non-transparent and will never reveal this amount.
If we really want to lower the cost of prescriptions, we need to eliminate these middlemen, make them 100% transparent and reduce this process to just paying a transaction fee per prescription and nothing more. Then Medicare can truly negotiate the price with the companies and then the public and taxpayer will see real reductions in the cost of prescriptions.
Eric Hamik, Kearney, Neb.
Medicare junk mail
This is a continuation of the Medicare Saga. To the author (Alice Klein, Public Pulse, Oct. 27): I feel your pain. Every October it begins. Our PO box is filled daily with the “Useless Paper Parade” called “junk mail”! Most of it is about the private insurance companies trying to sell their best deals. Always focused on who can upsale the other.
Until we remove the profit game from health insurance, like most civil and progressive countries, this brutal waste of paper continues. Understand, also, that health care is a right, not a privilege. Maybe we should consider universal (nonprofit) health care and save a tree?
Kathe Strand, Omaha
Husker coach
Scott Frost reminds me of Tom Osborne in that he seldom goes nuts during the game, screaming at the referees, yelling at players, or showing a lot of emotion when Nebraska makes a good play or bad.
Osborne couldn’t beat Oklahoma for his first six games. Frost’s win/loss record is less than 50/50.
Perhaps the program was more broken than we thought before Frost showed up making the rebuilding process harder.
I really didn’t like the fans booing him when he put Martinez back in after throwing his fourth interception of the day. Maybe Frost subscribes to the theory that you should have the most talented player on the field each play regardless of what that player did on the previous play. Or, perhaps he made a commitment to Martinez, and Frost is a “man of his word.”
I like the team including coaches, players, AD and support staff.
GBR!
Michael McLaughlin, Omaha
Wrong OPS decision
In the Omaha World-Herald of Monday, Nov. 1, there is a list of books costing $5.26 million approved and purchased by Omaha Public Schools board. The list is appalling! This attempt to circumvent the wishes of parents and concerned citizens regarding more indoctrination of our youth is really quite devious, treacherous and shamefully clever.
The list contains so much woke psychobabble that has no place in a basic education. Of course those pushing this agenda have covered there posteriors by stating the books “are simply classroom books for independent reading,” and “if a family would prefer that their students do not select certain books, we will work with our families”! Right, as if teachers have time to be book monitors!
The list is easily 75% left-leaning liberal refuse! Seriously, families, are we sending children to school for an education or for programming? These topics should be handled at home by the families, not by the agenda-driven school system that is just another faceless group trying to control us through tyranny and removing even more of our liberties!
This idea of it’s only there if you want to read it, it’s not mandatory, is like telling kids to stay out of the cookie jar!
Parents and guardians, please go to your children’s classrooms and see for yourself.
Jim Bassett, Bellevue
Lack of vision
Monday’s OWH reported that Omaha Public Schools has bought new books. The titles were chosen to “reflect students’ diverse identities” and to allow students to “see themselves and their families.” This is just the most recent of many obvious indications that OPS has given up on the concept of having a vision and pointing the way for society. They have opted, instead, to stand behind society, and report on what they see.
Walt Hamilton, Omaha
Trump is a disgrace
I was recently reading about the Donald Trump rally in Iowa, about how many people were still buying into the big lie, my fellow Nebraskans as well. During Donald Trump’s campaign speeches — yes, he is running; he’s not going around the country just to hear himself talk — you will not hear about his ideas for the economy, keeping our country safe from military or cyber attacks, his ideas about creating jobs, health care, inflation. You will hear none of that. All you will hear is about how the 2020 election was stolen from him. (It was not.)
You have chosen to believe a pathetic liar instead of the findings of our highest courts, state election officials (including Republicans), governors and the many audits that were performed, including the Arizona audit (LOL). And let’s not forget about how he tried to pressure his vice president to go against the Constitution.
You have chosen to follow a man, who just when you think he could not sink any lower as a despicable human being, has come out and degrades and disgraces not one, but two men after they have passed away, who served our country with distinction and dedication both in the military and public service. If this is the kind of man you want leading our country, then I guess just vote for Donald Trump.
Jerry Baker, Omaha