The Public Pulse: Eliminate drug-price middlemen; Judge Coach Frost fairly

Drug-cost hurdle

In reply to Froma Harrop’s column “Let’s finally let Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices,” the problem lies with the middle man, the Pharmacy Benefit Managers — Express Scripts, CVS/Caremark’s, UHC/Optum’s and so on. They control the pharmacy industry and suck the majority of the money out of it. These PBMs are not health care providers or insurance companies; they are mere middlemen. They use spread pricing, paying the pharmacies pennies and turning around and billing the payers up to hundreds of dollars more.

They make huge money from making customers use brand-name medications, then they negotiate rebates from these companies and keep the majority of the rebate money. They do this even when there are low-cost generics available. Often the patient could purchase the generic without insurance for less than the copay using the brand-name their PBM is forcing them to use. The PBM can make hundreds of dollars on a single prescription just from the rebate. You will never be able to see the extent of this because they are non-transparent and will never reveal this amount.