Valid dissent

What I find “embarrassing” is Alan Koziol (Pulse, June 1) calling Machaela Cavanaugh, a female Nebraska state senator, a “wannabe Hollaback girl.” You describe her valid dissent as “existential grief.”

I am embarrassed by Nebraska’s culture of hatred toward women and the LGBTQ community.

Jennifer Corell, Omaha

Twisting waters

The “Waters of the U.S.” rule that the Supreme Court struck down earlier this month was an example of more federal government overreach from the White House. I’m glad that Sens. Ricketts and Fischer have been leading the cause in Washington against this ridiculous rule. It seems that the Biden administration wants to change the definition of water that can be regulated by the federal government to include puddles or drainage ditches. The rule is supposed to apply to navigable waters. Only in Washington can navigable waters be twisted to include puddles of rainwater on a construction site in order to benefit the federal government. The EPA should not be able to control water on our private property — as Ricketts has said, “navigable means navigable.” The Supreme Court was right to strike down this ridiculous rule and I appreciate Sen. Ricketts and Sen. Fischer standing up against this extreme federal overreach.

Jeff Birkentall, Omaha

COVID defense

I read the June 6 article, “COVID used as defense; man found not guilty.” and question Judge Timothy Burns’ decision. According to Gerard Skutnik, he was running a high fever on the day of the accident. If he was so sick, what was he doing at Home Depot shopping for a Christmas tree when he thought he had the COVID-19 virus? How many people did he infect with the COVID-19 virus at Home Depot? How many people, including caregivers did he infect at the accident scene and at the hospital? He plainly was negligent in his decision to go out shopping that day with a high temperature and suspecting that he had the COVID-19 virus, which tests proved that he had the virus. He is guilty of any act that he committed that day because he knew he was sick and possibly had the COVID-19 virus. He should have sought immediate medical attention, rather than go shopping for a Christmas tree.

Joe Krajicek, Bellevue

Five minutes

How long is five minutes in America? Is it how long it takes to move one block in the 5 p.m. rush? Could it be the average time it takes to respond to check emails? Perhaps it’s exactly how those Monday morning meetings should take, but never do. Five minutes could mean many different things to many different people. Schedules can be so jam-packed that a free five minutes sounds like a myth, something that you used to have, but don’t think you will ever again. I am here today to remind you, that if you look a little closer, you’ll see that your five minutes could change someone else’s world.

Time is money. We have all heard that. Yet, this little phrase is more true than some would believe. With only five minutes, you can contact your local members of Congress and ask them to support legislation that will change the lives of millions around the world. Crazy, right? It’s true! Representatives have been known to back a bill with only as few as eight to 10 constituents voicing their support! Don’t have a specific bill in mind? Ask your local representatives to protect the International Affairs Budget. Although it consists of roughly only 1% of overall national spending, protecting the International Affairs Budget can mean preserving critical programs and aid efforts for those who rely on them. Armed with only five minutes and a cell phone, you can help change the life of someone across the globe.

So I ask, next time you have a free five minutes and change, how will you spend it?

Jonathan Smith, Omaha

Invested and wasted

People here in Omaha have, and continue to, complain about how millions of dollars will be spent and wasted on a streetcar line scheduled to run through the designated portions of downtown and bordering areas. I don’t quite understand why voters and taxpayers haven’t voiced their disdain over a conference and convention center that sits unoccupied and a stadium that’s used 10 days out of the year. Millions of dollars invested and wasted? Time for a call to my neighborhood bartender and an order of two cases of Scotch.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

PGA and Liv golf

When Saudi Arabia waved their sabers with money to basically entice PGA players to sell their souls to create the LIV golf, the opportunity was missed to have the Saudis change their treatment towards human rights issues. That was when the PGA players should have demanded human rights change and release of political prisoners in return for vacating their memberships with the PGA.

Now with this recent news of the PGA marrying the LIV golf, it sounds like the Saudis have controlled the narrative again with their trunkful of money. This, again, was when the PGA should have required human rights change from the Saudis. If the entire PGA is going to sell its soul, we should at least get some concessions from the Saudis. The release of political prisoners, and proof of life on many whose relatives are unable to get access or at least talk to them, would be a good start.

If America still has any kind of moral compass, then Congress should intervene with what should be considered illegal interference by a foreign adversary of the PGA.

Richard Kowalski, Omaha

Conservative agenda

The June 5 article “NYC exhibit remembers Tiananmen Square” stated “Over seven weeks in 1989, pro-democracy students converged at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to protest corruption and push for a fairer and more open society — a demand that would have meant the Communist Party would have to voluntarily give up its authority over education, employment, family planning and many other aspects of life.”

Sound familiar? Recent “transformational” legislation furthering the “conservative social agenda” (and putting Lucifer in his place, according to our governor) by people trumpeting their love of “freedom” would no doubt meet the approval of the CCP. Ironic considering their oft-stated objections to “government overreach.”

Yep, here in Nebraska we are increasingly free to live any way they want.

Mike Collins, Omaha