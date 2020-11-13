The Public Pulse: Embittered politics; Both candidates are flawed; Wrestlers' salute

The harm from our embittered politics
I am relieved that the election is over, but I fear turmoil is only beginning. Relationships between families and longtime friends have suffered to the point where they may never recover. The freedoms of America allow us to voice our opinions freely, yet many Americans have failed to show each other “respect.” More and more sarcasm is showing up on social media, and it saddens me to see our great country in such a state of hatred.
To those who are abandoning loved ones and friends over politics, stop it before it is too late. It may seem insignificant now, but you will be regretting your actions in the future. The election is now history, and it is time to move forward. Sarcasm needs to stop on social media and between each other, and hurt needs to heal. Sadly, if people allow political differences to forever ruin loving relationships, they are the true losers of this emotional election.
Cheri Halda, Ralston
Both candidates are flawed
The Richard Fellman essay (Nov. 8) managed to insult me — and millions of American people — when he states that “every thoughtful person seems to disagree” that voting for Donald Trump was appropriate. His holier-than-thou attitude is shocking. To think he has been a political science instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha!
Both candidates had flaws. A “thoughtful” person would see that to be true.
Tim Schmad, Omaha
You’re required to prove it
Cornell astrophysicist Carl Sagan (1934-96) tells us in “The Demon-Haunted World” that extraordinary claims to knowledge require extraordinary evidence. If ever there were a more relevant intellection concerning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, it is this one. The Bill of Rights of the United States Constitution guarantees the freedom of thought and expression. Nowhere in the First Amendment can one find the guarantee of one’s facts. The facts are the facts, and those claiming the election was tainted with millions of bogus mail-in ballots need to step up and provide the courts with the evidence.
All we want are the facts, ma’am. Either fish or cut bait.
Donald George, Columbus, Neb.
Sasse, Bacon jumped gun on election
This is in response to the article in the Nov. 9 paper where Ben Sasse sent congratulations to Joe Biden on his “win” and Don Bacon said he had seen no evidence of voter misconduct (how could he; he was totally enmeshed in his own race) and urged Trump to take the high road. They both jumped the gun and are condoning possible voter fraud. The votes aren’t even all counted.
Surely you remember the 2000 election that came down to a Supreme Court decision. Gore had been declared the winner, but three weeks after the election the State of Florida declared Bush the winner of its 25 electoral votes. The rest is history.
Give the legal election process a chance. Legal votes decide the president, not the media.
Lou Ann Patterson, Omaha
This salute is greatly appreciated
We lost my nephew Max this past week along with his friend Christian. It has been a rough week for our family, friends and the wrestling community. I didn’t think 2020 could get any worse. I’ve tried to make sense of this tragedy, and the truth is, there is no sense to make of it. It has been said that out of tragedy comes new beginnings. I want to find the positives to lift my family and the wrestling family out of this despair.
The funeral service was a very moving experience for all that attended. Heartfelt words were expressed by family and friends, and people who loved Max were unified in their grief. There is a tree in the outfield of Max’s home baseball field. As a tribute to his wrestling legacy, that tree now has wrestling shoes dangling from its limbs top to bottom. Former wrestlers, young and old, brought their own shoes to the service to cascade throughout the branches. It is symbolic of what the wrestling community offers to each of its members: unity, love and support. It doesn’t matter if you are from Chadron or Nebraska City, or if you wrestled in 1978 or 2010. Wrestlers know the names of coaches and wrestling families like Guy Mitty from Tekamah or Jason Dethlefs from Bennington. It is my wish that every year more shoes will be added to Max’s tree.
“Max’s Wrestling Tree” can be a way to honor former wrestlers, coaches and those with a love of the sport. Those who wish can bring their shoes and let them fly — to hang with other members of the wrestling family.
The Iowa Western Reivers athletic department under David Miller and Josh Watts, the head wrestling coach, attended the service, bringing a crew of 43 teammates. The busload of Reivers arrived at the service held at Max’s family home in the country outside of Syracuse, Nebraska. The bus driver pulled right up to Max’s home field and next to the “Wrestling Tree.” The young men showed a tremendous amount of class and respect for Max, our family and the wrestling community.
Geremy Schott, Burwell, Neb.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!