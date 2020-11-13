The Public Pulse: Embittered politics; Both candidates are flawed; Wrestlers' salute

This salute is greatly appreciated

We lost my nephew Max this past week along with his friend Christian. It has been a rough week for our family, friends and the wrestling community. I didn’t think 2020 could get any worse. I’ve tried to make sense of this tragedy, and the truth is, there is no sense to make of it. It has been said that out of tragedy comes new beginnings. I want to find the positives to lift my family and the wrestling family out of this despair.

The funeral service was a very moving experience for all that attended. Heartfelt words were expressed by family and friends, and people who loved Max were unified in their grief. There is a tree in the outfield of Max’s home baseball field. As a tribute to his wrestling legacy, that tree now has wrestling shoes dangling from its limbs top to bottom. Former wrestlers, young and old, brought their own shoes to the service to cascade throughout the branches. It is symbolic of what the wrestling community offers to each of its members: unity, love and support. It doesn’t matter if you are from Chadron or Nebraska City, or if you wrestled in 1978 or 2010. Wrestlers know the names of coaches and wrestling families like Guy Mitty from Tekamah or Jason Dethlefs from Bennington. It is my wish that every year more shoes will be added to Max’s tree.