If I understand correctly, one must be a college graduate, preferably in the field of education, to be a teacher in Nebraska. But, yet, some of these college grads are not able to pass a basic skills test in order to really become a teacher? It would seem that somewhere, the educational institutions these people have attended have failed to produce fully qualified individuals ready and able to teach in our school systems. Perhaps the test is a good way to weed out who really is qualified to teach.

Dean Hayes, Bellevue

‘No desire’

Why is it the citizens of Omaha were able to vote on the new auditorium in the past but not the ballpark or the streetcar? Why do the citizens of Omaha get to vote if they want to issue bonds but not for the street car? There can only be one logical reason: The mayor and City Council knew it wouldn’t be approved by the citizens.

The City Council approved a $360 million bond for the streetcar. They always claim no tax dollars will be used to fund the streetcar, but who do you think pays the bonds? The citizens do. Look at your property tax statement and you will see who pays for those bonds. Even Warren Buffett said the streetcar was a bad idea. The World-Herald reported that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has said the streetcar can be built without a tax increase, and that the taxes created from those who want to build along the route are expected to cover it. Don’t believe it because they will be given special incentives and tax breaks to build. When they say “expected,”” it gives them a way out when it doesn’t.

The fact is the mayor and anyone who voted for the streetcar project should never be elected to public office again. The streetcar does nothing for South, North or west Omaha citizens who will be forced to pay for it. It will probably cost well over a million dollars annually to operate and maintain it, plus the city will be liable for any injuries caused by the streetcar.

Kenneth Becker, Omaha

Same fate?

I am writing in regard to the one-page business leaders Open Letter and the Midlands Voices column from all of Omaha’s living mayors.

Both letters highlight and remind us of the many projects that have made Omaha a world-class city, especially in the downtown portion of the Urban Core. Until now, none of our past or current city-wide projects ever mentioned the word “streetcar” as a prerequisite until now.

People support Urban Core development and the goal to increase the downtown population over the next several decades. The streetcar project is billed as the primary key to make this happen, and the risk and cost to taxpayers will be minimal. Real concerns are about the high cost for putting in place a fixed 5.5-mile system with no flexibility for the next 20 to 30 years.

We already see a well-meaning project with the oversized ORBT buses. It has very low ridership and are often seen with no passengers. They have 27 specially built, expensive stop platforms. Will a streetcar system suffer the same fate? I have no idea if any ridership surveys have been done to see if people at UNMC and other stops would use it. Maybe MAT could run several free and smaller busses for six months to find out.

The concrete is starting to harden.

Glen Mackie, Omaha

Good idea, wrong route

I think it’s a good idea to start the streetcar system between Eppley Airfield instead of midtown Omaha. The reason for that is the talent comes and goes from there. There is much more room to work with to get it right. Which all the construction going on, we can take the time to do it correctly.

Alan Dale, Omaha

Affirmation care

I strongly oppose LB 574, the bill that would prevent transgender youth from receiving affirmation care from their medical providers. As a mother, this bill makes me angry and sad since I know the anxiety and worry that comes with making decisions on the best medical care for our kids. No parent makes medical and mental health decisions for their children without doing their research and consulting with the medical professionals. LB 574 would make it illegal for doctors to prescribe hormone treatment for children who are experiencing gender dysphoria. It would also make it illegal for doctors to even refer patients for this type of care elsewhere. The medical community supports gender affirmation care. Do our Nebraska youth not deserve to have access to the best care based in the medical science? While my child is not transgender, I believe all youth deserve the ability to make the best decisions for themselves with their family and their doctor and not with the government in the middle. Please drop LB 574!

Susanne Hickey, Omaha

Rights and choices

Senators Albrecht, Brewer, Clements, Erdman, Halloran, Holdcroft, Lippincott and Murman are among the sponsors of LB 374, the book-burning bill that states unequivocally that parents have the “fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education, care and mental health of the parent’s child,” and, further “the right to make healthcare and medical decisions for such child ...” These same senators are among the co-sponsors of LB 574 that denies parents the right to provide consent, along with the adolescent’s consent, to obtain access to care for appropriate, compassionate care for their transgender kids.

The “beating heart” anti-choice senators seem to forget that when an organ donor is transported from intensive care, down the hall and into the operating room, that person’s heart is still beating. When the transplant is over, a cadaver is wheeled out. The donor was considered brain-dead, of course, but that same logic is not afforded the embryo/fetus whose cerebral cortex, the “thinking” part of the brain that separates humans from, say, lizards, isn’t developing until around 15 weeks gestation.

Our Republican Attorney General Hilgers seems to be proud of his New York Times editorial and presentation before the U.S. Supreme Court denying student loan forgiveness, but conveniently there is no mention by him, or much of the Nebraska media, about his pandemic PPP loan from the federal government that he and his firm received that has been forgiven in its entirety.

Here’s how you spell hypocrisy: R-E-P-U-B-L-I-C-A-N.

John Walburn, Omaha

Permit requirements

The bill to allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit borders on insanity. Why don’t we also let people drive a vehicle without a driver’s license? I taught hunter safety for Nebraskans to receive a hunting license, and had parents attend to learn how to safely handle a firearm that they had bought. It should be mandatory to receive gun safety lessons to buy a firearm. I also believe we should educate children in schools about firearm safety.

Brendan Murray, Oakland, Nebraska

Rail maintenance

I realize that Robert Schlumberger was making a joke (“The Bright Side”) about streetcars not getting potholes, but they actually do. They’re called washouts and happen to all rail systems.

That brings up a point I haven’t seen discussed: Is there a maintenance budget for, not just the cars, but the tracks, ties, ballast and substrate? Granted, maintaining rail is not as difficult as maintaining streets, if your drainage is good, but it’s definitely not nothing and you have to shut off traffic to do it.

Michael Osborn, La Vista