The Public Pulse: Energy efficient TIF projects; Get the shot; Thoughts on Brewer

Gun safety

As I said I am a conservative but this is just so wrong in so many ways. Without a background check you are actually saying anyone who wants to start toting a life-threatening device around (gun), its OK with him. Also I will say I think the 16-hour class is probably too short. What should happen is a mandatory refresher class every single year for eight hours. Also in that class should be education on the laws of Nebraska what constitutes a situation where you can and cannot pull your weapon. People without proper training and skill may be more harm than help in a life-threatening situation. Didn’t we all just see that first-hand in what happened with the Kim Potter case? When you are in panic mode? I want someone to come to my aid that has had intensive training, not some gun-toting person that just bought their new Glock from Cabela’s and is out to save the world. Also, I have always thought the $100 fee is way too low for the privilege of being able to carry a concealed weapon. It should be $500 a year. And I will just leave you with this — not only am I very conservative but also I do have a CCW, which I respect and always obey the laws that it comes with.