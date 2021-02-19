The Public Pulse: Energy woes; Old-time Nebraska cold; Teachers, vaccine; Antisemitism

Home protection

A reminder to all homeowners if, god forbid, a tragedy should happen here as is happening in the southern states where power is lost and below freezing temps occur at the same time: Please be aware of how to shut your water supply off to your interior water lines. There should be a main water valve (probably in your basement) where the water line comes into your house. If you turn that off, that would shut off the water, but that is just to the lines in your house. It does not shut off the water up to the valve. To do that, you need to find what is called a water stop curb box. That would be outside in the yard between the house and MUD’s water main — that will shut everything off. On an older house, that may be hard to find (or it might not even be there) and it takes a special tool to work the valve, so unless MUD or a plumber would be able to do that in time, you might not be able to shut that portion of the water off. But at least, the interior of the house would be more protected.