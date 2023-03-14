





State Capitol maintenance

Nebraska’s fiscal status is very good right now. There is money for tax cuts, for property tax relief and extra money for many other good things for Nebraskans. Even so, could the state use a gift of about $900,000, especially if it’s used to enhance our beautiful State Capitol?

In 2018, the Nebraska Association of Former State Legislators started a project to restore gardens in the courtyards of the Capitol. The project was two-fold: first, the restoration of the gardens, and second, the establishment of an endowment that would provide ongoing funds for annual maintenance. The Formers raised money to do both — about $1.4 million. Restoration of the gardens is nearly complete (tulips will be blooming this spring), and the remaining amount (about $900,000 in today’s market) will be placed in a state-managed endowment to ensure the gardens will be beautifully maintained.

That is the focus of LB 547, because legislation is required. Our thanks to Sen. Conrad for introducing the bill. We tried to create the endowment with the previous administration to no avail. The current administration to date has not stated its position on the bill. We hope that Gov. Pillen will see the benefits of this bill and the value of receiving gifts from the public for restoration, preservation and enhancement of the gardens in our State Capitol.

Kate Sullivan, Cedar Rapids, Nebraska

President Nebraska Association of Former State Legislators

Streetcar is smart move

The streetcar was not — and is not — intended to provide commuters a way to get to work. It is a tourist attraction intended to showcase Omaha as a modern, attractive, progressive city that young people and talented workers needed to keep Omaha thriving will see as part of an active lifestyle. Forget mass transportation, that’s not the intent.

Omaha has had projects in the past aimed at revitalization that were expensive and derided, such as the auditorium/arena (CHI Center), the baseball park, and riverfront development. Yes, the streets need more and better maintenance, North Omaha needs revitalization along with a host of other needs. But Omaha also needs to keep downtown appealing to workers and visitors.

Larry Johnson, Omaha

A unique view

I think that I may have a unique view of the Millard Public Schools.

I am a graduate of the Millard Public Schools — class of 1963 with 27 graduates. I am the father of a Millard Public Schools graduate, and have lived in the Millard School District for over 70 years.

Five years ago at the age of 72, I retired after being a licensed real property appraiser with the completion of over 16,000 residential appraisals mostly in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. So I think that I know a thing or two about the Millard School District house values and tax rates.

From my experience, it appears that the that Millard Public Schools have been managed in a professional manner for a very long time. It has gone from my class of 27 to having three Class-A high schools. It appears that there has been very many people who have made a lot of good decisions.

I have voted for the tax override.

Dean Godbersen, Omaha

Not a question of religion

Rev. Shari Woodbury Midland Voices submission expresses concern that LB 626 will abridge freedom of religion. That would only be true if having an abortion were an actual practice or ritual that was performed as a part of observing one’s religion. I know of no religion where that is the case. Her concerns about imposing religious beliefs by “effectively banning abortion” are also unfounded. Banning abortion is no more an imposition of religious belief than is making theft or murder illegal. You don’t have to follow any particular religion, or any religion at all, to believe that the developing fetus is a human life that deserves protection. LB 626 provides more protection than current law, that’s all. It does not prescribe or forbid any religious beliefs or practices. There are people of great faith on both sides of this issue. Doesn’t that demonstrate that it’s not a question of religion?

Charles Pille, Lincoln

Required by oath and law

I am writing in response to Mervin Vannier’s letter, “Military status in limbo,” and deeply question his fundamental understanding of military service. I question how often his concept of “freedom of choice” is actually present. I don’t recall recruits getting a free choice of activity in “Full Metal Jacket” at any point. The military Enlistment Oath includes the line, “I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me.” Which fundamentally asserts that if your rights only apply if you fall in line, you are required by oath and law to follow orders you receive. Anything that disobeys a lawful order is subject to a violation of Article 92 in the UCMJ, since the COVID shots are approved by the FDA they are permitted to be required by the government for soldiers. If he and others do not want the overbearing hand of the government guiding their actions, the military is not the line of work they should pursue.

Neil Appleby, Omaha

Carlson’s summary

For those of you who believe Tucker Carlson’s summary of the Jan. 6, 2021, video as just a peaceful visit to the Capitol, the joke’s on you.

Jannette J. Davis, Omaha

Best worst road

If there is a “Best of Omaha” award for the worst road, I nominate Oak View Drive.

Alan B. Rowley, Omaha