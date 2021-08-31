The Public Pulse: Ensure proper protection at veterans homes; No to bullying

Make it a priority
The recent news outlining the Nebraska veterans long-term care facilities advertising for unvaccinated nurses is unacceptable and should outrage every Nebraskan. These veterans selflessly served our country and now represent part of our most vulnerable population. They deserve better from us!
As with any commodity, when the supply of health care professionals is low, then the price (wages) must rise. Every freshman economics student understands supply and demand. Instead of trying to lure unvaccinated personnel to fill the shortage try paying them more, Not bonuses, but real wages.
It’s time for the State of Nebraska and all other long-term care facilities to recognize this fact and act accordingly. The most vulnerable in our society deserve better. I would argue with respect to the veterans homes they should be the highest budget priority.
Doug Latka, Omaha
Vaccination, truth
A huge thank you to Mr. Michael Sinovic for his letter (“Virus-death truth”) to the Public Pulse on Saturday, Aug. 28. In this era of believing anything and everything simply because it is written on the net, I have been finding little evidence of people researching what they read before accepting it as fact.
His letter was a perfect example of explaining how information is being skewed to match a belief. When the whole article from the website was cited as he did, it was a wonderful demonstration of how sentences out of context can be taken completely opposite of what was meant. Again, thank you for your research.
Charlotte Dorwart, Sidney, Neb.
No to bullying
I want to applaud the “Debate is good, but not bullying” in the Aug. 27 newspaper. As a former educator in public schools, current adjunct professor in the university system, and former chair of the Learning Community, I wholeheartedly agree with the editorial about debating vs. bullying. Public officials on school boards and the Learning Community are unpaid servants of their communities and deserve better treatment at meetings than a “lynch mob mentality.” Debate is enlightening, even though painful at times, but bullying should never has its place.
Come on, Nebraskans — become role models for the rest of our country!
Susan Kelley, Omaha
Morally bankrupt
There really aren’t words that sufficiently describe the moral bankruptcy of Joe Biden regarding the disaster he caused in Afghanistan. This is what happens when a career politician is elected president. They have become void of any practical real-world life experiences, and decisions are purely politically motivated and self-serving.
Biden’s action was done solely to achieve some symbolic political gesture of a complete withdrawal of our troops by Sept. 11, which he somehow believes will be a positive chapter of his legacy.
The ripple effect of this will be felt for decades. This disgraceful action has weakened us as a nation and emboldened our enemies. Empower one enemy and you empower them all. Betray one ally and you betray them all.
This was avoidable, and Joe Biden should be impeached for it.
Ed Leahy, Bennington
Fly the flag
I am urging everyone to fly their flag wherever they can, in honor of our troops and the Americans and Afghans who are essentially being held hostage in Afghanistan.
Mark Renner, Omaha
Change Huskers need
I tuned in the “big game” Saturday believing the talking heads that big red was both improved and determined to win not only the first game, but also the first four games. I was sorely disappointed.
Unfortunately, I had predicted the outcome based on years of lousy coaching, rose garden predictions and blind hope by people who should know better. It has been my experience that the more the team is hyped before a game, the worse they do.
Fortunately, channel surfing yielded a rerun of “Animal House,” which was both more entertaining and less frustrating.
I think our new AD should immediately apply for Division 2 status. If accepted, not a certainty, I believe our current staff and team could win five games, maybe.
Neil Willer, Omaha
Protect our elderly
Until Pete Ricketts has a parent in an assisted living facility, his opinion on the vaccine mandate for nursing home staff members is useless and irritating. I didn’t get to see my dad in person for 14 months, like many other Nebraskans with family in nursing homes. We all did our part in lockdown to keep our elderly loved ones safe. The further heartbreak has been repeated lockdowns because of staff infections, due to staff refusals of vaccinations.
I’m grateful that the Biden administration is going to make my dad safer, and possible for my dad to see his family more regularly now. Pete Ricketts, I thought you were pro-life. Guess you don’t extend that to our most vulnerable elderly.
Diane Watson, Omaha
Press for a mandate
State public health director Gary Anthone, in keeping with Gov. Ricketts’ opposition to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations respecting masking, has denied Douglas County Public Health Director Lindsay Huse’s request to implement a temporary mask mandate. Director Huse made her request because of the massive resurgence of COVID-19 cases, and we are appalled, but not surprised, by the state’s response.
However, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, relying on a statutory peculiarity, wisely imposed a mask regulation. We therefore ask Director Huse, with the backing of the Douglas County Board and the public, to proceed with the implementation of a county-wide mask policy on grounds that the legal capacity of Lincoln-Lancaster County to impose a mask mandate while denying such authority to Douglas County is in flagrant violation of the provision in the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
That amendment says, “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges of citizens of the United States ...”
It is obvious that the authority of Lancaster County to apply a public health measure should not be construed to deny the same power to Douglas County. Given the insidiousness of COVID-19 and the basic responsibility of government to “promote the general Welfare,” we must assert this constitutional mandate immediately.
Harl and Kay Dalstrom, Omaha
Sound decision
The political cartoon in the Aug. 25 World-Herald, “Lessons Learned from Afghanistan,” is thought provoking and a mixed bag. I find myself in agreement with some of its eight frames; others I find misleading or offensive. For a true betrayal of allies, look no further than the treatment of the Kurdish fighters in Syria by the former U.S. president two years ago, or the decimation of the Special Immigrant Visa program under the same former president.
Today, the U.S. military, under the leadership of President Biden, is carrying out the largest and most successful airlift in history. As of this writing we are approaching 90,000 people evacuated from Kabul, the vast majority of them Afghan allies.
The work of welcoming and resettling refugees is now underway. The World-Herald identified three wonderful organizations in its editorial of Aug. 17: the Refugee Empowerment Center, Lutheran Family Services, and Catholic Social Services. There are a thousand ways that we can all help.
Such effort is far better than overlooking or dismissing the heroic work of U.S. troops in Afghanistan today or mocking the commander-in-chief who has made the right, courageous and difficult decision to end military involvement in that country.
Kerry Tupper, Omaha
Harm from tweets
In reply to Donald Busenbark Sr.’s question in the Aug. 25 Pulse Opinion section, whether “tweets or incompetence” are worse when it comes to a leader:
I’m going to have to say that a “tweet is worth a thousand words and actions.” When you tweet “Boycott Goodyear” or “Free Michigan” or “See you at the Capitol on January 6” or “Fake news about COVID” and you have influence over people taking you at your word, then I vote tweets are worse than perceived incompetence.
Historical facts are recorded for a reason, and perceptions of people unwillingly to look at reason, science or proven facts are left by the wayside.
Lisa Beck, Fremont
Coercion, freedom
In the Aug. 27 Pulse, John Thomsen pointed out the cost of treating a COVID patient. Though his argument addresses COVID costs, it doesn’t address the far higher costs of diseases that are predominantly linked to lifestyle choices. Diseases like Type II diabetes or heart disease are two examples. It we are to let our government force us into restrictions to help reduce the medical expenses of COVID hospitalizations (less than 0.01% of Americans), then it would be reasonable for them to mandate lifestyle changes to reduce the incidence of Type II diabetes or heart disease, either of which are far more expensive, and kill far more Americans, than for COVID hospitalizations.
Perhaps the government should prohibit any substance that it deems harmful along with any behavior it deems unhealthy. What do you think of mandatory exercise or the banishment of “junk” food?
Heck, they already mandate seatbelts and motorcycle helmets “for our own safety” because as Mr. Thomsen makes evident, we ignorant American citizens cannot possibly make our own decisions.
Steven Wiseman, Bellevue