The Public Pulse: Ensure proper protection at veterans homes; No to bullying

Such effort is far better than overlooking or dismissing the heroic work of U.S. troops in Afghanistan today or mocking the commander-in-chief who has made the right, courageous and difficult decision to end military involvement in that country.

Kerry Tupper, Omaha

Harm from tweets

In reply to Donald Busenbark Sr.’s question in the Aug. 25 Pulse Opinion section, whether “tweets or incompetence” are worse when it comes to a leader:

I’m going to have to say that a “tweet is worth a thousand words and actions.” When you tweet “Boycott Goodyear” or “Free Michigan” or “See you at the Capitol on January 6” or “Fake news about COVID” and you have influence over people taking you at your word, then I vote tweets are worse than perceived incompetence.

Historical facts are recorded for a reason, and perceptions of people unwillingly to look at reason, science or proven facts are left by the wayside.

Lisa Beck, Fremont

Coercion, freedom