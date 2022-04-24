The Public Pulse: ER is vital and neglected; Ashford leaves legacy;

ER renovation

It is exciting to see all the new research and innovative treatment facilities being built on the Nebraska Medical Center campus. It is truly a cutting edge institution and no one can deny NMC’s status as an excellent medical facility. However, I can’t help but wish that some philanthropist and the leadership of NMC would give attention to a neglected but vital service — the emergency department.

Those who find themselves in the frightening state of needing emergency care are placed in an aged facility, being treated by harried (but nevertheless caring) staff, who seem to be working in cramped clerical and clinical spaces. When I have had the unfortunate experience of needing emergency care, there were always patients on gurneys in the hallway waiting for available bay space. The waiting area is worn and uncomfortable and the play area for children is just sad.

It may not be as flashy and exciting to contribute to as an innovative cancer or global medicine building, but how great would it be to see charitable and public dollars spent on a new ER? Folks in acute psychiatric crisis, brought to NMC by the police, as well as people in physical distress, could receive the specialized emergency care they need. Also, all staff would have enough room and all the support services they need to work comfortably as well as effectively.

Mary Clarkson, Omaha

Remembering Ashford

Much has been said about our former state senator, congressman and friend, Brad Ashford. I would like to add an additional accomplishment to the list of contributions he has made to this city, state and nation. To me, more than anything else, Brad was a teacher.

He taught by example. He set a very high standard. He taught how to disagree without being disagreeable. He taught how to seek out the best solution for all, even when he had to compromise. He taught how to be informed before taking a stand on an issue. He taught how showing dignity and compassion was a strength and not a weakness. A great teacher leaves his student with a legacy of how to act, how to perform, how to value others.

Brad Ashford was my teacher and I will forever be grateful for the lessons.

Neil Nelkin, Omaha

Disservice to youth

How can we acknowledge teaching about the Holocaust and ignore America’s history regarding slavery and Native Americans? You’re doing our young people a disservice. Both were in our history books when I was in school. We learned about the good, the bad and the ugly in a nonbiased presentation that made us aware of America’s and the world’s mishaps, only to resolve to not ever repeat our past. Our lawmakers in Lincoln failed to do that this session.

Phyllis Thrower, Bellevue

Two futures

Two possible future worlds revolve around democracy and climatastrophe.

The Omaha World-Herald reported on April 16 that the Pentagon’s watchdog has issued yet another warning. The inspector general said “the U.S. military long has formally recognized climate change as a threat to national security. That’s in part because of the impact that intensifying floods, wildfires, extreme heat and other natural disasters are having and will have on U.S. installations and troops around the world.”

But political obstruction prevents action. In her book “Merchants of Doubt,” Harvard’s Naomi Oreskes has documented how the fossil fuel industry hired the same tobacco lobbyists to spread confusion about climate science, just as they did about lung cancer.

“The minimum that is scientifically necessary far exceeds the maximum that is politically feasible.” — Al Gore (1992). But the gap is closing, thanks to two new players in politics: global youth (Greta Thunberg) and green evangelicals (“Creation Care”).

So the question is, can democracies rise to the challenge of climate disruption in time? Recep Erdoğan, Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Donald J. Trump and Viktor Orbán comprise the new Axis of Authoritarianism versus the democracies, and none of these narcissistic sociopaths are likely to take climate seriously until it interferes with their super yachts or their gold-plated golf resorts.

What if we dodge the Trumpite bullet and remain a democracy, but fail to make the radical changes necessary to survive climate extremes?

What future are we choosing?

Jim Bechtel, Omaha