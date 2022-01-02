The Public Pulse: Event mask compliance; Thank you, Santa; Kudos for Creighton production

I love the church but I hate seeing so many of my fellow churchgoers who have such cavalier disregard for life as to refuse vaccination and mask wearing. To me, this is a failure of Christian love and a rejection of the Gospel. We in the church are called to love, to sacrifice for others and to heal, not kill. Thank you for doing your part by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask. And may the Lord have mercy on us all!

Santa’s jeans

On Dec. 18, I took my two grandsons to the Durham to see the tree, and hopefully Santa. My 5-year-old grandson declined visiting Santa. Just as he said that, I noticed a man near the tree, with a full white beard, bright red shirt, and blue jeans. I pointed to the man and told my grandson maybe that was Santa. He said, “Santa doesn’t wear jeans.” So, we went up to the gentleman, and I said, “Excuse me, sir, my grandson doesn’t think that Santa wears blue jeans.” The kind man proceeded to say that Santa wears his red suit only on Christmas, and that other days of the year he needs to work, so he wears jeans and comfortable shoes, and then he asked my grandson what he wanted for Christmas. He was so bewildered that he didn’t know what to say. However, I am saying a big thank you to the thoughtful gentleman who kindly talked with my grandson about Santa and blue jeans.