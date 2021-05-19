The Public Pulse: Exemption for Social Security taxes; Ryan High; No to Omaha progressives

Social Security taxes
The Nebraska Legislature started out with a great bill, LB 64, to eliminate senior Social Security state taxation over a five-year period. Nebraska, along with only 13 other states, taxes Social Security. Lawmakers have amended it and watered it down to make it just about meaningless. It’s a big 5% reduction for 2021 with subsequent years aimed at 100% reduction after 10 years, but they can rescind this intent if after 5 years it would be deemed costly in their quest to tax and spend.
Seniors are hit with income tax, sales tax, and property taxes that go up exponentially every year while their income for the most part is fixed. Other states appear to flourish without taxing everything in sight, but maybe, just maybe, they would do the right thing for once.
Seniors, don’t be fooled by this watered-down version of LB 64. Call or text your senator if you agree. Since the only thing they understand is money, make sure they get the same message as the big lobbyists send. Or I guess we could move to a more tax-friendly state. Some of us do have choices.
Michael L. Garman, Papillion
Ryan High days
Thank you, George Mills, for your column “Buena Vista echoes of old Archbishop Ryan.” It brought back wonderful memories of my high school years there. I’m a 1976 Ryan graduate who participated in football, wrestling and track, and a spring musical truly gave me a well-rounded educational experience. At the time, attending Ryan meant you would get to know other kids from all over the city, not just the same friends from your neighborhood.
Some of my fondest memories as I’ve gotten older are the funny shenanigans we tried to get away with at the expense of our priests and nuns, only to result in a JUG — justice under God!
The education and preparation for college are truly appreciated more now as I look back. I’ll always cherish those days at Ryan High!
Mark Cavalieri, Omaha
No to progressives
I had to chuckle at the May 16 World-Herald article where Sarah Johnson stated that the recent election results were “Status Quomaha.” Why would I want to vote for “progressive” candidates who subscribe to theories where if you are White, you are by definition a racist whether you realize it or not? Judge me by the content of my character and not the color of my skin, as Dr. King has stated.
If the intent of progressives was to make Whites understand how Black people are treated by personally experiencing similar biases, then they have already been successful and don’t need to be elected to office. Instead I will vote for people who can get things done to help the city move forward.
John Glazeski, Omaha
Key OPPD decision
I would like the OPPD to recognize, through the resolution SD 7, that scientists across the world have come to a consensus that humans have played a major part in climate change.
This vote is very important to me as I both reside and work in Omaha. The recognition to climate change has the potential to catalyze the use of renewable energy throughout the community. Not only does this vote matter to me as someone who cares for the environment, but also as a family-oriented person. My parents’ dream was to give me a better childhood than they had, and I have that same dream for my future kids.
According to NASA, 97-plus percent of scientists agree global warming in the past century is due to human activities. Not only do scientists agree upon this, but if the Earth warms another couple degrees, the carrying capacity will be reduced to less than a billion people, as Richard Miller describes.
SD 7 is just the first step OPPD must take to combat climate change. Community leaders, such as OPPD, must show initiative.
Allie Benoit, Omaha
They’ll believe anything
OK, Republicans. You’re ignoring the Constitution. I respect Liz Chaney. This a country where we value free speech. You are Donald Trump puppets who believed everything he said.