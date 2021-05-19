The Public Pulse: Exemption for Social Security taxes; Ryan High; No to Omaha progressives

Social Security taxes

The Nebraska Legislature started out with a great bill, LB 64, to eliminate senior Social Security state taxation over a five-year period. Nebraska, along with only 13 other states, taxes Social Security. Lawmakers have amended it and watered it down to make it just about meaningless. It’s a big 5% reduction for 2021 with subsequent years aimed at 100% reduction after 10 years, but they can rescind this intent if after 5 years it would be deemed costly in their quest to tax and spend.

Seniors are hit with income tax, sales tax, and property taxes that go up exponentially every year while their income for the most part is fixed. Other states appear to flourish without taxing everything in sight, but maybe, just maybe, they would do the right thing for once.

Seniors, don’t be fooled by this watered-down version of LB 64. Call or text your senator if you agree. Since the only thing they understand is money, make sure they get the same message as the big lobbyists send. Or I guess we could move to a more tax-friendly state. Some of us do have choices.

Michael L. Garman, Papillion

