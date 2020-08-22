The Public Pulse: Exposure risk is real; Trump has strong record; Bands, horns, masks

Serious exposure threat is real
It may not be impossible to provide an intelligent, rational response to such dangerous nonsense as Henry W. Burke of Omaha promotes in Thursday’s Public Pulse letter “Don’t exaggerate exposure risk,” but I will try.
“Why are we locking down our schools and colleges if COVID-19 has claimed only 265 lives in this (5-24) age group?” That Mr. Burke can write “only 265” dead young Americans is just fine with him is pretty disturbing on its face.
Mr. Burke asserts that studies show that kids transfer little of the infection to the teachers, and this refutes the need for school lockdowns to “protect the teachers and staff from COVID-19.” Understanding why we do quarantines and how they work in the first place is to recognize that exposures are exponential; exposures do not just add — they multiply. One kid infecting one teacher is not the end of it, for those of you who may want to stop spreading dangerous misinformation.
The history written about the survivors of this disastrous pandemic will not be kind to those who promoted sacrificing our children, our old people and other vulnerable citizens who had no choice for escape.
There is no coming back from throwing “only 265 kids” out of the lifeboat so the rest of us can be saved from this sinking ship. It is imperative that we all join in this fight together, to save lives and health and economic well-being for every human being we can, without exception, without reservation.
Jim Boucher, Valley, Neb.
Respect is vital in this crisis
The most disgusting opinion I read in the Public Pulse today, Aug, 20, was the missive penned by Harry W. Burke, “Don’t exaggerate exposure risk.” Referring to COVID-19 deaths nationwide in the K-12 age group. I quote, “Why are we locking down our schools and colleges if COVID-19 has claimed only 265 lives in this age group?” The comment made my gut cringe.
In fairness, Harry’s next paragraph offered a bit of hope: “Of course, every human life is precious, but ...” I want to believe that this opinion was submitted with good intentions, but my initial reaction to reading it both saddened and angered me as if I were the grandparent of one of those 265. My reaction was not a result of my taking an opinion out of context; it was gut-wrenchingly real.
Let us face this crisis with respect for one another and strive to conquer this nightmare so that we can all wake up on the other side.
Craig Christiansen, Omaha
Trump has strong record
In response to your article involving Chuck Hagel’s choice to vote for Joe Biden, I find it interesting that Mr. Hagel rides on the back of the Republican taxpayers to the Senate seat and since he cannot return to the Senate, he elects to go to the other side, i.e., as secretary of defense under Obama, and he now supports Biden. At the very least, he should change parties.
It is time for the silent majority to stand up and speak for the man who has done most everything he promised. Yes, he could have used a better choice of words, but what does that have to do with running a country? You can itemize everything done in the previous 16 years, and it pales compared with what Trump did in the past 3.5 years.
We don’t need Hagel.
Go Trump!
Bill Tate, Omaha
Three crises confront us
Three escalating curves we must bring under control:
First, escalating lies. According to exhaustive and exhausted fact-checking teams, Trump’s rate of lying resembles that of the pandemic. It took him more than two years (827 days) to reach his first 10,000 lies, but just over one year (440 days) to reach his second 10,000 lies, and it is speeding up now as the election looms.
Second, escalating COVID-19 cases. We reached 10,000 deaths on April 10. Then 107,000 by June 10, and 165,500 by Aug. 10. Other countries have done better.
Third, escalating weather crises. A new book, “Our Final Warning” by Mark Lynas, carefully compiles the research on the effects of the 35 billion tons of CO2 that we are adding to the atmosphere each year and rising, to levels not seen in three million years.
The damage exceeds worst-case scenarios of past projections. Greenland ice is melting at the level predicted for 2070. In the world’s forests across the planet, fire seasons are one-fifth longer. Cities in Asia and the Middle East are seeing the highest recorded temperatures on Earth and the number of 130-degree days is increasing. Coral is bleaching, with a 90% collapse along the Great Barrier Reef off Australia, where thousands of people waded into the ocean in December to escape the firestorms barreling down from the hills.
The direction is clear. Without drastic changes, our 21st century will be our last.
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
Bands, horns, masks
I noticed the article “The show must go on” and was rather puzzled. The picture showed a band student blowing through a saxophone with a hole cut in their mask to allow them to play their band instrument. Now while I am not a scientist, isn’t the mask at this point relatively useless? If you are blowing through a device, I am guessing that you are, in effect, blowing your spit out the other end of the instrument and the mask at this point is just making a “fashion statement.” What am I missing?
Dennis De Long, Omaha
