Just sell them

As a lifelong New York Yankee fan, I am begging Hal Steinbrenner and family to sell the team. They are destroying George Steinbrenner’s legacy. Hal doesn’t have a drop of his dad’s genius. Sell the team!

Joseph Anania,

Omaha

Dim view

Legislative Bill 753 gives a 100% tax credit for donations to scholarship funds for private schools. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan has tried to push this bill through the Legislature for five years and has finally succeeded. If LB 753 is such a great bill, why are its proponents afraid to allow Nebraska voters to vote on whether or not the bill should be kept? Ms. Linehan says it’s too risky to put tax issues on the ballot because tax issues are complicated and voters won’t understand them.

Wow, that is quite a statement. I find it strange that when legislators are soliciting their constituents’ votes for reelection they don’t think we are too ill-informed to vote. We may have hit on the reason why some political campaigns are so full of half-truths, outlandish exaggerations, and out-and-out lies. It must be because the politicians behind those kind of campaigns have a very dim view of their constituents’ intelligence.

Nancy Dickinson,

Omaha

Abortion protesters

I recently attended the Bellevue Arrows to Aerospace Parade; always a great event. However, the abortion protesters — while there is a right to free speech — need to G-rate their signage and tone their rhetoric to a G-rated level. A group with many youths was at a standstill on the corner where the abortion protesters were. It appeared that the abortion protesters were upsetting the youth enough that the leaders took the group to an adjacent parking lot. If the protesters want to “participate” in the parade, why don’t they get an entry?

Marsha Culbertson, Omaha

Questions for Linehan

I would like to thank Sen. Linehan (“Refundable tax credits”) for her informative letter on tax credits. I wonder if she would mind answering a couple of questions for me.

Are there any other refundable tax credits in Nebraska designed to encourage people to take action that directly benefits them or their children, and are therefore possibly predisposed to do anyway? Also, are there any other tax credits in Nebraska that encourage contributions to certain nonprofit organizations (many of which are faith based) over others?

Just wondering.

Steven Campbell, Omaha

Crazy stuff?

I was disgusted to read Rep. Adrian Smith’s comments at the Federal Legislative Summit in reference to the farm bill (Aug. 9). He said he wanted to keep “crazy stuff” from California out of the bill. I imagine he was referring to Proposition 12, the California law upheld by the Supreme Court this year that prohibits the sale in California of meat from other states not raised with the minimum accepted space requirements.

I guess Smith thinks it is “crazy stuff” to give pigs, chickens and other animals a few more inches of space in their cages so they can simply turn around or flap their wings. These intelligent animals are caged their entire lives and are literally driven insane with no other stimulation but to chew on cage bars or peck at themselves and other cage mates. I don’t think it’s crazy to have concern and empathy for animal health and welfare.

What I do consider crazy is any congressional support for the EATS (Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression) Act, which threatens to erase Proposition 12 (a good law) and will strip states of the power to regulate agricultural products that wish to enter their own state borders. The EATS Act, if passed, will allow “crazy stuff” from California, or any other state, to enter Nebraska with no lawful means to suppress it.

Kristine Walkley, Omaha

Satirical outrage

I was outraged to learn that while Nebraskans had their backs turned, lawmakers inserted “with liberty and justice for all” in the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance and now kids have to recite this everyday at school. We need to stop bringing politics into the classroom. It is shocking to see how entangled we’ve become in the “woke agenda.” I even heard they have kids reading the U.S. Declaration of Independence (a radical liberal document that says “all men are created equal”). When does the madness end!

Sadly it needs to be explicitly stated that this is satire.

Nathan Leach, Kearney

Focus on Biden

Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump! Please leave him alone and just focus on all the good he has done.

It’s Biden who needs to be focused on now. Our economy is terrible. Sixty percent say they live paycheck to paycheck. Tons of fentanyl is getting through the southern border, and people are dying. Biden is suggesting people buy electric cars. Who wants them and who could afford them?

The list could go on and on. Let’s simply just focus on Biden and not Trump.

Mary Hlas, Omaha

Make GOP great again

Before anyone throws rocks at me for what I am about to say, let me remind you that I voted for Donald Trump twice. I am a proud Nebraska conservative Republican who wishes that we could all live in peace and harmony no matter our color, religion, or gender preference. I still see Joe Biden as the lesser of two evils.

To all you dedicated “Trumpers” I say this: “If you think Donald Trump is here to make America great again, think again. He is here to make Donald Trump great again.” It seems his Mount Everest-sized ego needs you to adore and kneel at his feet. Without you, he is nothing. Like a schoolyard bully, he will call you names and tell you that you are un-American. While I agree with almost everything he proposes for our country, he is not the right person to lead us down that path. He is too derisive and hated by too many in Washington to accomplish the goals that are so important to us. He simply does not possess the honesty, integrity, and character required for president of the United States.

I dearly wish that he would say something like this to our Republican Party and to the country.

“I am withdrawing my name from consideration as the Republican Party’s nominee for President of the United States. I feel that past and present personal circumstances, if elected, would prevent me from accomplishing the goals that are so important to us. I urge you to throw your full and eager support behind (enter name here). He/she will carry our torch to victory and with bipartisan congressional support, work hard to make America the greatest nation on earth.”

Mick Kratochvil, Gretna

Ethical hunters

I’m writing in response to Eileen L. McBride’s August 20 opinion titled “Squirrel Hunting Season.” Young children and adults get to start their passion for the outdoors hunting and yes, squirrel hunting is part of their pursuits. To automatically assume people are shooting squirrels or any other small game just “to kill” something is shortsighted and uneducated on the matter. The majority of ethical hunters take this experience in a safe and responsible manner, in that not only is the animal harvested, but also consumed as part of the process. I get frustrated when hunting sports are viewed as nothing more than gun-carrying goons out to kill harmless animals. Instead of pushing your pacifist agenda, how about researching the issue and understand that not only are Nebraska hunters good people, but also responsible and ethical individuals who respect the game they hunt — whether that be squirrels or deer. I hunt, harvest, and appreciate every creature that I hunt, and pass these values down to my children.

John Rynes, Hooper, Neb.

Don’t vote against democracy

Is anyone else afraid of the upcoming election year?

I am extremely concerned about Trump. The thing that terrifies me is the fact that the Trump supporters are blinded by his lies, believing them to be truths. It’s like a cult. It’s like the beginning of another Hitler. And yes, these things scare me beyond belief!

I hope the country wakes up and realizes what is at stake. I hope the Trump supporters stop “drinking the Kool-Aid” and realize that a vote for Trump is a vote against democracy.

And I hope the Democrats show up in record numbers and vote against the guy, who will without a doubt ruin this country.

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Embracing fascism?

Michael McLaughlin (Pulse Aug. 14) laments that “woke” people are causing this country to risk becoming like Hitler’s Germany. Mr. McLaughlin may need to read and research history a bit more. Let’s take a look at some recent trends:

Increasing calls for the banning of books, as well as the push for charging librarians with crimes.

The vilification of the media, in order to destroy public confidence in its watchdog role.

Targeted hate towards an incredibly small demographic, in order to blame all social ills at their doorstep.

We are, in fact, currently undergoing a time where some in society are very much embracing of Nazi-style fascism. However, Mr. McLaughlin is laying the blame at the wrong end of the political spectrum. Are the above actions — straight out of 1930’s Germany — being done by the party of “woke,” or perhaps one he feels more unity with?

Michael Zack,

Omaha

Discrediting public schools

I guess many of the very general statements in the first few paragraphs of the opinion column “Preserve Hope for Disadvantaged Students” (Aug. 13) are true, but they are not reasons to fund private school systems.

Yes, students who qualify for free lunches may not graduate on time, but what are the other factors associated with this outcome? And my heart aches for children who are bullied, apparently, in public schools. Is there no bullying in private and/or Catholic schools now? How exactly will Legislative Bill 753 stop bullying? What is the “other option” for a low-income mother who is raising two children — a better-paying job? Will LGBTQ and transgender Nebraska children be assured of being “in classroom(s) most equipped to transform their future”? Doubtful.

I’m disappointed that two prominent Catholic clergy would stoop to emotional appeals to solutions that LB 753 is unlikely to solve. LB 753, Opportunity Scholarship Act, is really an opportunity for wealthy Nebraskans to get large tax credits and to discredit the great public school system. By the way, we all contribute to the “common good” when we pay our fair share of taxes. Many years ago, my parents paid for me to receive a Catholic education. There was no tax/public funding for my Catholic school because of the implied separation of church and state. There should not be funding now for the same reason.

Mary Ruth Stegman, Omaha

Better use of tax dollars

One thing that defines the Biden presidency, besides the unprecedented illegal border crossings and not securing the border, is his fervent desire to expand government bureaucracies and programs.

One example is his $80 billion plan to hire 87,000 IRS agents to “investigate tax avoiders” — such as his son, Hunter.

According to an opinion column in the Wall Street Journal, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that will net the federal government about $100 billion in revenue.

A far better use of tax dollars would be to investigate the federal government’s improper payments of at least $528 billion during the pandemic relief programs of 2021 and 2022.

In addition, the column said, “the House Ways and Means Committee estimates that fraudulent payments made under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program alone could be as high as $400 billion, only $5 billion of which has been recovered.” None of the heads of these agencies have been held accountable and some have been promoted.

A travesty of wasted taxpayer dollars, possibly approaching $1 trillion dollars.

Vic Massara, Omaha

Biden visits Maui

It’s difficult to encapsulate the utter callousness of Joe Biden’s recent speech in Maui regarding the tragedy there (Aug. 21). He broke the cardinal rule of expressing sympathy and support: Do not make it about yourself. Yet not only did he do that, but it was done in disastrous fashion. Referencing almost losing your cat and Corvette to what turned out to be a very small manageable house fire, according to the fire department, was absolutely cringe worthy. More than 100 people are dead and children are still missing.

I believe Joe Biden will get a pass on all of his gaffes and cringe-worthy speeches because he is a Democrat. But in no way does that make this right, and this shouldn’t sit well with anyone. I can honestly say I have never witnessed a more insensitive and demeaning attempt at statesmanship in my life, and the people of Maui and we as Americans deserve better.

Ed Leahy, Bennington, Neb.

OSA media policy

Recent news (Aug. 22) about the Omaha Streetcar Authority and its media policy and hard line on the release of information is a demonstration of what we should expect when we allow the profiteers in Omaha to have access to the citizens’ resources. $306 million of taxpayer money with no public vote or input is a great example of why it’s time for new leadership in local government. Whether it’s Creighton, Mutual of Omaha or UNMC, sweetheart deals and the lack of transparency are wrong.

Ron Rubin, Omaha

Workforce group

I can understand why I was not asked and/or consulted to participate in Gov. Pillen’s workforce group described in a recent newspaper article (Aug. 22). I don’t assume that I know all those who will be participating in the group. However, it appears to me that the group is heavily weighted towards Republicans and a certain age group — i.e., 50- and 60-year-olds. Where are representatives from the under-40 group or over-70 group? Surely there are responsible and upstanding citizens within those groups who could provide valuable insight into the problem of a shortage of workers in Nebraska. I wonder if those groups were avoided because they may express the opinion that Nebraska’s ingrained, ultra-conservative attitudes, and the Republican political control of the state, are the reasons for the brain drain.

When the most-affected parties of these Nebraska conditions do not have a voice, then they look elsewhere to where they are valued and consulted. Until the Nebraska political powers recognize their shortsightedness, the brain drain will continue.

Robert D. Zuehlsdorf, Kearney, Neb.