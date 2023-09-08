Transfer request

I want to thank Nebraska for all the years of excellence. I've appreciated all the fun and excitement and have to say I've learned a lot about myself. But at this stage in my life, I think it would be in my best interest to test waters and enter the fans transfer portal. Thanks again. I wish you the best.

Mark Butler, Holdrege, Neb.

Riddle record

When is a broken record not a broken record?

Answer: When it’s a Husker football record.

It seems this record was made to be UN-broken.

Jim Day, Omaha

Get involved

So, you are concerned about the climate crisis and are not sure what to do about it. Know that you are not alone. Also know that the climate movement needs you — it needs everyone — to do everything we can to address this crisis. Here are some ideas:

Learn more about how our world is warming — the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken to stop it. Start by visiting NASA’s website on climate. https://climate.nasa.gov

Talk about it, a lot, with friends, family, neighbors, everybody and anybody.

Get involved. Join a climate group or two. Ask how you can help. You undoubtedly have the skills they need. If you have money to donate, they could benefit from that too.

Get political. Take to the streets, contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government, and demand that they take action to address this crisis. They were elected to service the people, and there is no higher service than protecting the world we live in.

Walk the talk. Take steps to reduce your emissions. It is very gratifying.

Pace yourself. We’re in this for the long haul. Have hope.

Ron Sadler, Lincoln

Gender definitions

From now on, whenever asked my gender, I'll reply, "Ask Gov. Jim Pillen." Due to cancer, I no longer have reproductive organs and Gov. Pillen didn't include me in his gender definitions. I have an opinion but, for as long as I live in Nebraska, what I know about myself is less important than what the governor thinks he knows about me. So, guess we'll just have to ask him.

Lex Ann Roach, Omaha

Stothert's executive order

It strikes this reader as an inane decree that our mayor wants to dictate where a person chooses to conceal carry (Aug. 31). In fact she doesn't condone having a CCW permit! The irony of this is: she has a CCW permit, paid for by the taxpayers, on city time. And she also has an armed protection detail. Term limits, please.

William Dudzik, Omaha

Executive order satire

I just read with great interest the Omaha World-Herald report on Gov. Pillen's executive order defining gender ("Order narrows definition of male, female"). As should be the case with important statements from the governor's office, this executive order offers so many opportunities to improve life in Nebraska — for example, in addition to gender reveal parties when someone is pregnant, we now can expect clouds of pink or blue smoke outside public restrooms. Clearly we will have a rapid decrease in unemployment, because someone needs to be hired and trained as the gender police to enforce this executive order (hmmm, will these people really need training, or will we look to the wisdom of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter on pornography: "I know it when I see it.")

Enforcement itself will be an entertaining process. On the evening news, for example, we will have stories — with video! — indicating that Mr. X is not really a mister! Trivial problems such as gender dysphoria and human hermaphroditism can be easily addressed by the gender police ordering the suspect to "drop trou!" Since the governor indicates it is "common sense that men do not belong in women's-only spaces," we also can await with anticipation how those spaces will be defined and regulated.

I can hardly wait for the 2024 Nebraska Legislature to convene and start debating this and other pressing problems with the legislation the governor suggests will be introduced.

Tom Purcell, Omaha

Insult to all women

Governor Pillen signed an executive order to restrict the rights of transgender citizens, and particularly trans women who compete in athletics. He called it the “Women’s Bill of Rights.” (Seriously?) It dictates that males and females are strictly defined by their reproductive systems. He hinted that legislation to restrict trans women from participating in women’s sports may come.

Pillen, along with Sen. Pete Ricketts and State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, attended a recent La Vista event billed as a “crusade against trans athletes.” It featured former college swimmer Riley Gaines, whose story of her unheeded objections to competing against a trans woman in a high-level competition led to her “crusade” to keep trans women athletes out of competitive sports. Gaines monetizes this crusade by speeches somehow linking the trans athlete “problem” to culture-war issues the political right holds dear: breakdown of the nuclear family, threats to our freedoms and gun rights, changing language, Marxism, the Woke danger, victimization of Christians, etc., according to this paper’s news story.

Gaines presents trans women athletes as basically male sexual predators impersonating women in order to gain access to women’s restrooms, locker rooms, sport competitions, sororities, and women’s prisons. This would be funny if it weren’t so calculatedly hateful, divisive, and untrue. In fact, transgender citizens, a very small minority of the population, are persecuted, bullied, commit suicide, and are murdered at a tragic rate far out of proportion to their numbers, simply for being who they are.

Calling it a Women’s Bill of Rights is profoundly cynical and ironic and an insult to all women, including trans women, whose very existence it denies. I ask our state lawmakers to reject this trumped-up issue, refuse to make scapegoats of our trans citizens, and instead focus on the problems that actually keep Nebraskans up at night.

Barbara Anderson, Omaha

Thank you

I absolutely loved Volleyball Day. But, I am disappointed that UNO, UNK and Wayne State did not get more attention from the announcers and interviewers. The night would not have been possible without these three schools taking part. They played their hearts out and were thrilled to be part of the evening. Thank you players and coaches from UNO, UNK and Wayne State for helping to make such a wonderful, exciting evening possible.

Peggy Shepherd, Omaha

Government's responsibility

I would like to quote Milton Friedman. "When government, in pursuit of good intentions tries to rearrange the economy, legislate morality or help special interest, the cost comes in inefficiency, lack of motivation, and loss of freedom. Government should be a referee, not an active player." This has proven to be true under both parties. It is time to elect those who wish to return government to a smaller roll in our economy, less rules and regulation, and protecting our country. In other words, follow the Constitution.

Ginger Gosch, Omaha

Civility lost?

Shootings, shootings, shootings. Have we lost all civility? I am sure there are better ways to solve problems. The wild west is long gone.

George Ketner, Stella, Neb.

Trump did wrong

The question on the minds of most is: What did Donald Trump do wrong? The answer is simple: Donald Trump abused his power as president. Imagine you’re a state official who has primary responsibility over the conduct of all elections in your state. You receive a call from the president of the United States, who is telling you that you have election fraud going on and if you act on his information you will certainly find that Joe Biden’s lead in the popular vote in your state is now the president’s. The president of the United States, the most influential and powerful man in this country. What is also on your mind, however, is that you know there is no election fraud in your state because every state maintains the utmost integrity of its elections; it is its constitutional duty. At the same time, you are somewhat cowed by the fact that this is the president.

It is the same argument that was made when Bill Clinton engaged in a sexual act with Monica Lewinsky. How could she be expected to make an uninfluenced decision as to their dalliance when the president of the United States is the other party? It was abuse of power then, and it is abuse of power now.

Every time Donald Trump has been held accountable for his actions has been due to his using the power of his office or position to unduly influence the response of another. He continues to do it to this day. Trump did do wrong; he just won’t admit it.

Kenneth Pullen, Omaha

Trump's legacy

Roger DuRand's letter to the editor comparing Joe Biden and Donald Trump is spot-on. As a 27-year Air Force veteran, and independent conservative, I am appalled that many conservatives still continue to support Trump because Trump may support one or more of their issues.

The end does not justify the means. Donald Trump is nothing more than a draft-dodging coward, liar, traitor, grifter, and clear and present danger to democracy. Trump should be legally tried, legally convicted, and put in prison for the rest of his life.

Nathan Feldman, Omaha

Maui tourism

Maui has over 10 million visitors every year. Why don't they set aside some of those tourist dollars to pay for storm damage? This way FEMA won't run out of money so they can help other states that have storm damage.

Peter I. Giglia, Omaha

Shameful mugshot

In Harlan Holmes’ Public Pulse letter, “Picture Perfect,” he heaps praise upon the look of four-time-indicted former President Trump’s face as he posed for his infamous Georgia mugshot. I don’t know what is more distressing: his mention of the “positives” that came out of this historically ugly moment or the seemingly unironic comment at the end about the mugshot being “picture perfect.”

I can’t say for sure, but I would like to think that if a public official for whom I voted was charged with what Trump was — his additional three indictments notwithstanding — the last thing I would feel is pride. A gentle reminder that this is a man who is a former president of the United States. That some people can somehow spin a former president’s criminal mugshot as a good thing, well, this is where we are as a country, most shamefully.

Peter Campbell, Bellevue

New prison site

Kudos to the neighborhood residents in Lincoln who could have seen the value of their property tumble to less than nothing had the prison been built within two miles of their homes. The decision was made without a notice to the taxpayers, specifically those who would be directly affected. The decision was also made without public input from taxpayers who will be paying for the prison. The lack of respect shown toward homeowners with children by not telling them that they were going to put a prison in their back yard further emphasizes why information to the public is essential before decisions are made.

We knew that the governor didn't feel it necessary to speak to the general public when he was running for office, but now that he is in the office, those impacted by his decisions deserve to hear about what he plans to do before his actions turn their lives inside out or upside down, and certainly before he makes a final decision. The voting taxpayers need to be informed and should be able to provide input and have their questions addressed. Whatever happened to transparency?

Some still feel overcrowding wouldn't be an issue if Nebraska would invest some of its surplus monies in programs to provide skills and training for inmates so that they could be productive once they are released so they don't re-offend. Inmates who participate in correctional education programs had a 43% lower odds of recidivating than those who did not. Research says inmates need to learn to read, so let's invest in these men and women, teach them to read so they can participate in employment so they can be contributors to our society instead some of them being revolving prison-door pushers.

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Guns and legislation

With Nebraska having the only Unicameral legislature in the nation, and being a conservative state with its 2nd Congressional District voting blue in 2020, I have to ask: How is it that this government managed to pass the most irresponsible gun law ever?

Our legislators worked diligently in the past to find some kind of compromise. But this year, this group of lawmakers has shown nothing that resembles compromise. And when our governor, an ex-University of Nebraska regent, proceeds to boast that “we have passed more conservative Bills this year than anytime ever in the past," there’s something very wrong with our system.

Bars and other eateries are a very important component to our social fabric, and the signs and flags hanging on their walls with controversial messages could be a problem — especially now with the “cash and carry” gun law taking effect. Everyone knows that politics, guns and alcohol are a very toxic combination. Nebraska residents deserve the right to vote on this very subjective and concerning law. All residents matter!

Kathe Strand, Omaha

Transgender participation policy

Do we really need a new state law banning K-12 transgender participation in sports? The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has had a transgender participation policy in place since 2017. The policy, which requires application and approval to participate in a selected sport, effectively balances inclusion and fairness. Since 2017, only five students in the entire state have applied to participate. Five! Knowing this, is it truly necessary to impose a "one size fits all" ban that would apply to children as young as 5 and 6 years old? This issue is commonly framed as a future problem, with proponents arguing that without such a ban, boys will completely take over girls' sports by transitioning or pretending to identify as transgender. The NSAA's thorough application process mitigates these concerns, and there is no evidence that the current policy is being abused by boys purely seeking a competitive advantage in sports. LB 575 is both over-reaching and unnecessary. The more time lawmakers waste arguing about inane, unnecessary legislation such as this, the less time they spend working on more important issues like how to address the state's workforce shortage of 80,000 unfilled jobs.