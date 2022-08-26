The Public Pulse: Farnam Street roundabouts; Can Pillen think on his feet?; Be respectful

Questioning the roundabouts

Regarding the Omaha World Herald article on Farnam Street, while I am pleased to see that the city is addressing the Farnam Street issue, I do have questions and concerns.

The answer the city provides is to build roundabouts at 50th and 52nd and Farnam. This includes the purchase of “a few feet” of residential land at these intersections.

My question is: how do first responders feel about this? Has anyone gotten their input? I know that in other residential areas, roundabouts pose a problem for big heavy fire rigs trying to maneuver around and alternate routes mean this traffic is re-routed through other (narrower) residential areas and slows response time. Often the roundabout proves impossible to navigate.

Also consider other big traffic including moving vans, large delivery vans and snow removal equipment. What about waste management? Alternate routes do not seem viable in this situation.

I am not comfortable nor do I feel safe in a roundabout. Street signals provide advance warning of traffic and a roundabout depends on the other person’s idea of speed and safety.

A simple four-way stop would solve the problem. I cite several multiple stop intersections that are very safe. Everyone stopping slows down traffic and provides the safety we are all wanting.

What about other residential areas with roundabouts? What’s their reaction? How do their fender-bender statistics compare? Larger roundabouts are safer, but would roundabouts on Farnam provide enough space and visibility?

So we are spending over $1 million when simple realignment by way of signals and/or stop signs would serve the area far better. Once again, the taxpayer loses by spending, in convenience and unpopular choice.

Margaret Gaughan, Omaha

Re-routed traffic

I do not live in the area but it seems to me that the planned roundabouts would move most of the traffic over to Dodge Street. Speed bumps would do the same and with much less work and expense.

Don Hawk, Omaha

Lack of character

Jim Pillen’s unwillingness to participate in a public forum debate with his opponent Carol Blood shows exactly the lack of character he displayed with his early TV ads during the primary; it shows his lack of experience to stand and speak for any and all important issues that affect all Nebraskans on a state and national level. He’s showing his colors loud and clear and it’s not Husker red and white. It’s cowardly yellow and the puppeteer’s strings are showing. I don’t care what your party affiliation is: Is that the kind of person you want leading your state for the next four years?

Sheri Cackin, Omaha

Huge limitations

If Pillen refuses to publicly debate or even answer Q & A media questions, it would be appropriate to grant that air time to Carol Blood for the full-hour so she can inform citizens of her platforms and solutions. When a GOP candidate feels he is so far ahead that he won’t participate in the tradition of public discourse, it says two things to Nebraskans: 1. He feels he’s won already and 2. He can take away air time from his opponent by refusing the debates.

Either way, we feel that is disrespectful and shows huge limitations in his ability to govern. How would he handle the normal pressures of the governorship/media when he can’t think on his feet without someone propping him up?

Nancy Schroeder, Blair

One-party rule

Every Nebraskan should be disgusted by Jim Pillen’s refusal to debate Carol Blood. This is what happens when a state falls under one-party rule: members of that party get lazy, feel unaccountable, resist change, and begin to act more like small-time autocrats than like thinking public servants. Nebraskans once elected Democrats to the governorship and to Congress — we can do it again. It’s Pillen’s right not to debate Blood, of course: there’s no law against entitled cowardice. But at the same time, nothing says you have to vote for a cowardly blowhard just because he’s a Republican.

Jordan Stump, Lincoln

Be respectful to wait staff

I have daughters who work as waitresses in the Old Market area. Earlier this month, I picked them up from work and my eldest daughter stated that she had a table of about four adults with a $250 bill. No tip! What is wrong with people now-a-days? No one that has been raised properly would do this. This happens regularly. Not only do these type of people disrespect their servers but they also disrespect the people that make their drinks, the people that cook their food. The servers here split the tips with the other employees that work in the restaurant.

Barney Guyett, Omaha

Lib

rary delays

We have recently been told that there will be a substantial delay and additional cost to move the W. Dale Clark library books to the new space due to structural problems in the building that will be used for the temporary library location. I don’t know exactly how long ago that building was chosen, but I am sure it can be measured in months. It is beyond rational reasoning to understand why a 100-year-old building would have been committed to without a thorough engineering review of the structure. This is an example of trying to push through a controversial plan without proper investigation.

And while I’m at it: Can anyone find a more inappropriate intersection at which to place the beautiful new library building than 72nd and Dodge? I doubt it.

Frank Blank, Omaha

Life is precious

As a member of a family that served their country through WWI, WWII and Korea, and who has neighbors who have had to fight to stay alive, I think life is so precious.

My wife and I had a son and a daughter; then ten years later, we adopted a little girl who was only 5 days old. Today, she is a registered dietician with two sons in college. She works in several hospitals, helping dialysis patients. She is such a joy to us.

No woman should feel alone during pregnancy. There are so many people and agencies eager, anxious and able to help throughout their pregnancies and beyond. And parents, like my wife and myself, willing to adopt.

Fred Benesch, Bruno, Nebraska

On streetcars

Recently, Todd Graves (Pulse, Aug. 19) made a convincing argument as to the usefulness of ORBT. The same arguments can be made for our new streetcar system. I have been to cities near the same size as Omaha that have streetcars and I enjoy riding them. It is ridiculous that a city the size of Omaha has no rail system. It’s backward and provincial. What if there were a streetcar line that ran from Dodge and 13th Streets (near the Old Market) all the way to 114th Street? Does anyone honestly think there would be no ridership? We must have this rail system or we will retain the image of an unprogressive city.

James C. Moeller, Omaha