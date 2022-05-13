The Public Pulse: Feeding the rich; Let the bully win; Move quickly on climate plan

Tourism industry funds

New Mexico has established a program to provide free child care to residents making less than $110,000 per year. Imagine how much that will help families struggling with pandemic fallout and skyrocketing inflation. By contrast, Omaha decided to feed the rich, announcing that $4.4 million of ARPA funds will go 46 hotels to support the tourism industry.

Certainly, tourism is an important part of Omaha’s economy. However, the CEO of Hilton Worldwide Holdings made $55,870,639 in total compensation last year. Doesn’t really sound like that company is struggling too badly.

A news article mentioned the Magnolia Hotel, which is owned by Sheraton and will be receiving some of the funds. The CEO of Sheraton Hotels has a net worth of $400 million.

Corporations have been known to re-invest profits into business improvements. Are they wanting us to believe neither CEO could survive a pay cut? But trickle-down economics just doesn’t happen. Too much corporate greed.

I’m sure there are some smaller hotels that might benefit from an economic injection. I only saw hotels that are part of the big chains. It’s not clear if others are represented.

Instead of worrying about these poor hotel companies, perhaps the City of Omaha might look to New Mexico’s example and think of ways to really help the struggling poor and middle class.

Carolyn Olesen, Tecumseh

Eyes wide open

A recent letter from Stuart Williams (Pulse, May 10) explained how the west’s support for Ukraine is the cause of the current war because Putin warned that he did not want free democracies bordering Russia. That letter opened my eyes.

When I was a kid, there was a bully on our school playground and the rest of us kids considered him a menace. I see now that he was not the problem, we were. If we had just given him our lunch money and let him beat up a few of the smaller kids from time to time, everything would have been fine.

Putin is not the problem. It’s those pesky Ukrainians who are resisting his aggression, bravely giving their all for freedom and democracy who are forcing Putin to bomb them.

Why should Americans have to put up with higher prices for oil just to protect freedom and democracy? It’s obvious that things would be better if we just let oligarchs run everything.

Barry Anderson, Omaha

Student loan debt

So now President Biden is considering forgiving roughly $1.6 trillion in student debt. Personally, I find this to be beyond appalling.

Why is he doing this? The only thing I can think of is to cater to yet another “voting block” that the Democrats feel they desperately need to “lock-in” prior to the mid-term elections in November. It is clearly just another in a long line of the Democratic Party’s history of pandering/trolling for votes by giving away taxpayer dollars to select groups for no other reason than to secure their votes.

These people with the student debt do not deserve forgiveness of that debt anymore than I do of my monthly credit card debt, or my monthly mortgage commitment or any other financial obligation that I, of my own volition, chose to incur. Are those who honorably paid off their student debt in years past going to be reimbursed by President Biden for having done so? I think we all know the answer to that question.

This is extremely troublesome to me. I will be sending letters to both Nebraska senators and to my congressman asking that they do everything within their power to stop this insanity. This simply cannot happen — especially at a time when it is sure to add to our already bloated national debt and fuel even higher inflation. Just what we need, right? Just how out of touch and lacking in common sense is this administration?

Bob H. Davis, Omaha

Climate costs rising

Here is one more reason for Mayor Stothert to move quickly on a climate plan, and for our members of congress to put a price on carbon. Climate change is costing Nebraska billions.

Consider one indicator, the rising numbers of “billion dollar” disasters.

In the decade between 1980 and 1989, we had five such disasters. Between 2010 and 2019 it was 19, nearly a four-fold increase. Almost all of these disasters were in three categories: drought, flooding and severe storms.

Frances Mendenhall, Omaha

Integrity and honesty

What kind of a person would, in the midst of a terrible unprovoked war, call on Russian President Putin (“provocateur extraordinaire” and evil mastermind of terrible crimes against innocent people — who has caused millions to flee their homes and the destruction and devastation of whole cities.) to investigate President Biden’s son for crimes?

The best comment Trump can make about Putin and his invasion is that he is a “genius” and if he (Trump) were president this wouldn’t happen. It’s like saying “If I were president, the pandemic wouldn’t have happened.” Some things happen no matter who is president and a worldwide epidemic is proof enough of that.

Along with Putin, I don’t think anyone would be able to look into Trump’s eyes and see a soul filled with empathy and integrity. He is nothing more than a liar, a cheat and a dictator wannabe. And anyone who thinks that Trump’s “policies” are more important than his honesty and adherence to the law doesn’t understand the seriousness of giving this man any power for anything! To Jack Urban (“Policy over Personality,” April 9), so many times in history people have failed to pay attention or turned a blind eye to the obvious dishonest behavior of a leader. They have paid a price.

In the beginning, no one took Hitler and the Nazis seriously. To prevent the invasion of Czechoslovakia, English Prime Minister Chamberlain thought Hitler would honor a treaty. But he failed to see that this man was a completely dishonorable sociopath and egocentric. No amount of promises and good will would prevent the destruction of Europe and millions of people by the power of one ruthless man.

Charlotte Shields, Papillion

IPCC report

The newly released IPCC report: says that it’s “now or never” if the world is to stave off climate disaster.

After a report like this, we cannot go on “business-as-usual.” Any policy that doesn’t include phasing out fossil fuels is not a real climate plan. “Net zero” pledges are not going to get the job done, we need real zero.

Net zero emissions does not mean zero emissions. In many cases, it means the exact opposite and is instead used as a polluter-driven greenwashing scheme.

Instead of relying on unproven future technologies, we demand climate plans that radically reduce emissions to zero.

We must put pressure on our government officials to read the IPCC report and pledge your commitment to real zero emissions.

Bernardo Mujica, Sioux City, Iowa

Homeless lack resources

Homelessness in Nebraska is a real issue that goes undiscussed. In Nebraska, over 10,000 people end up homeless at some point every year. Of those 10,000 people, 6,500 people are in the Omaha area.

This issue occurs due to the lack of resources that are accessible to the homeless community. Homelessness isn’t going away. If anything, it is a growing issue that is being shoved under the rug rather than addressed.

We are behind in time as a state. Mesilla Valley Community of Hope is a nonprofit organization located in New Mexico. It raises money and then takes that money to put down payments on apartments for the homeless. Thus, ultimately helping those who have been struck with the tragedy of homelessness get back onto their feet. We can only hope that Nebraska will get onboard with doing something as beneficial as this soon.

Ashley Bothern, Pickrell

Airport planning

It is good to see that Omaha is going to start a big program to keep Eppley Airfield up-to-date. Eppley is an extraordinarily fine airport. Keeping it up-to-date is important to Omaha’s future. Based on past programs, there may be a flaw in the plan. The connection between the airport and local transportation is weak. Bus service is infrequent and taxis are hard to find.

Chicago has a vibrant and compact downtown area: the Loop. It is convenient to take a morning airplane from Eppley to Chicago, go down to the Loop and do business. If the business takes long enough, there are restaurants, entertainment and hotels in the Loop. If one does stay overnight, it is convenient to take public transportation out to the airport and fly back to Omaha.

Omaha is planning a similar vibrant and compact downtown. What is lacking is convenient transportation between the airport and downtown. It could be provided by extending ORBT from downtown to Eppley field. ORBT and the trolley could provide convenient and frequent transportation within the downtown.

David Purdy, Omaha

Proxy voting

The April 24 OWH stated about 90% of the Democrats in the House of Representatives and 50% of the Republicans vote by proxy. Out of 125 roll calls thus far in 2022, the average is 28 apiece for Democrats and 19 for Republicans.

Never knew this was happening. This is shocking, outrageous, insulting and a black eye to the American people and voters who think our elected representatives are going to Washington to vote on our behalf. Instead, they’re off working full-time jobs, caring for others, demonstrating for racial justice, maternity leave, attending political conferences elsewhere, etc.

Senators are not allowed to vote proxy.

Proxy voting should be prohibited and starting immediately. Our government continues to fail us.

Steve Broghammer, Omaha