The Public Pulse: 'Field of Dreams' event; Library plans bring positive change; Where are the new ideas?

Thank you, Omaha

Dear Omaha,

Thank you for the hospitality you showed to my wife and I during our recent trip to your fair city.

I was asked by local film historian Bruce Crawford to host a Q&A screening of a film I shot in 1988 called “Field of Dreams.” I played John Kinsella (Kevin Costner’s father) in the movie, having a catch with him in the final minutes.

I met many of Omaha’s finest citizens and was received warmly by the capacity crowd at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Saturday night. I related many stories from my book, “If You Build It … A book about Fathers, Fate and Field of Dreams” regarding the surprisingly difficult shoot that resulted in this funny, classic film, which has recently been inducted into the National Film Registry.

I was hosted at a delicious lunch and a wonderful cocktail party from a 12th floor condo overlooking the mighty Missouri River. What a view!

The film series is an annual event that has been presented by Mr. Crawford for the past 30 years. The “Field of Dreams” screening was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed several times because of COVID protocols. Proceeds from the event benefit HELP, a local organization that secures medical equipment for individuals or families that need it.

Thank you again, Omaha, for your generous hospitality.

Sincerely, your friend in the corn,

Dwier Brown, (aka John Kinsella), Oujai, California

Grand slam presentation

The “Field of Dreams” presentation was a grand slam! Much praise to Bruce Crawford’s salute to the “Field of Dreams” movie at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Such a first class opportunity for baseball/movie fans to meet actor Dwier Brown who portrayed Kevin Costner’s dad in the poignant final scene.

Jim Rose from KFAB gave a great intro and the historical Nebraska Baseball exhibits provided by Randy Lukasiewicz added to the ambience of the event.

Dwier Brown was a first class, patient and gracious person during the Q&A, book signing and photo op. Definitely worth the drive from Beatrice.

Lynn Chelewski, Beatrice

Board of Directors

Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame

Library plans

There have been numerous Public Pulse letters — many of them critical — regarding the proposed building plans for the main library. The move to a one-of-a-kind, central location at 72nd and Dodge Streets will provide more convenient access to residents. There will be a new main library branch for downtown residents and Mutual of Omaha will bring a large employee base to downtown. I consider all these as positive changes for the city.

One aspect that is underappreciated is the outstanding value the library brings to Douglas County residents who choose to use the many resources available. Based on the most recent available OPL annual reports, funding from the city, county and state costs Douglas County residents about $30 per capita annually. It does not take much use of library resources for an individual to obtain more value than that cost. Even average OPL users can accumulate hundreds of dollars of value, while moderate to heavy users can obtain thousands of dollars of value. My own usage (almost all digital) would cost about $1,900 at retail prices. It’s a bargain and I expect it will continue to be so in the future.

As plans evolve and are publicized, such as the recent OWH article describing the vision for the new central library (May 20), I hope we’ll see a more positive response from the public to the OPL and downtown development strategy.

Bob Stein, Omaha

Over the top

Finally over, the primaries went over the top vilifying the candidates with misrepresentations, character assassination and outright lies. All genuflected at the altar of guns, anti-abortion, anti-CRT and cutting taxes. It is easy to say no to everything. Where are the new ideas to help Nebraskans? And where is the touted independent streak in our citizens to vote for those that espouse them? You can’t complain about our monolithic representatives if you continually put them or their clones back in office.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood

Thoughts on OPS

I worked for the Omaha Public Schools for 31 years and just recently retired. I worked in the teacher administrative office in various positions. In my 31 years, I received three evaluations. That’s right, three. I received no feedback, good or bad, from leadership. I felt that it didn’t really matter how well I did my job. Everyone got the same raise regardless. In my experience, management had little knowledge of what kind of work was being done. Throughout my time there, work would ebb and flow. Then new employees were hired, and part of my workload was given to them. I did little or nothing most of the last five years. I would say this is the case for a lot of support staff. This is not to say that some of the staff may be busy all year. The administration should monitor the workload of its employees. My salary was twice as much as new teachers. Management should monitor staff, if someone is doing little to nothing, let them go and give that money to teachers.

Barb Farrell, Bellevue

Not pro-life

Recently, while being interviewed by CNN, Gov. Ricketts said that “Nebraska is a pro-life state.” However, six years ago, Gov. Ricketts contributed $300,000 to the ballot campaign to reinstate the death penalty in Nebraska. Since Nebraska now has the death penalty, again, we are clearly not a “pro-life” state.

Becky Balestri, Omaha

Worst nightmare

My worst nightmare ever is simple to state: Merrick Garland being under Donald Trump’s control. All of the work done by the Jan. 6 committee would be ignored and destroyed.

Dean Pierce, Omaha

Price gouging

I challenge Democrats in Washington to go back to Trump-era energy policies and watch the prices drop. They will never do that because the goal is to end fossil fuel production no matter the toll it takes on America. The only way to end inflation and high energy cost is to vote the Democrats out of office.

Chris Lewis, Omaha