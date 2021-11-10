The Public Pulse: Fighting for our country; praising Bacon for support of infrastructure bill

Work together
It has become apparent to me that we have gotten so polarized that we are not discussing issues. Each of us retreats to a national political party position instead. When the delegates exited the Constitutional Convention on Sept. 17, 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government do we have? “A Republic,” he replied, “if you can keep it.” In order to accomplish what is best for the majority of Americans, we need to think instead of instinctively going for our political guns. As American citizens it is both our right and responsibility to do so. Let’s show some “Common Sense” (pamphlet written by Thomas Paine 1975-1776) and fight for our country by discussing issues!
Steve Aerts, Omaha
Bacon’s support
On behalf of Monolith and other organizations in support of critical infrastructure investments that lead to high wage jobs, economic growth and a clean energy future, I write to commend U.S. Congressman Don Bacon for his support of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. This bill incentivizes infrastructure innovations like clean hydrogen, which play an important role in fueling the resurgence of American manufacturing and ensuring that the United States remains competitive in the energy sector while achieving our decarbonization goals.
One of the keys to meeting the energy needs of our country, while reducing atmospheric CO2, is the carbon-zero, cost-effective hydrogen that we produce at Monolith. Hydrogen offers the energy density for use in trucking, agriculture, aviation and energy intense industries like steel manufacturing. Today, Monolith is a global leader in producing commercially viable and affordable clean hydrogen right here in Hallam, Nebraska, and employs hundreds of hard-working Nebraskans with high-wage jobs.
Our team applauds Congressman Bacon for his role in the passage of visionary legislation like the bipartisan infrastructure bill that helps ensure Nebraskans have a seat at the table for our nation’s infrastructure and energy conversations today and into the future.
Rob Hanson, Lincoln
Monolith CEO
Praise for Bacon
As one of only 13 Republicans to vote for the infrastructure bill, Don Bacon truly deserves a lot of praise for putting the interest of the country above being in lock step with the party. Good for you, Don.
Jeffrey Smith, Omaha
Husker loyalty
I was born a Huskers fan. I was raised a Huskers fan. I became a proud Huskers fan.
I am a proud Huskers fan today. I am a proud Huskers fan at 4-1. I am a proud Huskers fan at 1-4. I will be a proud Huskers fan tomorrow.
It is just a game, and I will be a proud Huskers fan forever.
Richard Kujath, Omaha
Crazy politics
I have to chuckle when John Ashford wrote, “We, as sane Americans ...” (Oct. 30 Pulse) because I feel that we are all going mental with the electronic warfare over politics. I’d like to see our leaders wear protection for their brains.
Katrina Tomsen, Omaha
Tax burden
It seems obvious to me that any additional tax applied to corporations will only cause the price of their products, which we consume, to go up proportionately or possibly even more. Anyone that thinks that raising money this way, to wastefully spend it on mostly unneeded pork barrel items, will not cause more runaway inflation doesn’t understand economics.
Why do politicians think that they must continue to spend money we don’t have? What exactly is wrong with having a balanced budget or better yet, a surplus? If you want to see the future, look to the past when Jimmy Carter was president. Many of us lived through that terrible time. Or look to socialist failures that have occurred historically in numerous countries around the world.
You can’t expect people that work to earn a living to give up their earnings to support those that choose not to work. I suggest that the fat cats in D.C. open their fat wallets and donate rather than take from those of us that have skinny wallets.
Jim Bassett, Bellevue
Benson revival
As a resident of Benson for a quarter century, I’ve witnessed its transformation. Your editorial praising the partnerships that came together for the restored Benson Theatre illustrates a perfect program for a blockbuster. Let’s add Aaron Weiner’s name as the tireless fund raiser and de facto director of development. Nebraskans and tourists alike, consider a drive down Omaha’s Maple Street at night to see the “bright lights/small city” of the Benson Theatre sign that welcomes us not only to this revived venue but to an old/new Omaha neighborhood.
Colleen Harper Aagesen, Omaha
Pothole problem
Some years ago our streets had a test of glassphalt, which is asphalt with ground glass. It was found that glassphalt lasted much, much longer than regular asphalt.
This paper had a front-page article (Nov. 5) on climate change saying that potholes were expected to be worse because of it.
If glassphalt was proved to be both better and last longer, why is Omaha not using it?
Deborah Platt, Omaha
Ed Board review
The Nebraska State Board of Education just can’t get out of its own way. Now the members have appointed themselves to see where they went wrong on the health standards (Nov. 5 World-Herald). That does not bode well considering their recent record of incompetence. Board members would do well to start their study with the premise that whatever they do is largely irrelevant in Nebraska classrooms. I spent 47 years teaching social studies in this state, 10 in Ainsworth, the rest at Westside. Never once did a supervisor or board member ask me if I was following State Board standards. When I was District 66 social studies chairman, no one ever asked if state standards were used as guidelines in our classrooms. Maybe they should have been, but they weren’t. When the head of the State Education Department visited my classroom, he never asked, “How are the state standards applied in this department?”